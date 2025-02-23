Mass adoption of Bitcoin by the general public won't happen because governments and institutions decide to buy Bitcoin en masse. This will add more intermediaries between the people and Bitcoin. Satoshi Nakamoto initiated the Bitcoin revolution to free us from these intermediaries.

Bitcoin is there to make you independent of governments and central bankers. Bitcoin is a true unit of wealth, unlike fiat currencies which are units of debt. Mass adoption of Bitcoin can therefore only be fully realized through awareness of the problem represented by the fiat system and the solution represented by Bitcoin.

This awareness will take time at first, but it will accelerate sharply when the time comes. To accelerate this awareness in a way that respects the profound objectives of the Bitcoin revolution, I urge you to enter fully into the virtuous circle of mass adoption of Bitcoin. This virtuous circle is represented by the 5 “S” of Bitcoin.

Study Bitcoin

Bitcoin is unlike anything we know. Bitcoin is a major technological and monetary disruption. To truly understand the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution, there's no secret: you have to study Bitcoin long enough for it to click inside you.

Once it does, nothing will ever be the same for you again, and you'll be on your way to opening your eyes to 7 essential truths about how Bitcoin will change your worldview on every level:

The more you understand about Bitcoin, the more you'll realize that you absolutely must keep an open mind and always remain humble in the face of this unique revolution. Never hesitate to ask questions, so you can continue to expand your knowledge. That's what the Bitcoin revolution teaches you too.

Save in Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the best savings technology in history. Nothing more, nothing less. Bitcoin allows you to secure the fruits of your labor. Bitcoin lets you detach yourself from the clutches of mass consumerism and refocus on your own needs. It's no coincidence that Bitcoiners generally end up adopting a frugal lifestyle.

No more questions about investment strategies, Bitcoin gives you back the ability to save without the need for specific knowledge. A game-changer for everyone. Ultimately, you can acquire Bitcoin through mining, through your work, or by exchanging weak money for BTC. All options are on the table, and it's up to you to take advantage of them to secure the fruits of your labor and live your life on your terms.

Secure your Bitcoin

Bitcoin gives you access to great power once you take possession of the associated private keys. But with great power comes great responsibility. It's always like that in life, but with Bitcoin, it's worth it. Bitcoin allows you to become a self-sovereign individual. Once you have the private keys to your Bitcoin, no one can stop you from using it as you wish. You protect yourself from censorship by the powerful people at the head of the current system.

Everyone needs to realize this and get their Bitcoin off the exchanges and into cold storage. This is the only way to truly access the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution.

Spend and Replace your Bitcoin

Bitcoin isn't just a great SoV. It's also, and above all, an MoE. For Bitcoin to become an everyday MoE for as many people as possible, you need to stop with the paradigm of Bitcoin's first decade: “HODLing Bitcoin”. Instead, you need to adopt the new paradigm I described back in 2023: “Spend and Replace your Bitcoin”.

This paradigm supports the development of a circular economy based on the Bitcoin system. It also encourages more and more merchants around the world to offer Bitcoin as an MoE. This is how the Bitcoin revolution will reach its full potential.

Spread your Knowledge on Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a revolution for the people by the people. Of course, Satoshi Nakamoto initiated this revolution, but he had the intelligence to leave his place by offering this nascent revolution to the people. It was then up to the people to make the best possible use of it. And it's fair to say that, so far, the people have not failed to drive the Bitcoin revolution forward. The challenges remain numerous, and the risks are great, but the Bitcoin revolution continues to progress block by block.

Once you've understood the why of Bitcoin, but also the fact that you need to remain constantly open-minded to increase your knowledge, you'll also realize that since Bitcoin doesn't have a dedicated marketing team, it's up to every one of us to help others open their eyes to the Bitcoin revolution.

Not by forcing the hand of those who aren't ready to understand the why of Bitcoin, but rather by getting them to think about the flaws in the current system, the way money works, or the unique game-changer represented by the Bitcoin system.

It was with this in mind that I wrote my book “The Truth About Bitcoin”:

In this book, I'm not trying to convince anyone to make one choice or another about Bitcoin. On the contrary, I encourage readers to think for themselves and form their truth about Bitcoin. I present facts, opinions, and ideas that should feed the reader's thought process. At the end of the book, it's up to everyone to decide what to do with Bitcoin. This book is in total harmony with one of the essential objectives of the Bitcoin revolution in my eyes: to teach you to make your own decisions and become self-sovereign individuals.

