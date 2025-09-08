In the hallowed halls of traditional finance, where wisdom is measured in basis points and stability is guaranteed by committees in fluorescent-lit rooms, there exists a consensus: progress should be predictable, managed, and above all, controllable. We have built a magnificent global financial system on these principles—a system of trusted intermediaries, benevolent central planners, and flexible monetary policies designed to protect us from the harsh realities of unvarnished economic truth.

And then, like a gargoyle crashing a garden party, came Bitcoin.

For over a decade, this digital menace has lurked in the periphery, dismissed by the sensible, mocked by the erudite, and now, alarmingly, embraced by millions. It presents itself as an “investment,” a “store of value,” a “technological revolution.” Do not be fooled. Bitcoin is not merely a bad investment; it is arguably the worst asset ever conceived. It is a direct assault on the comfortable, managed, and delightfully opaque world of modern finance.

For the good of your portfolio and the preservation of the established order, you must avoid it at all costs. Here are ten iron-clad, irrefutable reasons why this digital specter is a financial catastrophe you must steer clear of.

1. The Ghastly Affront of a Limited Supply

The first and most offensive feature of Bitcoin is its absurdly rigid supply. There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin. That’s it. No more, no less. The protocol is written in stone, and no amount of pleading, lobbying, or emergency board meetings can alter it.

How is a modern economy supposed to function under such primitive constraints? Our entire financial architecture is built on the beautiful, flexible principle of creation ex nihilo—the ability to conjure currency from thin air to solve any problem. Is a bank overleveraged? We inject liquidity. A market crashes? We initiate quantitative easing. A politically expedient program needs funding? The money printer goes “brrr.” This is sophisticated economic management.

Bitcoin’s fixed supply removes this essential toolkit. It creates a level playing field where the rules are the same for everyone. How can the well-connected possibly gain an edge? How can central planners “stimulate” economies with carefully calibrated infusions of new money if the supply is immutably capped? It’s a system devoid of loopholes, backdoors, or emergency levers for the elite. It’s fair. And that is simply terrible.

2. The Unspeakable Burden of No Safety Net

In our civilized world, we have safety nets. If you leave your wallet in a taxi, you can cancel your credit cards. If a bank makes ruinous bets and collapses, the FDIC or the central bank steps in to make depositors whole. We are coddled and protected, insulated from the consequences of our own irresponsibility. It’s comfortable.

Bitcoin rips this comforting blanket away. With Bitcoin, you are sovereign. You are your own bank. This sounds empowering until you realize what it truly means: radical, terrifying responsibility. If you lose your private keys—the password to your wealth—your Bitcoin is gone forever. There is no customer service hotline to call. No government agency will bail you out. No sympathetic manager will restore your funds.

The network treats you like an adult, expecting you to safeguard your own property. It forces a level of personal accountability that our society has been carefully engineered to help us avoid. Being forced to be responsible for your own money? Gross.

3. The Anarchic Horror of Unstoppable Transactions

Money should be controllable. It should flow where the authorities deem it appropriate and stop when they command it. If you voice an unsavory opinion, support the wrong political cause, or simply fall out of favor with the powers that be, they should have the ability to freeze your assets. This is a crucial tool for maintaining social order.

Bitcoin works the same for everyone, everywhere, all the time. Whether you’re in a café in New York, a village in Nigeria, a protest in Hong Kong, or a submarine at the bottom of the ocean, a valid Bitcoin transaction will be processed by the network. It is apolitical, amoral, and utterly indifferent to the identity or ideology of the user. Bitcoin transactions cannot be censored, frozen, or blocked.

Don’t you want your financial access to be contingent on your compliance? Don’t you want a system where a handful of people can blacklist individuals or entire nations from participating in the global economy? Bitcoin’s permissionless and censorship-resistant nature is a direct threat to this vital mechanism of control. It’s a disgusting, chaotic mess.

4. The Obscene Proposition That You Can Actually Own It

When you deposit money in a bank, you don’t technically own that money anymore. You own an IOU from the bank. It is a liability on their books, which they are free to lend out, rehypothecate, and gamble with. Your access to it is subject to their rules: withdrawal limits, banking hours, and the ever-present possibility of a “bail-in” or outright seizure.

With Bitcoin, if you hold your own private keys, you own it outright. It is a bearer asset in the digital realm. No one can take it from you without your consent. No bank holidays are preventing you from accessing it on a Sunday night. There are no limits on how much you can withdraw or send. Governments cannot seize it with a simple court order.

This is a nightmare scenario for the establishment. What will bankers do all day if they aren’t managing our money for us? Actually, provide valuable services and compete in a free market? And how are governments supposed to fund their operations through convenient asset forfeiture if property rights become absolute? This concept of true ownership is fundamentally nasty.

5. The Horrifying Tendency to Increase in Value

Modern currency is designed to be a “hot potato.” It is engineered to lose value over time through inflation, a gentle but persistent rot. This encourages you to spend or invest it quickly, “stimulating” the economy. Saving cash is for fools, as its purchasing power steadily erodes. This is Monetary Policy 101.

Bitcoin commits the ultimate economic sin: it tends to go up in value over the long term. Because its supply is fixed and its adoption is growing, its purchasing power has historically increased. This encourages saving. It promotes a low time preference, compelling people to think about the future rather than just immediate consumption.

Imagine a world where the money you save today buys you more in the future, not less. People might delay gratification. They might accumulate capital. They might become financially independent without taking massive risks in the stock market. This undermines the entire debt-based consumer economy we’ve so carefully constructed. The idea of sound money that rewards savers is simply horrifying.

6. The Boring Chore of Absolute Transparency

Finance thrives on a certain mystique. It requires complexity, opacity, and the occasional “accounting irregularity” to keep things interesting. Where did those trillions in bailout funds go? How solvent is that major investment bank, really? This delicious uncertainty is part of the game.

Bitcoin’s ledger, the blockchain, is transparent and fully auditable by anyone on the planet. Every transaction is recorded in a permanent, immutable public record. The total supply is known, the issuance schedule is predictable, and the flow of funds can be tracked. There can be no secret bailouts, no off-balance-sheet vehicles, no Enron-style accounting tricks.

It’s all just… out there. In the open. It’s so transparent it’s boring. We need the thrill of wondering if our financial system is built on a house of cards. Bitcoin’s radical honesty takes all the fun out of it.

7. The Crass Reality of Being Backed by Energy

Sophisticated modern money is backed by something far more elegant than a vulgar physical commodity: it’s backed by government decree and the full faith and credit of politicians. It is conjured by keystrokes in a central bank’s computer, a clean, abstract process.

Bitcoin, in its crudeness, is backed by something real: energy. Through a process called Proof-of-Work, Bitcoin miners expend immense computational power—and therefore, real-world energy—to solve complex mathematical problems. This process secures the network and validates transactions. It anchors digital scarcity to the immutable laws of physics. Value cannot be created from nothing; it must be earned through the expenditure of energy.

Critics scream about the energy usage, but they miss the hideous point. Miners are incentivized to find the cheapest energy on earth, often monetizing stranded renewable sources (like flared natural gas or excess hydro power) and actually helping to stabilize power grids. But wouldn’t you rather have your money be backed by pure confidence and political promises? I know I would.

8. The Uncouth Inclusivity of a Permissionless System

Finance is, and should be, an exclusive club. It has velvet ropes, gatekeepers, and stringent requirements. To participate, you need a bank account, a credit score, a government-issued ID, and the approval of a compliance officer. This keeps the riff-raff out.

Bitcoin is disgustingly permissionless. To join the network, all you need is an internet connection. No one asks for your name, your credit history, or your credentials. A farmer in rural Africa has the same access to the Bitcoin network and its properties as a hedge fund manager on Wall Street.

This demolishes the carefully constructed barriers that preserve the financial hierarchy. It threatens to bank the unbanked and provide equal access to a global savings technology for every human being on the planet. Finance isn’t supposed to be inclusive! It’s an affront to the natural order of things.

9. The Tyranny of a Non-Inflatable Unit of Account

One of the most useful features of fiat currency is its pliability. A dollar today is not the same as a dollar from ten years ago. This allows for the magic of the stealth inflation tax. Governments can fund endless wars, bloated bureaucracies, and trillion-dollar programs without sending citizens a direct tax bill. They dilute the currency supply, and everyone’s savings pay the price. It’s brilliant.

With Bitcoin, one Bitcoin will always be one out of 21 million. Forever. Its denominator is fixed. This means a central authority cannot dilute its value. There is no stealth tax. There is no siphoning of value from savers to debtors.

Without the ability to inflate the money supply, how will politicians fund their pet projects? How will they finance deficits without consequence? They would be forced into fiscal responsibility. This would be unworkable and completely unacceptable.

10. The Hideous Resilience of an Anti-Fragile Monster

Finally, and perhaps most disturbingly, Bitcoin simply refuses to die. A proper asset should be fragile. When powerful governments ban it, when Nobel-prize-winning economists mock it, when the media declares it dead for the 478th time, it should have the decency to collapse.

Yet, Bitcoin thrives on adversity. Every ban has only served to demonstrate that it cannot be stopped. Every attack has forced the network to become more robust and decentralized. Every market crash has shaken out the weak hands and hardened the resolve of its holders. It is the definition of anti-fragile—a system that gains strength from disorder.

It’s a financial cockroach, surviving every attempt to squash it and emerging stronger from the rubble. And who wants an asset that stubbornly persists when all the “experts” have signed its death certificate?

Final Thoughts

So there you have it. Ten catastrophic flaws that make Bitcoin the worst investment in history. Bitcoin offers a fixed supply, forces personal responsibility, resists censorship, allows true ownership, rewards savers, operates transparently, is backed by physics, is open to everyone, cannot be inflated, and refuses to die.

Bitcoin is a system that demands you think for yourself, secure your own wealth, and participate in an economy based on verifiable truth rather than convenient fiction.

Hideous. Absolutely hideous. Stay safe, and stick to your centrally-managed, perpetually-depreciating fiat currency. You’ve been warned.

PS: I hope you understood while reading this article that it was a reductio ad absurdum demonstration of why choosing Bitcoin is the best solution. If not, I invite you to read this article again ;-)

