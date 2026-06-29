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10 Years of Bitcoin History and Strategy, Now at Your Fingertips.

We live in an era characterized by a profound, yet largely invisible, sickness. It is a malady that infects our institutions, erodes our communities, and quietly siphons the vitality of the working class. Most feel its symptoms: the creeping unaffordability of housing, the stagnation of wages against the rising cost of living, the increasing polarization of our politics, and the endless, unyielding hum of perpetual war. Yet, few can accurately diagnose the disease.

The diagnosis is unsound money.

To the uninitiated, Bitcoin is merely a digital curiosity, a volatile asset class characterized by the crass, speculative mantra of “number go up.” But to those who have studied the long, tragic arc of economic history, Bitcoin represents something entirely different. It is a revolution. It is an epochal invention with the power to liberate humankind from the insidious cycle of monetary debasement—a cycle that has, for centuries, empowered a privileged few at the catastrophic expense of everyone else.

This is not a mere financial shift; it is a moral crusade. Throughout all of human history, we have never possessed a monetary standard that did not ultimately dilute over time, transferring wealth from the producers to the politically connected. Now, we do. And those of us who have chosen to stand as partisans in this fight understand the monumental stakes. We are fighting for freedom, fairness, prosperity, and an end to the fiat-funded wars that ravage our world.

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The Long, Sad History of Monetary Debasement

To understand the magnitude of the Bitcoin revolution, we must first understand the tyranny of the system it seeks to replace. The history of civilization is inextricably linked to the history of money, and unfortunately, it is a history littered with the ruins of societies that destroyed their currencies.

Money is not merely a piece of paper or a digital entry in a bank ledger. Fundamentally, money is an abstraction of human time, energy, and labor. When you work, you expend your finite life energy to create value for society. In return, society gives you a token—money—which acts as a battery, storing your expended energy so that you can redeem it for the goods and services you need in the future.

Therefore, for money to be just, it must hold its charge. It must retain its purchasing power across time and space. When a ruling class possesses the power to artificially expand the supply of these tokens, they are not creating wealth; they are stealing it. They are siphoning the stored time and energy of every individual who holds the currency.

From the clipping of coins in ancient Rome to the hyperinflation of the Weimar Republic, the mechanism remains the same. The Roman Denarius, once a pure silver coin, was gradually debased by successive emperors to fund bloated bureaucracies and endless military campaigns. By the end of the empire, it was little more than bronze washed in a thin layer of silver. The result was rampant inflation, price controls, the destruction of the middle class, and ultimately, the collapse of Rome itself.

Today, we labor under the global Fiat System—a system where money is decreed by government edict, unbacked by any physical commodity, and infinite in its potential supply. Central banks manipulate interest rates and digitally print trillions of dollars, euros, and yen. This is not economic management; it is a hidden tax on the human race.

The UTXO Sniper: Shattering the KYC vs NO-KYC Illusion. Sylvain Saurel · Jun 28 Every damn day on X (formerly Twitter, for the web2 nostalgics), it’s the same circus. Guys who barely hold 0.03 BTC on an exchange wallet tear each other apart in endless threads arguing over whether to KYC or not. On one side, the “model citizens” terrified of the taxman’s shadow; on the other, the sandbox cypherpunks who think they’re Edward Snowden just because they installed a VPN. Read full story

The Injustice of Fiat: Why the Wrong People Win

The fiat system is fundamentally unjust. It operates on a mechanism known in economics as the Cantillon Effect, named after the 18th-century economist Richard Cantillon. Cantillon observed that when new money is created, it does not distribute evenly across society. Those closest to the spigot of creation—governments, massive financial institutions, and massive corporations—receive the new money first. They get to spend it before it circulates and drives up prices.

By the time this newly created money trickles down to the working class, the retired pensioner, and the everyday citizen, prices for essential goods, housing, and energy have already risen. The purchasing power of their wages and savings has been diluted.

In a fiat system, the wrong people win. The system disproportionately rewards proximity to power, financial engineering, and rent-seeking behavior over genuine productivity, innovation, and hard work. It penalizes the saver. It punishes the prudent. We all pay for it. The mechanic, the nurse, the teacher, the builder—they are all running on a treadmill that accelerates every year, wondering why they must work twice as hard just to stand still.

This unseen tax breeds resentment and fractures the social contract. It creates a world of hyper-financialization, where holding assets becomes the only way to survive, locking the younger generation out of the American Dream. The system they run is not just inefficient; it is structurally evil.

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The Discovery of Absolute Scarcity

For millennia, humanity searched for a medium of exchange that could not be manipulated. We settled on gold because its physical properties made it durable, divisible, fungible, and, most importantly, relatively scarce. But gold had a fatal flaw: it was heavy and difficult to transport, necessitating its centralization in bank vaults. Once centralized, it was easily captured by governments, who eventually replaced it with paper receipts, and then severed the link to gold entirely in 1971.

Enter Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is not just a new technology; it is a monetary discovery. Satoshi Nakamoto solved the Byzantine Generals’ Problem, creating a decentralized, peer-to-peer network capable of achieving consensus without a central authority. In doing so, he achieved something previously thought impossible: Absolute Scarcity.

There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins. No politician, no central banker, no CEO, and no army can change this hard-capped supply. For the first time in human history, we have a monetary standard that cannot dilute over time.

This absolute scarcity flips the fiat paradigm on its head. In a Bitcoin standard, your savings cannot be inflated away to fund government deficits or bail out reckless banks. The battery that stores your time and energy finally holds its charge. This returns power to the individual, stripping the state of its most insidious weapon: the power to silently confiscate wealth through inflation.

The Jedi Path to Hard Money: Master Yoda's Guide to Understanding Bitcoin. Sylvain Saurel · Jun 23 When we embark on the journey of understanding Bitcoin, we almost always start by looking outward. We read whitepapers, we scrutinize cryptographic hash functions, we study the history of money, and we analyze the monetary policies of central banks. We look at the external world to figure out why this decentralized digital asset is completely revolution… Read full story

The Fourth Turning and the Issue of Our Age

Unsound money is the central, foundational issue of our age. Currently, few see it. They look at political dysfunction, cultural decay, wealth inequality, and the drumbeats of global conflict, and they treat them as isolated phenomena. They fight over the symptoms, blind to the root cause. But this will change.

We are living through what generational theorists William Strauss and Neil Howe termed a Fourth Turning—a historical crisis period where the old institutional order breaks down, societal trust evaporates, and a new paradigm must be forged. These turnings occur roughly every 80 years, aligning with a long human lifespan. The last Fourth Turning culminated in the Great Depression and World War II. The one before that was the American Civil War. The one before that was the American Revolution.

We are now deep in the winter of our current historical cycle. The institutions of the 20th century—chief among them the fiat central banking model—are buckling under the weight of exponential debt. The math is inescapable. The debt cannot be paid back in present-day purchasing power; it must be inflated away.

This monetary issue will be resolved, one way or another. Either we descend into a dystopian future of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), where the state has granular control and surveillance over every transaction you make, or we transition to a decentralized, neutral, sound money protocol. There is no middle ground. The Fourth Turning is well on its way, and Bitcoin is the life raft humanity needs to navigate the storm.

Echoes of 1776: The American Crisis

As the Bitcoin network grows in power and adoption, it naturally threatens the incumbent power structures. The empire is striking back. We observe the current Bitcoin landscape and see a relentless barrage of attacks. Regulatory hostility, media hit pieces, political grandstanding, and targeted campaigns against Bitcoin’s developers, builders, and leaders are daily occurrences.

The volatility of the market, the harshness of the “crypto winters,” and the seemingly insurmountable power of the fiat machine can break the spirit of those who do not understand the underlying mission.

In watching these attacks and the psychological toll they take on the community, one cannot help but be reminded of the opening lines of Thomas Paine’s second great writing, The American Crisis.

The American Crisis

It was December 1776. The American Revolution was on the brink of total collapse. George Washington’s Continental Army had gotten its ass aggressively kicked by the British on Long Island. They had retreated in humiliation from Brooklyn, bleeding and starving as they fled through New Jersey. Morale was shattered. Desertions were rampant. The cause of liberty seemed like a foolish, doomed dream in the face of the greatest military empire the world had ever known.

It was in this dark, freezing winter of despair that Paine put pen to paper, sitting by a campfire, to rally the troops. He wrote:

“These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in the crisis, shrink from the service of their country: but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have the consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value.”

Washington ordered Paine’s words to be read aloud to every exhausted, freezing soldier before they crossed the icy Delaware River to attack Trenton. It changed the tide of the war.

The Summer Sol dier vs. The Sound Money Partisan

Paine’s words echo across the centuries, speaking directly to the partisans of sound money today.

In the Bitcoin ecosystem, the “summer soldiers and sunshine patriots” are the speculators. They are the tourists who flood into the space during bull markets, chasing quick fiat gains, blinded by greed. They are the ones who endlessly post “number go up” memes, treating a profound monetary revolution like a casino. And just as Paine predicted, when the crisis comes—when prices crash, when regulators attack, when the media declares Bitcoin dead for the hundredth time—these summer soldiers shrink from the service of the network. They capitulate, sell their holdings, and return to the comforting illusion of the fiat system.

But the true partisan—the one who understands the stakes—stands firm.

We stand firm because we know that tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered. The fiat system is an entrenched leviathan. It controls the levers of global power, the media narratives, and the legal frameworks. Stripping this leviathan of its power to print money was never going to be easy, and it was never going to happen without a ferocious fight.

What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly. If the transition to sound money were easy, humanity would not appreciate the monumental gift that absolute scarcity represents. The dearness of this fight—the ridicule, the volatility, the regulatory battles—is exactly what gives the victory its supreme value.

Defeating the Orbital Kill Switch: Mastering the Swarm Network and Bitcoin Mesh Radio. Sylvain Saurel · May 11 We are living through the Great Internet Balkanization of 2026. The dream of a unified, global information superhighway has been replaced by a grim reality of national walled gardens, aggressive firewalling, social credit system integration, and mandatory digital identity verification for basic access. The state has realized that while they cannot break the SHA-256 encryption securing the Bitcoin timechain, they Read full story

The Stakes: Freedom, Fairness, Prosperity, and Peace

We must constantly remind ourselves of why we are in this fight. This is about a lot more than our individual portfolios. The transition from a fiat standard to a Bitcoin standard alters the fundamental incentives of human civilization.

1. Freedom

In a world where your money can be frozen, censored, or inflated by political decree, you do not have true freedom. You are a tenant of the state. Bitcoin provides property rights that are mathematically protected, requiring no permission from any government or corporation to hold or transfer. It is a tool for human rights activists under oppressive regimes, and it is a shield for citizens against domestic overreach.

2. Fairness

Bitcoin fixes the Cantillon Effect. On the Bitcoin network, there are no bailouts. There is no central bank to save the reckless at the expense of the prudent. The rules of the protocol apply equally to everyone, whether you are a billionaire hedge fund manager or a farmer in El Salvador. It levels the economic playing field, ensuring that wealth is generated through value creation rather than proximity to a money printer.

3. Prosperity

Under a fiat system, time preference is skewed heavily toward the present. Because money loses its value, society is incentivized to consume immediately and take on massive debt. We build cheap, disposable things. We sacrifice long-term planning for short-term gratification.

Sound money lowers society’s time preference. When you know your money will buy more tomorrow than it does today, you are incentivized to save, to plan, to invest in durable goods and long-term infrastructure. It is the bedrock upon which true, multi-generational prosperity is built.

4. Less War

Perhaps the most profound moral imperative for Bitcoin is its relationship to war. Historically, kings and governments could only fight wars as long as they had the gold in their treasuries to pay their soldiers. When the treasury ran dry, the war had to end.

The fiat system removed this constraint. Today, governments can fund endless, unpopular wars simply by printing more currency, stealthily taxing their populations to drop bombs on foreign soil. Unsound money is the lifeblood of the military-industrial complex. By removing the state’s ability to print money, a Bitcoin standard defunds the machinery of endless war, forcing governments to ask their citizens to pay for conflicts through direct taxation—a request citizens are far less likely to grant.

The Wealth Paradox: 8 Bitter Bitcoin Truths the Elite Cannot Swallow. Sylvain Saurel · May 4 For centuries, the architecture of extreme wealth has been built on a foundation of exclusivity, leverage, and asymmetric access. To be truly wealthy in the fiat system is to occupy a privileged position near the monetary spigot—benefiting from the Cantillon effect, securing private equity deals behind closed doors, and employing armies of managers to squeeze yield out of every asset. Read full story

Time is on Our Side

Sound money has to win. The laws of mathematics and economics are undefeated. A system built on infinite debt, infinite money printing, and the continuous debasement of human labor is mathematically unsustainable. It will collapse under its own weight, just as every fiat system in history has eventually reverted to its intrinsic value of zero.

Sound money will win. The Bitcoin network continues to produce block after block, every ten minutes, regardless of what the Federal Reserve does, regardless of what politicians say, and regardless of the price in dollars. It is an unyielding machine of truth.

History will be exceptionally kind to the sound money partisans. Just as we look back on the freezing, exhausted soldiers of 1776 as the heroes who birthed a new nation, future generations will look back on those who championed Bitcoin during its most turbulent years as the architects of a new economic enlightenment.

Do not let the daily noise distract you from the historical signal. The system they run is inherently evil; it relies on theft, coercion, and the systemic impoverishment of the working class. But we know the antidote. We hold the key to a better, fairer, more prosperous world.

Spread the word. Educate your family, your friends, and your community. Stand firm against the FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) propagated by those who benefit from the broken status quo.

The conflict is hard, but the triumph will be glorious. Time, mathematics, and the innate human desire for freedom are all on our side. The revolution is here, ticking away, one block at a time.

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