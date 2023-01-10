A new year has just begun.

A new year usually means new resolutions. It is indeed the custom for most people to make a list of New Year’s resolutions that they intend to take for the new year.

A new year seems to be for some the ideal moment to start on a new basis and go towards something better.

I am not a fan of New Year's resolutions. Experience has shown me that this does not work over time. So I don't wait for the new year to decide to change my habits and do new things.

I'm more of an action-oriented person, and I prefer to make a list of actions that I want to take. While resolutions are something I don't know how to achieve, and therefore more likely to give up along the way, actions are specific things to do.

By defining actions that I want to take, I know that I am much more likely to achieve my goals.

The beginning of 2023 has been full of surprises and has already given me some important first actions to take. I didn't have to look far this year since I received an email from Medium telling me that my account was banned without any possibility to appeal.

A 6 or 7 years old account, I don't remember exactly, with several thousands of articles and comments, but also two publications that I was trying to make grow as best as possible: In Bitcoin We Trust and The Power of Knowledge.

What lesson do I take away from this ban by Medium?

Always the same thing with these centralized platforms: you are dependent on the goodwill of third parties who make the rules and can decide to censor you at any time. It's their platform, you have no say. That's just the way it is.

Fortunately, I had done well in creating two newsletters on Substack in which I published several articles that I also published on Medium. This will be less difficult than starting from scratch.

But still, it's going to be a lot of work to put back online the more than 3,000 articles on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, economics, and many other topics that I've written over the years on Medium. It will be a patient job, but if Bitcoin has taught me one thing over the years, it's that patience is the key to success.

So I've started the process of migrating the articles from Medium In Bitcoin We Trust to a dedicated site here: https://www.inbitcoinwetrust.net. I will try to do the same later with those of the publication The Power of Knowledge, but that will be a job for later.

So here are the first actions that I decided to work on at the beginning of 2023. As you can see, these have imposed themselves on me without me having to look very far.

As far as Bitcoin is concerned, the plan for 2023 seems pretty simple to me.

I'm not going to venture any predictions about the price of Bitcoin by the end of the year. That would not make sense. The last few months and even years have clearly shown us that anything can happen, as we live in a world that is more uncertain than ever.

Who could have predicted this COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and then this war in Ukraine in early 2022?

It is precisely in this more uncertain world than ever that we need something solid and reliable to rely on to protect the fruits of our labor. That something is Bitcoin, whose protocol has offered you the same guarantees since its inception. Bitcoin has been running for over 14 years with virtually no downtime.

The uptime of the Bitcoin network is around 99.99%.

An incredible achievement for a decentralized system that belongs to all its users and has never had the support of governments or private investment banks.

The year 2022 was a reminder that greed is the number one enemy that can turn you away from the Bitcoin revolution. Some have experienced this bitterly with the Terra, Celsius Network, and FTX fiascos.

So for 2023, the plan is to go back to basics and focus on the real signal, which is the Bitcoin revolution. Everything else is just noise. So avoid distractions that jeopardize the fruits of your labor.

Bitcoin is scarce and unique.

Remember the following few things for the year 2023 (and beyond of course):

Bitcoin, Not Blockchain . Without Bitcoin, there is nothing revolutionary about Blockchain.

Bitcoin, Not Crypto . I think what happened in 2022 is telling enough to remind you of this reality that some had forgotten with the previous Bull Market.

Bitcoin will continue with the Proof-of-Work that is at the center of its revolution . Don't listen to the proponents of other consensus algorithms.

Not your Keys, Not your Bitcoin. Taking responsibility for the security of your work product is the key to being truly independent and anti-fragile. You only own Bitcoin if you own the associated private keys.

These things should remind you that Bitcoin is an accumulation game and that patience makes all the difference in the long run. Michael J. Saylor's example is very telling in this regard, and it's something you should follow to take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution with peace of mind.

For 2023, the plan will therefore be simple and summarized in 4 points: Buy Bitcoin, Own Bitcoin, HODL Bitcoin, and Repeat.