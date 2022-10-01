This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution that will change the world of the future for the better. Bitcoin is already changing lives daily around the world, and it will change more and more lives in the future. Time is on Bitcoin's side, as the flaws in the current monetary and financial system are always being exposed to the public eye.

As more and more people are confronted with them, they will come to understand that there is something wrong with the system. And once they understand that there is a problem, all these people will start looking for a solution. That's when Bitcoin will appear and they will be able to take full advantage of it.

Because to take full advantage of Bitcoin, you must first understand the problems it solves. If you are given a solution but don't understand the point of it, you won't pay attention. That's why the adoption of Bitcoin is taking time, although I think it's going very fast.

That said, when you get into Bitcoin, there are 5 words to be wary of, and especially what is associated with those words.

Quickly

Bitcoin is not here to make you rich quickly. The word “Quickly” needs to disappear from your vocabulary. Bitcoin is not a get-rich-quick scheme, but rather a don't get poor slowly scheme. Don't look for the easy way out, as this will lead you to not learn enough about Bitcoin. You will limit yourself to simple investing, and you will miss out on the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution.

Worse, with your desire to get things quickly, you'll leave Bitcoin behind and focus on Sh*tcoins whose creators promise you the best. You'll even end up falling for scams because of your greed, which will push you to be ever more gullible.

Remember, the main enemy in the Bitcoin world is your greed. It is your greed that will make you more and more gullible and make you believe that the impossible is possible. You will end up sending your money to scammers who will promise to double or triple it.

Just accept that all things of value in life take time and are not easy. No pain, no gain.

Sell / Spend

Too many people sell their Bitcoin for the wrong reasons. It's the same with spending it on unnecessary things. Bitcoin is the best savings technology in the world. Bitcoin allows you to protect yourself from the consumer society that the dollar system puts you in. Don't fall into the same trap.

Most people who sell or spend their Bitcoin regret it. Be patient, as said before, patience is the key with Bitcoin.

Here I have to put a caveat. Spending your Bitcoin can be a good thing if it is part of your life goals. Bitcoin is there to give you control over your life. If you want to spend your Bitcoin on things like buying a house or helping out loved ones, that is always a good thing.

The important thing in my opinion is that the choice comes from you and is conscious, not that you are blinded by the consumer society which is an enemy that Bitcoin aims to fight.

Outdated

You will hear this word frequently from those who want to push you to give up your Bitcoin. Sh*tcoiners will constantly tell you that Bitcoin is based on outdated technology. Their technology is more scalable, more secure, or more ... centralized. Oh no, they'll never tell you that.

They will also never tell you that Bitcoin's monetary attributes are unmatched. That would be telling you the truth.

The truth is that Bitcoin's superiority is not based on its technology, but its decentralization and monetary attributes. Bitcoin's underlying technology is only there to give credibility to its monetary attributes. Moreover, the scalability of Bitcoin as a means of everyday payment is a problem already solved with the Lightning Network, whose adoption is growing exponentially.

Fear

Fear is another enemy in your Bitcoin journey. Fear of losing money. Fear of taking responsibility for the security of your Bitcoin. In short, you have to fight all these fears. To fight these fears effectively, your best ally will be knowledge.

Choose to always expand your knowledge so that there is never a grey area. Everything is accessible with Bitcoin. If you have any doubts, ask a Bitcoiner, he or she will always help you understand what you don't understand. That's what I do, and many of the people who have been reading my articles for several years are doing the same.

This is how the revolution grows, by sharing knowledge. This will allow you to give up the word fear. Indeed, you will have understood the reason for Bitcoin. It will be obvious to you to take possession of the private keys to your Bitcoin, but also to run your node on the network, just as it will be obvious to you to detach yourself from the price of Bitcoin in the short run.

Instead, you'll take the only right view of Bitcoin: the long view.

Later

If you only knew how many people in the Bitcoin world regret saying that word. All of these people were exposed to Bitcoin in the early years, but said to themselves, “I'll see later”.

With Bitcoin, it's like with everything in life, you should never procrastinate. Take the time now to understand why Bitcoin exists. Then take the time to discover why Bitcoin will change the world in the future. Once you understand that, take action now.

Start with small amounts to understand how it all works, and then continue with the four Keep's I frequently talk about: Keep Learning, Keep Buying, Keep Stacking, and Keep HODLing.

As you can see, there is no room for a fifth Keep: Keep Procrastinating. That would only set you back from taking control of your life. And never forget, there is never a perfect time to take action. It's a pipe dream. So the best time to buy Bitcoin is always now.

Final Thoughts

Your Bitcoin adventure will be amazing if you make it so. To do this, I advise you to avoid the 5 words I just revealed, but especially anything associated with them. The key is to constantly seek to deepen your knowledge, but also to use critical thinking to seek to build your own opinions before making your own decisions.

This way, you will have no regrets with Bitcoin, but also in life in general, because you will be able to take full responsibility for all your decisions and their consequences.

