War is the ultimate smokescreen.

While history books frame conflicts in terms of battles, borders, and ideologies, they conveniently omit the primary, unspoken motive that fuels the machine: war is, and has always been, the cleanest pretext to steal the people’s wealth.

It is the grandest act of government plunder, executed under the perfect cover of patriotic emergency.

Think of the 20th century. Think of World War I, the “war to end all wars,” which instead became the blueprint for 20th-century financial predation. Governments, desperate to fund the unprecedented industrial slaughter, severed their currencies from the gold standard. They fired up the printing presses, promising to pay back their debts later. They sold “war bonds” to citizens—an act of patriotic duty that was, in reality, a massive transfer of public savings to the state, much of which was inflated away to near-worthlessness by the time it was repaid, if at all.

Then came World War II. The playbook, having been tested, was perfected. This time, the theft was not just subtle; it was brazen. In a single political gesture, governments used “emergency measures” to erase the savings of entire populations.

They didn’t just ask for your money. They took it.

Bank accounts were frozen indefinitely. Capital controls were enacted, making it a crime to move your own money across a border. Currencies were devalued, then replaced. In 1948 Germany, the Reichsmark—which held the life savings of millions—was declared void. It was replaced by the Deutsche Mark. Just like that, a lifetime of work, of savings, of stored energy, was reduced to worthless paper.

And then there was the gold.

In 1933, in the United States, President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102. Under the guise of a “national emergency,” the order made it a criminal offense for any U.S. citizen to own or hold gold coins, bullion, or certificates. Citizens were forced to turn in their gold to the Federal Reserve—their ultimate protection against a failing system—for a fixed price of $20.67 per ounce.

Once the government had successfully confiscated the public’s gold, it promptly revalued it at $35 per ounce, effectively stealing nearly 60% of the people’s wealth overnight and devaluing the dollar by 69%.

Your grandparents had no defence.

Their money could be seized from their bank.

Their gold could be taken from their safe.

Their currency could be replaced and made worthless by a politician’s pen.

They were trapped. Their wealth was not truly theirs. It was a privilege, granted to them by the same system that would revoke it the moment it became inconvenient.

“Beating China” is the pitch. Rebuilding America is the project. Inflation is the price.