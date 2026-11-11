Imagine assembling 58 companies across 22 countries, announcing support representing more than 80% of Bitcoin’s mining power, and discovering that you still cannot get your preferred rule change adopted.

That happened.

In May 2017, the New York Agreement advertised exactly that kind of backing. Its supporters included exchanges, mining businesses, wallet providers, and major investors. The agreement paired SegWit activation with a subsequent hard fork to increase the block-size limit.

By November, the organizers had suspended the hard-fork plan, acknowledging that they had failed to build sufficient consensus.

Read that again.

Some of the industry’s most influential businesses agreed on what Bitcoin should become. Bitcoin did not automatically become it.

For anyone accustomed to corporate governance, that outcome is almost absurd. The money was there. The infrastructure was there. The prominent names were there.

The authority they expected those things to confer was missing.

Bitcoin lets you become important without letting you become its owner.

That distinction helps explain more than a decade of bitter arguments, unsuccessful campaigns, and competing chains. It also helps explain why Bitcoin’s frustrating resistance to change can be valuable to the people holding it.

When your savings depend on a set of rules, the ability to refuse changes deserves as much attention as the ability to propose them.

The story began well before the New York Agreement.

In August 2015, Mike Hearn released a version of Bitcoin XT incorporating Gavin Andresen’s plan for larger blocks. Andresen’s BIP-101 proposed an initial eight-megabyte limit followed by scheduled increases. It was an ambitious answer to a real concern: how could Bitcoin accommodate growing demand? groups.google.com

The proposal had experienced developers behind it. It had a clear argument. It had working software.

Its proposed block-size rules never became Bitcoin’s consensus rules. BIP-101 is now marked closed.

That outcome is sometimes reduced to a morality play in which one side loved Bitcoin and the other wanted to destroy it.

I find the more ordinary explanation more revealing.

People can care deeply about the same system and disagree profoundly about what will preserve it. They can have strong credentials, sincere intentions, and technically coherent proposals without persuading enough other participants to follow.

Being qualified to propose a change does not make you entitled to have it adopted.

Two years later, SegWit2x tested the same boundary with a much larger corporate coalition.

Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group helped organize the agreement. Jeff Garzik was a central developer associated with the effort. Prominent companies and mining interests stood behind it. The advertised support looked overwhelming on paper.

Yet a business can commit its own resources. A mining pool can announce its intentions. An exchange can make decisions about its platform.

None of those commitments automatically binds everyone else.

The cancellation matters because it exposed the limits of concentrated influence. The coalition had substantial power, but it could not reliably convert that power into a broadly accepted change to Bitcoin’s rules.

This is a distinction worth remembering whenever someone points at a large miner, a wealthy investor, or a familiar developer and declares that person “in charge.”