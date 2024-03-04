If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Since the approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs by the SEC in early 2024, Bitcoin has entered a new dimension.

I won't go back over the risk this poses to the deeper meaning of the Bitcoin revolution, as I've already talked about it many times in recent months:

Now that the financial giants are in the Bitcoin world, we have to deal with it and try to preserve the deeper meaning of the Bitcoin revolution.

The voracity of Wall Street's giants for Bitcoin enabled the Bitcoin pricetag to experience one of its biggest green monthly candles in February 2024.

The price of Bitcoin rose by almost $19K in a single month!

That sounds huge today, but in the future, when Bitcoin's weak money price settles with 6 digits, or even 7 after that, it will be the norm. By then, everyone will have had time to get used to it.

The change of narrative around Bitcoin imposed by BlackRock on the media and global financial institutions is blatantly obvious.

Still in doubt?

I invite you to watch this superb video from the World Economic Forum on how renewable hydro Bitcoin mining is acting as a lifeline for one of Africa's largest natural parks, and how the heat externality is used to process cocoa more efficiently:

Something is happening, and no wonder, given BlackRock's power to influence governments and institutions around the world.

And don't forget that BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is a member of the WEF:

As it becomes clear to even Bitcoin's longest-standing critics that this unique monetary revolution is here to stay, some people continue to issue regrets and refuse to take action to embrace the Bitcoin revolution.

Listening to these people talk, I get the feeling they're using the worst possible argument to refuse to open their eyes to Bitcoin.

In essence, here's what they're saying:

“I should have bought Bitcoin X years ago. I regret not having done so when the price of Bitcoin was cheaper. But now, the price of Bitcoin is too expensive, I'm still not going to buy any, too bad!”

You can replace the X here with any number of years you like.

These people are making the same mistake Warren Buffett has been making for years by refusing to open his eyes to the Bitcoin revolution. I explained to you last year that Warren Buffett had confessed the real reason why he hated Bitcoin:

If you're one of those people, two human feelings are holding you back and preventing you from taking advantage of the Bitcoin revolution:

Envy

Jealousy

You're jealous of those who paid less for their Bitcoin with weak money. You envy people who have been able to accumulate more BTC than you in the past.

Your emotions will waste even more of your time. In my opinion, you must study this illustration again, which I shared back in 2020:

Here, you can replace $10K with $50K, $100K, ...

In the end, you can't rewrite the past. On the other hand, if you make the effort to understand the why of Bitcoin, then you can work in the present to protect your future. It's as simple as that. You have to stop letting yourself be tricked into thinking that Bitcoin is all about money.

Bitcoin is about power!

Once you understand that Bitcoin is all about power, you'll understand that it's never too late to buy Bitcoin. Then you can stop getting stuck in the same vicious circle in which your emotions trap you.

Accept that the past cannot be changed and that you must humbly accumulate as many Satoshis as possible for the future, making patience your best ally. This is what all Bitcoiners have been doing for years, and it's still the best strategy to take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution.

In the end, I'll leave you to ponder this well-known phrase in the Bitcoin world: everyone pays the price they deserve for their Bitcoin.

It's up to you to decide how much you want to pay for your Bitcoin.

