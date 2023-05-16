If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

As I write this, the price of Bitcoin is $27,190.

For some, this is of fundamental importance. I'm talking about Bitcoin traders who spend their time looking at Bitcoin's price charts to try to profit from it.

For those who understand the why of Bitcoin, the price of Bitcoin at the time of writing is of little importance.

Of course, I've already told you why the price of Bitcoin is important to the adoption of Bitcoin by the general public. I even listed 4 reasons here:

But this is ultimately only for those who don't understand the why of Bitcoin. The price of Bitcoin and its volatility will attract the general public for the wrong reason in the first place: to try to get rich quickly with Bitcoin.

Those who remain in this world will come to understand one essential thing: the price of Bitcoin is irrelevant compared to the goals that the Bitcoin revolution seeks to achieve.

One of the big ideas behind the Bitcoin revolution is to bank the 1.7 billion unbanked people around the world, as I told you here a little over a year ago:

For these people, Bitcoin makes possible something that seemed impossible until now: accessing basic banking services without permission and without the need to trust a third party.

With Bitcoin, these people need a smartphone and an Internet connection to access basic banking services. With Bitcoin, these people can pay and be paid anywhere in the world.

Bitcoin is a decentralized service open to everyone 24/7.

In emerging countries, Bitcoin is already a Plan A. So it's logical to see some people wondering if Ordinals technology is a disaster in the making for the Bitcoin revolution as I told you here:

After all, for the sheer whim of some to put NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain, the transaction fees have reached levels far too high for those who really need Bitcoin.

But as I said before, it is impossible to change the rules of the Bitcoin protocol to combat this, because this technology does not violate any rules of the Bitcoin protocol.

So it's up to the market to adapt, and this is an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

To sum it all up in one line:

SMARTPHONE + INTERNET CONNECTION = BANK FOR EVERYONE EVERYWHERE EVERY TIME PERMISSIONLESS AND TRUSTLESS

Keep this in mind to gain perspective and avoid being distracted by the noise of the daily price of Bitcoin or the news about a Meme Coin that allows some people to make a lot of money, while the majority of those who come to buy Meme Coins will lose a lot later.

Bitcoin is the real revolution. The real signal is here. Don't forget it.

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

That's what I suggest you do in the book “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

