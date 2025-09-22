“But what if Bitcoin goes to zero tomorrow?”

It’s the question that hangs in the air of every dinner party discussion, every skeptical news report, and every late-night conversation with a concerned relative. It is the spectre haunting the newcomer, the ultimate ‘gotcha’ aimed at the seasoned advocate. The question is born from a world we understand—a world of corporate bankruptcies, of stock tickers flatlining, of entire industries rendered obsolete by a single stroke of a regulator’s pen. It’s a fair question, rooted in the hard-won experience of a fragile financial system.

And yet, it is fundamentally the wrong question. It applies the logic of a centralized, permissioned world to an entity that was born to defy it. The honest, paradigm-shifting answer is this: Bitcoin is the only asset that cannot go to zero.

To understand this seemingly audacious claim, we must first dissect the nature of ‘zero’ itself. What does it mean for something to lose all its value? It means its utility ceases, its demand vanishes, and the authority that once gave it legitimacy revokes its blessing. It is a declaration of failure, an endpoint. And it is a fate reserved exclusively for things that can be controlled, contained, and killed by a central power.

The Fragility of the Permissioned World

Consider the cautionary tales that litter our economic history. A promising biotech company with a revolutionary drug fails its final FDA trial. Its stock, once a darling of the market, plummets to pennies. Value: gone. A thriving social media platform is suddenly banned from the major app stores for a violation of the terms of service. Its user base evaporates. Value: gone.