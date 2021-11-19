These 5 Charts Indicate That the Bull Market Is Not Over for Bitcoin

The correction seen since the beginning of the week with the leverage shakeout on November 15, 2021, continues in the Bitcoin market. While I recently said that the $58.5K area had to be held or else we could see the Bitcoin price retest the $53.5K area, the Bitcoin price has been seeing lower lows around the $56.5K mark.

A slight rebound has taken place in recent hours, and the price of Bitcoin is now close to $58K.

This corrective movement since the beginning of the week has shifted market sentiment from extreme greed to fear:

If you read me frequently, you know how I feel about the fearful sentiment in the Bitcoin market. This is when the best opportunities are. What is happening now is an opportunity for me. Some people are beginning to imagine that the $69K price was the peak of the Bitcoin Bull Market. I don't think so, and I am sure that the price of Bitcoin will beat this ATH very soon.

As always, this is just my opinion. No guarantees with the price of Bitcoin.

To those who are starting to panic, I have compiled 5 Bullish charts that indicate that this Bull Market is far from over.