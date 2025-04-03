The Bitcoin revolution is inextricably linked to the notion of self-custody. You can't fully access the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution if you don't take responsibility for securing the fruits of your labor.

Of course, with great power comes great responsibility.

This is often what frightens the general public and allows third parties to gradually take their place as intermediaries between the people and Bitcoin. Unfortunately, the story that's just come out won't reassure those who were afraid to take the plunge.

However, you'll see that it's all a question of the right conditions and precautions. Indeed, none of you would like to wake up one morning and discover to your horror that the fruits of your labor stored for years within the Bitcoin network have suddenly become inaccessible due to the loss of the private keys enabling them to be used.

It was the English media outlet Daily Star that reported this unbearable affair. A British couple in their thirties revealed that they had lost $3.8 million in BTC. And the reason is painful.

Ellie Hart set about spring cleaning her home. In a drawer, amidst old receipts, used batteries, and tangled wires, she found a black USB flash drive. Wanting to tidy up the drawer, she throws it away and continues her spring cleaning. Unfortunately, a few days later, her husband Tom asks her if she's seen the black USB key stored in the drawer he uses for his Bitcoins. And then the drama begins.

“He asked me if I'd seen the little black USB stick he uses for his Bitcoins. I froze. I understood immediately. My heart sank. I said, 'I think I've thrown it away. I felt sick.”

Ellie has just realized that the USB stick she thought was insignificant contained a pretty penny. We're talking about $3.8 million in BTC held by her husband since 2013.

Without missing a beat, the couple rushed to their dustbin to search the bags inside. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful. Their life savings were thrown away.

“There was this horrible mixture of panic and hope, but deep down, I knew it was already too late.”

Although her husband had no negative reaction to this monumental blunder, Ellie is struggling to get over it and is consumed by remorse.

The English couple's misadventure is reminiscent of the now-legendary case of Internet user James Howells, who lost access to 8,000 BTC by throwing a hard drive into a landfill in 2013. The hard drive now provides access to the equivalent of $680 million but remains untraceable.

Once again, it was his partner who had accidentally thrown the hard drive into the landfill. Spring cleaning is not a good thing for Bitcoin holders. Unless the problem stems from a lack of communication about what such USB sticks or hard drives represent when storing the fruits of one's labor within the Bitcoin network. If these two men had been careful to warn their respective wives about the significance of these devices for their future, it's a safe bet that this would never have happened. Something to think about ...

While the English couple seems to have already mourned the loss of the $3.8 million that will be forever inaccessible on the Bitcoin network, the owner of the hard drive still doesn't seem to want to let go of it more than 12 years later. Despite repeated requests, the Newport authorities won't let him search the landfill for the hard drive that gives him access to his precious Bitcoins.

He has now turned to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to win his case. It remains to be seen whether this will be able to prompt the English authorities, as the UK Court of Appeal upheld the High Court's refusal on March 13, 2025, finding that there was “no realistic prospect of success” for Howells' application, according to a document shared by the interested party.

James Howells hopes that the ECHR will recognize that the British courts have violated his rights by denying him access to his hard drive. He expects to file his application in the coming weeks. The ECHR cannot overturn a British court decision, but it can ask the national authorities to reconsider their position if it considers that there has been a violation of human rights, as explained in this analysis by the British Institute of Human Rights.

Howells is playing against the clock, as the Docksway landfill, where his hard drive is probably located, is due to close permanently between 2025 and 2026. He, therefore, hopes to obtain a favorable decision before it's too late.