Almost a year ago today, I revealed what I thought was the winning strategy with Bitcoin for 2023 and beyond.

You can read that article again here:

As always, I never change the content of my articles. I never delete my old articles. I consider my published articles as part of a Blockchain. They are therefore immutable.

This allows me to see the evolution of my ideas, opinions, and thoughts over the years, but also to better remember my past mistakes. Because, like everyone else, I frequently make mistakes.

Nevertheless, when I reread this article published on January 10, 2023, I don't feel that I was wrong about Bitcoin in 2023.

In particular, here was my conclusion, which is still relevant today, and more than ever I'd like to say:

Remember the following few things for the year 2023 (and beyond of course):

Bitcoin, Not Blockchain . Without Bitcoin, there is nothing revolutionary about Blockchain.

Bitcoin, Not Crypto . I think what happened in 2022 is telling enough to remind you of this reality that some had forgotten with the previous Bull Market.

Bitcoin will continue with the Proof-of-Work that is at the center of its revolution . Don't listen to the proponents of other consensus algorithms.

Not your Keys, Not your Bitcoin. Taking responsibility for the security of your work product is the key to being truly independent and anti-fragile. You only own Bitcoin if you own the associated private keys.

These things should remind you that Bitcoin is an accumulation game and that patience makes all the difference in the long run. Michael J. Saylor's example is very telling in this regard, and it's something you should follow to take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution with peace of mind.

For 2023, the plan will therefore be simple and summarized in 4 points: Buy Bitcoin, Own Bitcoin, HODL Bitcoin, and Repeat.

If this strategy is still relevant and has worked so well in 2023, it's not because I'm a magician who can predict the future, but rather because betting on a monetary revolution like Bitcoin is always the right thing to do once you've understood the why of Bitcoin.

I've understood the why of Bitcoin, and I'm constantly deepening my knowledge of Bitcoin to learn new things every day. That's how I take care of the fruits of my labor, by investing in myself. And that's why I opted for the Bitcoin solution.

For those who are still in doubt, I invite you to read my book “The Truth About Bitcoin”. It will help you form your own opinion about Bitcoin. Don't Trust, Verify.

On January 1, 2023, the price of Bitcoin was $16,547.

At the time of writing, as the year 2023 draws to a close, the price of Bitcoin is $41,796.

This represents an increase of +152.5%.

Not bad for an asset that the European Central Bank announced was on the road to irrelevance at the end of 2022, just after the FTX scam exploded. As always with Bitcoin, you have to remember that every ordeal it goes through will only make its revolution stronger:

With the giants of global finance entering the Bitcoin market in 2024, you may be wondering if you've let the train pass you by. After all, the price of Bitcoin is back above $40K.

This is a question that everyone has asked themselves at least once in their Bitcoin adventure.

Once the price of Bitcoin had passed the $1,000 mark, then the $5,000 mark, then the $10,000 mark ... And each time, the answer was the same in my eyes: nobody can be too late in the Bitcoin market if they are buying Bitcoin for the right reasons.

If you're buying Bitcoin to regain total control over the fruits of your labor by protecting yourself from monetary hyperinflation and the censorship of the powerful at the head of the current system, then the perfect time to buy Bitcoin is always now!

This is the philosophy that has guided me since I first understood the why of Bitcoin, and the one that guides all Bitcoiners. It is validated by Michael J. Saylor himself.

As the price of Bitcoin crashed in 2022, Michael J. Saylor was mocked by financial giants and the media alike. Many were quick to conclude that his Bitcoin strategy had been a monumental failure.

Here was Michael J. Saylor's response:

“I'll be buying at the top, forever.”

You'd think these were the kind of words Michael J. Saylor utters on TV to make himself look good to the public.

Don't Trust, Verify.

I've been tracking MicroStrategy's BTC purchases since August 2020, and compiling them in a dedicated website: “Bitcoin DCA Like Michael J. Saylor”.

If you take a look at this website, you'll see that Michael J. Saylor never worries about the price of Bitcoin in USD at any given moment before making a purchase. Michael J. Saylor buys Bitcoin whenever he has the opportunity:

Michael J. Saylor has bought Bitcoin with MicroStrategy at all price levels. Today, MicroStrategy is closing in on its goal of owning 1% of the total Bitcoin supply. With 189,150 BTC held, MicroStrategy will probably reach this goal of owning 210,000 BTC in 2024.

In the future, some will say that Michael J. Saylor is a genius for having made MicroStrategy one of the richest companies in the world.

However, I think his answer will be clear: MicroStrategy didn't benefit from any hack to accumulate this Bitcoin. MicroStrategy simply followed the conviction of its founder and CEO. Michael J. Saylor understood that the price of Bitcoin simply had no top.

Bitcoin is a species apart. No matter what happens, a maximum of 21 million units will be put into circulation. This absolute scarcity is unique and the world will change for the better thanks to this characteristic.

Those who have made the effort to understand Bitcoin and take action before others will of course be fully rewarded. But for the others, nothing will be lost, because as I explain, it's never too late to join in the construction of a circular economy based on the Bitcoin system.

In 2024, and beyond, the winning strategy with Bitcoin will revolve as always around this 5-step pattern:

Work. Earn by being paid in BTC. Save as you want, because you have the power. Enjoy your life with the freedom that Bitcoin gives you. Repeat from Step 1.

Bitcoin is still in its infancy, and despite the phenomenal success it already represents, you can be sure that the biggest and hardest part is still ahead of us.

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

