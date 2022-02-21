This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

More and more people have become aware of Bitcoin in recent months. The COVID-19 pandemic (and its consequences) has given an awesome boost in this regard. As the flaws in the current monetary and financial system were exposed, the strengths of Bitcoin were noticed by more and more people.

I hear more and more people around me talking about Bitcoin. Not always well, of course. Some are provocative, but others seem genuinely interested in buying Bitcoin shortly. When I ask them what is holding them back from taking action, I often hear the same thing:

“I want to make sure I pay the best price for my Bitcoin.”

The desire to buy Bitcoin at the best price is something that comes up frequently I find. To all of these people, I explain something quite simple: there is no such thing as the best price for Bitcoin. There is simply the price at which you choose to buy Bitcoin.

Buying Bitcoin based solely on its spot market price doesn't make sense if you understand the why of Bitcoin

Your decision should not be about the price of Bitcoin, but rather about the fundamentals of Bitcoin and the phenomenal potential of its revolution.

After all, what makes you think that the $40K price of Bitcoin is the best? Nothing. You could very well wait even longer for its price to drop to $35K. And then you could still wait for it to potentially drop below $30K if it ever does. And even if the price of Bitcoin did fall to $30K, what guarantee do you have that this is the best price for Bitcoin? People have bought it 30 times cheaper than you at $1K... This reasoning will get you nowhere.

You need to focus on the why of Bitcoin, its fundamentals, and the potential for growth in its utility to its users in the future.

Bitcoin is a P2P payment system that belongs to everyone. This open payment system has no leader. No one controls Bitcoin. So anyone can freely participate in the network to ensure that the rules written in the Bitcoin source code are being followed. Bitcoin allows you to build your own version of the truth, which you will constantly compare with that of other network participants. Nothing is imposed on you with Bitcoin.

Your purchase of Bitcoin should be motivated by its fundamentals and the potential for growth in its utility in the future

At the heart of Bitcoin is its consensus algorithm, the so-called Proof-of-Work. An algorithm that gives Bitcoin its superiority and that will be maintained no matter what. It is a prerequisite for the future success of Bitcoin. Bitcoin's programmatic monetary policy and its hard-capped offering of 21 million units give you essential safeguards in a world that is more unstable than ever.

With Bitcoin, you can keep the fruits of your labor safe in the world's most secure decentralized network. No one can come along and confiscate your money or stop you from using it as you wish as long as you have the private keys available. Remember this golden rule: Not your Keys, Not your Bitcoin.

I fundamentally believe in Bitcoin because I think it fills a need that will continue to grow in the future: the need to protect the fruits of one's labor from the ravages of inflation in a way that resists censorship. In a world where more and more politicians will seek to impose a society of mass surveillance on us with their CBDCs, and where central bankers will continue to dictate their rules by printing fiat money out of thin air ad infinitum, Bitcoin will be your best alternative to free yourself.

Bitcoin allows you to regain control over your life by guaranteeing you three fundamental freedoms:

Freedom to send BTC.

Freedom to receive BTC.

Freedom to HODL BTC.

Combined, these three freedoms allow you to live your life on your own terms. There is no reason to believe that the Bitcoin revolution will not succeed. I'm convinced of that, but that's just my conviction. I obviously cannot, and will not, give you any guarantees in this regard.

Final Thoughts

The real questions you need to ask yourself when deciding whether or not to buy Bitcoin are:

Do I believe in the utility of Bitcoin?

Do I believe in the desire of more and more people in the future to have the freedom to live their lives on their own terms?

If you answer these two questions the way I and all other Bitcoiners do, then you will understand that your best option for the future is to buy Bitcoin and HODL no matter what. You will stop wasting your time looking for a hypothetical better price for Bitcoin and focus on what this revolutionary monetary and financial system can do for you.

The key is here. It's up to you to take possession of it.

