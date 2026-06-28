Every damn day on X (formerly Twitter, for the web2 nostalgics), it’s the same circus. Guys who barely hold 0.03 BTC on an exchange wallet tear each other apart in endless threads arguing over whether to KYC or not. On one side, the “model citizens” terrified of the taxman’s shadow; on the other, the sandbox cypherpunks who think they’re Edward Snowden just because they installed a VPN.

Spoiler alert, and I’ll say this with all the love I have for this community of degenerates: you are ALL half right, which means you are all half idiots.

The KYC vs NO-KYC debate isn’t a holy war, you fiat brains. It’s not a question of ideological purity or submission to the state. It’s a matter of UTXO management. Confusing the two, or refusing to grasp the nuance, is ground zero of sovereignty. It’s like trying to drive a Formula 1 car while staring at the pedals instead of the road.

Sit down, grab a coffee, and read what follows carefully. Here is the raw, unfiltered truth about how adults manage their stack.

Air-Gapped Sovereignty: Understanding Partially Signed Bitcoin Transactions (PSBTs). Sylvain Saurel · Feb 1 In the realm of Bitcoin, paranoia is a virtue. We are building a parallel financial system, divorced from the protections and pitfalls of traditional banking. In this new world, there is no FDIC insurance, no “forgot password” button, and no friendly customer service agent to reverse a fraudulent charge. There is only you, your private keys, and the unforgiving mathematics of the blockchain. Read full story

PART 1: KYC IS NOT A PURCHASE, IT’S PREEMPTIVE SNITCHING

Let’s start by dismantling the illusion of convenience. When you sign up on a centralized exchange (CEX) and scan your passport while taking a profile selfie like a criminal at the police station, you think you’re “buying Bitcoin.”

Wrong. When you KYC, you are buying Bitcoin + a personalized file in a database that WILL leak.

It’s not a matter of “if,” but “WHEN.” You have a short memory in this ecosystem. Let me refresh it with the corpses of shitcoiners and exchanges from past bear markets:

Ledger (2020): A million email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses dumped on the net. Guys received death threats, extortion attempts, SIM swaps. Why? Because they bought a fucking “secure” hardware wallet.

Celsius & FTX (2022): During bankruptcy proceedings, creditor lists (meaning you, the useful idiots) were made public. Thousands of names, paired with dollar amounts.

Coinbase, Binance, Kraken: They are all forced, by design and by law, to store your data. And any hacker with a double-digit IQ knows these databases are worth more than gold.

The Treasure Map for the 2030 Wrench Attack

Your KYC today is your treasure map for the wrench attack of 2030.

Wrench Attack (n.): A foolproof cryptographic method consisting of hitting your knees with a blunt tool until you give up your seed phrase (the 24 words). Success rate: 99.9%.

In 10 years, when Bitcoin hits $1 million (or whatever number makes you drool), mafias won’t go hacking the blockchain. It’s impossible. They will hack the KYC databases that leaked in 2024. The guy will ring YOUR doorbell while you’re having dinner with your kids, because you nicely filled out the “Know Your Customer” form like a good, submissive little citizen, forever linking your face and address to an on-chain address publicly displaying your balance.

Make no mistake: KYC is a deadly long-term risk. It is a physical security flaw you voluntarily introduce into your life.

PART 2: WHY KYC REMAINS A NECESSARY EVIL (THE “GOOD STUDENT” BITCOIN)

So, do we ban KYC? Burn the exchanges? All go live in the woods with our Umbrel nodes?