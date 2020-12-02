There Are Two Types of Decisions Worth Focusing on, and Buying Bitcoin Is Part of the Easy Ones

You make decisions constantly in life. Every day, you have to decide things that will impact your day, your week, and even a few months ahead. Some decisions are so obvious that you don’t even realize you are making a choice.

Yet you make many choices all the time.

If you take the time to analyze the situation, you realize that there are basically two types of decisions in life:

The hard ones.

The easy ones.

Examples of hard decisions related to the current system

Some decisions are difficult because you know that there is a wrong choice among the options available to you. The decision you make will therefore have potentially negative impacts.

When such decisions are presented to you, it is probably a sign that the system in which you are operating is not stable. For example, a decision you made previously may no longer be the right one.

As conditions change, you must constantly analyze the situation to make the right decision. The risk of error is therefore great.

With the current monetary and financial system, you are a perfect example of an unstable system. You make decisions with your fiat money, and then conditions are constantly changing because of decisions made by a minority of people.

The decisions you made were good a few months ago, and then the Fed decides to pursue an aggressive monetary policy. On the program, interest rates are lowered to zero, then unlimited printing of U.S. dollars out of thin air.

The result is catastrophic since the M2 Money Stock reached $19T this year. 20% of all U.S. dollars in circulation were printed in 2020.

The decision you could have made yesterday with your money is no longer valid almost overnight. You constantly have to make new decisions with your fiat money to know how best to preserve your wealth over time.

A revolutionary system shows you what an easy decision is

An easy decision is one that you know exactly what the outcome will be. While buying Bitcoin might have been a difficult decision in 2010 as Bitcoin’s chances of success were not guaranteed, the situation has clearly changed in 2020.

Now, Bitcoin is more likely to reach the million dollar mark within 20 years than to drop to zero.

Mindset concerning Bitcoin have been constantly changing since the creation of Bitcoin. More and more institutional investors are choosing Bitcoin over gold as a hedge against the great monetary inflation we are currently experiencing.

Large companies like MicroStrategy and Square are making Bitcoin their reserve asset. PayPal is entered in the Bitcoin world and will offer a buy/hold/use Bitcoin service to its 346 million users starting in early 2021.

All signals are green for the mass adoption of Bitcoin as a store of value to be boosted as never before in the months and years to come.

Buying Bitcoin is now an easy decision

Buying Bitcoin is an easy decision above all because it is a stable system. Bitcoin has very clear rules of the game that cannot be changed by the arbitrary decisions of a corrupt human minority.

When buying Bitcoin, you know two essential things:

The maximum supply of Bitcoin is 21 million units. This will never change because no one has an interest in changing that rule.

Bitcoin’s monetary policy is programmatic. The schedule of the issuance of new Bitcoins is predictable.

You can already predict how many Bitcoins will be in circulation at the next Halving, and then the next. You know that all Bitcoins will be in circulation around 2140.

When you buy Bitcoin, you have guarantees, which makes your choice easier. You know that 1 BTC of 2020 will still represent 1 BTC out of 21 million BTC in 2050 or 2100.

The first decade of Bitcoin’s existence has only confirmed the advantages of this system

What makes your decision to buy Bitcoin even easier is to see what the benefits of this system produce in real life conditions. While the endless monetary inflation of the U.S. dollar has continuously devalued its value for decades, Bitcoin has steadily increased over the last decade:

While the Bitcoin price was $0.07 in August 2010, it approached (or broke) a new All-Time High on November 30, 2020 with a price of $19,749.

In just over ten years, the Bitcoin price has increased by +28,000,000%.

This should make your decision whether or not to buy Bitcoin easier. Although Bitcoin will not perform as phenomenally in the future, its upside potential is still impressive.

Choosing Bitcoin is an extremely easy decision once you realize that the current system is one of inevitable generalized impoverishment. Then you will understand that buying Bitcoin is the only solution.

It is the one that you will end up embracing sooner or later, even if you may not know it yet.

