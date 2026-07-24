Introduction: The Paradox of Adoption

When, on October 31, 2008, an individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto published the white paper entitled “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”, the fundamental promise was that of a radical break from the traditional financial system. Born in the smoldering ashes of the subprime mortgage crisis, as governments scrambled to bail out banks deemed “too big to fail” at the expense of taxpayers, Bitcoin offered a bold alternative: a digital, decentralized, censorship-resistant currency operating without trusted third parties, central banks, or any political authority capable of altering its issuance rules. The objective was to return monetary power to the individual, thereby creating an agnostic, borderless network where every participant would have an equal voice through cryptography and distributed consensus.

During its early years, this cypherpunk utopia largely functioned according to these principles. Mining was carried out on personal computers by enthusiasts scattered across the globe. Private keys were zealously guarded by tech-savvy users, and the distribution of the asset, although initially concentrated in the hands of pioneers, promised to expand organically as the network matured. Bitcoin was presented and perceived as a digital commons, an apolitical store of value, immune to state manipulation and the inflationary excesses of fiat currencies.

However, nearly a decade and a half later, institutional adoption and the evolution of infrastructure have profoundly transformed the network’s geography and sociology.

The study published on July 7 by the exchange platform River acts as a brutal revealer of this metamorphosis. According to this report, far from being equitably distributed on a global scale, Bitcoin is becoming a massively concentrated asset—not only geographically but also institutionally. The shocking figure is clear-cut: Americans alone allegedly hold about 42% of all Bitcoins in circulation.

This dizzying statistic raises an existential question for the king Bitcoin: Is Bitcoin losing its decentralized soul to become a mere instrument of American financial hegemony?

This question is not just a simple philosophical quarrel among early purists. It touches upon the very resilience of the network. If such an overwhelming share of the mining infrastructure, corporate reserves, and individual holdings is concentrated under a single jurisdiction—one as powerful and regulated as the United States—can the principles of censorship resistance and political independence survive?

This comprehensive article sets out to dissect the data from the River study, analyze the mechanisms of this creeping centralization, and evaluate the real risks threatening Bitcoin’s decentralized nature. I will explore the demographic asymmetry of adoption, the industrial migration of mining (hashrate) to North America, Wall Street’s voracity through ETFs and publicly traded companies, and finally, the paradoxical role of the US government itself, which has become the world’s largest state whale through judicial seizures.

The stakes are immense: understanding whether Bitcoin is conquering the traditional financial system, or if, conversely, the American financial system is domesticating Bitcoin.

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Part 1: Anatomy of a Demographic and Financial Domination

The Shock of the 42%: Asymmetry Between Population and Holdings

The central claim of the River report is striking: 42% of all Bitcoins in circulation are reportedly in the hands of American entities or individuals. To gauge the magnitude of this concentration, it is imperative to put it into perspective with global macroeconomic fundamentals. The United States accounts for only 4% of the global population. Although it constitutes the leading economic power, it accounts for roughly 26% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and captures 34% of global wealth. By hoarding 42% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization, America massively outperforms its own economic and demographic weight. This differential indicates that Bitcoin is not being adopted uniformly as an “Internet currency,” but is instead being absorbed as a premier financial asset by the most liquid and capitalized market on the planet.

While the American share of the population is minuscule (4%), and its weight in primary energy consumption (16%), real estate (21%), or even government gold reserves (22%) remains proportional to its superpower status, its share of Bitcoin holdings literally skyrockets to ~42%.

This demonstrates an aggressive and systematic accumulation by American economic actors, who perceive superior characteristics in this digital asset compared to traditional stores of value. This overweighting also suggests that the rest of the world is lagging considerably in acquiring this asset at its current monetization stage, allowing America to secure a potentially irreversible strategic advantage should Bitcoin establish itself as a benchmark global standard of value.

18.6% Adoption: Bitcoin Surpasses Gold Among Individuals

The River study, drawing on deep data from the Nakamoto Project, claims that approximately 49.6 million American adults own Bitcoin. This figure corresponds to 18.6% of the US adult population.

The most striking comparison lies in the face-off with the ultimate barbarous relic: gold. Only 28.8 million Americans reportedly own physical gold or gold-indexed products. Thus, in the United States, there are almost twice as many Bitcoin holders as gold holders. How can this major sociological phenomenon be explained?

The Digitization of Habits: New generations (Millennials, Gen Z) were born with the Internet. For them, the friction inherent in buying, storing, and selling physical gold seems anachronistic. Bitcoin, accessible 24/7 in a few clicks via intuitive mobile applications, perfectly matches their financial consumption habits. The Perception of Inflation: The ultra-accommodative monetary policies of the Federal Reserve (Fed), particularly the massive liquidity injections post-COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, have awakened the specter of monetary depreciation. While gold is traditionally seen as the ultimate hedge against inflation, Bitcoin, with its strictly limited and predictable supply of 21 million units, has been propelled to the status of “digital gold”. The narrative of its absolute scarcity has deeply resonated with an American population heavily exposed to stock market investing and financial education. The Network Effect and Financialization: The American crypto ecosystem has successfully built fiercely efficient bridges between traditional finance (TradFi) and the Bitcoin network. The emergence of applications like Cash App, Venmo, or Robinhood has democratized access to BTC, transforming it into a mainstream consumer financial product. However, this figure of 49.6 million holders hides a nuanced reality: having price exposure to Bitcoin via an app or a broker is not equivalent to holding one’s own private cryptographic keys. This distinction is crucial for evaluating the true degree of network decentralization at the user level.

The Psychology of the American Investor in the Face of Risk

To understand this American raid on Bitcoin, one must dive into the market psychology specific to the United States. The culture of Venture Capital, technological innovation, and speculation is deeply rooted there. Where European investors often lean towards caution, favoring regulated savings accounts, life insurance, and real estate, the American investor is culturally conditioned to seek alpha—excess returns—even if it means embracing extreme volatility. Bitcoin, with its spectacular “boom and bust” cycles, stratospheric historical returns, and disruptive technological dimension (blockchain, cryptography), ticks all the boxes of an appealing investment thesis for both Silicon Valley and Wall Street.

Furthermore, the American retirement system (notably 401(k) plans and IRAs) encourages active and highly diversified savings management. The introduction of directly eligible Bitcoin investment products into these retirement plans has opened the floodgates to a constant and structural flow of capital. The average American, even without ideological convictions regarding decentralization, finds themselves exposed to Bitcoin simply because it represents an uncorrelated asset class, recommended by wealth managers to diversify a classic “60/40” portfolio (60% equities, 40% bonds).

When Fiat Fails the Vulnerable: Why Bitcoin is the Only True Lifeline. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 21 I spend a lot of time in this newsletter dissecting macroeconomic trends, analyzing hash rates, and tracking institutional adoption. But today, we are stepping away from the charts to talk about the absolute core of why Bitcoin exists. We are talking about what happens when the legacy financial system completely abandons the people who need it most. Read full story

Part 2: The Industrialization of Mining and Hashrate Concentration

The Geopolitical Shift: From Chinese Hegemony to American Supremacy

The hashrate represents the total computing power deployed by miners to secure the Bitcoin network, validate transactions, and solve the cryptographic puzzle (Proof-of-Work) required to create new blocks. The hashrate is the heartbeat of the system, guaranteeing its immutability and resistance to attacks (notably the 51% attack). Historically, China overwhelmingly dominated this sector. Up until early 2021, it was estimated that nearly 65 to 75% of the global hashrate came from Chinese provinces (Sichuan, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia), attracted by cheap hydroelectricity and the proximity of ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machine manufacturers like Bitmain or MicroBT.

This de facto monopoly sparked acute concerns about the centralization of the network under an authoritarian regime. The situation radically changed in May 2021 when Beijing formally decided to ban cryptocurrency mining and transactions. What followed was “The Great Mining Migration”. Hundreds of thousands of machines were unplugged, packed into shipping containers, and sent to more lenient jurisdictions. This is where the United States seized a historic opportunity. Offering legal stability, solid property rights, deep capital markets to finance heavy infrastructure, and abundant energy resources, America became the new homeland for exiled miners.

The United States: 37.5% of Global Hashrate

According to the River study, the United States today hosts approximately 37.5% of the global Bitcoin hashrate.

This is more than the next five countries combined (Russia at 16.4%, residual China at 11.7%, Paraguay 4.0%, UAE 3.1%, etc.). This figure illustrates the transformation of Bitcoin mining: from an artisanal activity, it has become a highly capital-intensive heavy industry. The country now boasts over 150 companies specifically dedicated to Bitcoin mining, including Nasdaq-listed giants like Marathon Digital Holdings, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, or Core Scientific.

This industrialization is accompanied by a massive scale-up of infrastructure. The report mentions the existence of more than 50 mining sites across the country, each consuming over 10 megawatts (MW) of electricity. Some of these mega-centers, located in Texas, can exceed 100, or even 300 MW.

Texas has indeed become the epicenter of this digital gold rush, thanks to its independent electrical grid (ERCOT), its deregulated approach to energy, and its willingness to use Bitcoin mining as a balancing tool for its power grid (demand response programs). Miners purchase electricity when demand is low and commit to shutting down their machines in seconds during demand peaks (heatwaves, winter storms), thereby stabilizing the grid while monetizing excess energy.

The Limits of Geolocation: A Necessary Nuance

However, as the River report wisely points out, this 37.5% concentration must be analyzed with a degree of methodological caution. How is hashrate measured by country? Generally, it is done using the IP addresses of miners connecting to mining pools. Yet, in an ecosystem designed for privacy, this method is inherently flawed.

On the one hand, the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) is common. A miner operating clandestinely in China or Iran can route their traffic through a server based in New York or Texas, artificially inflating American statistics. On the other hand, the structure of the industry complicates matters: a mining company domiciled in the US, with its headquarters in Austin or Miami, might very well deploy its machines in data centers in Paraguay (near the Itaipu Dam), Ethiopia, or Iceland. The capital is American, but the physical presence of the hashrate is elsewhere.

Furthermore, the rise of technologies like satellite internet connections (Starlink) allows mining farms to operate in completely isolated, “off-grid” areas, making their IP traceability complex. Finally, the development of protocols like Stratum V2 actively seeks to further decentralize transaction selection within the mining pools themselves, handing decision-making power back to the individual miner against the power aggregator.

Nevertheless, even taking these margins of error into account, the underlying trend is undeniable: the physical and financial infrastructure supporting Bitcoin’s network security has massively shifted under the jurisdiction of US authorities, creating a potential regulatory Single Point of Failure (SPOF) unprecedented in the protocol’s young history.

Part 3: Institutionalization and the Weight of Wall Street

MicroStrategy and Corporate Treasuries

Bitcoin’s concentration in the US is observed even more spectacularly at the institutional level. The River report indicates that publicly traded American companies hold the overwhelming majority of Bitcoin owned by global public corporations. With 1.24 million BTC on their balance sheets, these US companies hoard 92.7% of all Bitcoins held by listed companies globally. This hegemony is the result of an accounting and strategic paradigm shift initiated in 2020.

The central player in this upheaval is undeniably Strategy, an American data analytics software company led by Michael Saylor. In the summer of 2020, facing the perceived devaluation of the dollar, Strategy made the unprecedented decision to convert almost the entirety of its corporate treasury into Bitcoin. But the company didn’t stop there: it tapped into US bond markets to raise billions of dollars in low-interest debt (via convertible bonds) with the sole purpose of buying more Bitcoin. Today, Strategy holds over 840,000 BTC (more than 4% of the total Bitcoin supply that will ever be mined). This aggressive strategy transformed a stagnant software company into a veritable Bitcoin investment proxy for Wall Street, forcing other companies (like Tesla or Block) to question the opportunity of integrating BTC into their balance sheets.

The fact that 92.7% of global corporate reserves are concentrated in the US demonstrates the unique capacity of the American financial system to innovate, raise capital, and integrate new asset classes with a velocity unmatched by Europe or Asia, which are often hindered by more rigid regulatory frameworks and stronger risk aversion.

The Spot ETF Tidal Wave: The Centralization of Custody

But the true institutional revolution explaining this American concentration occurred on January 10, 2024, a historic date when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), coerced by a legal defeat against Grayscale, simultaneously approved eleven Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). This approval opened the floodgates to traditional institutional portfolios (pension funds, family offices, private banks), allowing them to buy Bitcoin via a regulated financial instrument without having to manage the technical complexity of private key custody.

The entry of global asset management giants, such as BlackRock (with its IBIT ETF), Fidelity, ARK Invest, or Bitwise, triggered a massive and lightning-fast accumulation. In just a few months, these US ETFs absorbed hundreds of thousands of Bitcoins, draining liquidity from exchange platforms and creating a supply shock in the market. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, quickly became one of the largest global holders of Bitcoin on behalf of its clients.

However, this financialization comes with a troubling corollary for Bitcoin’s original philosophy: the centralization of custody. Almost all of these fund managers rely on a handful of institutional custodians to physically store (in “cold storage”) the underlying Bitcoins of their ETFs. Coinbase Custody, a highly regulated US entity, provides custody for the vast majority of the approved ETFs. This hyper-concentration turns Coinbase into a gigantic “honeypot,” potentially centralizing over a million Bitcoins in its digital vaults. In the event of an unprecedented internal security breach, a major natural disaster destroying sub-optimally distributed data, or state coercion, this concentration represents a systemic risk (even though the protocol itself remains intact).

“Not your keys, not your coins.” This founding adage of the crypto community is directly challenged by the ETF era. The tens of millions of Americans investing via these funds have no direct control over the cryptography of the asset; they merely hold a paper claim (IOU) against a financial intermediary.

The 55% Trap: How BIP-110 Threatens to Fracture Bitcoin. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 13 August 7, 2026, may go down as one of the most tense dates in Bitcoin’s modern history. Around block 961,632, a crucial mandatory signaling phase is set to begin for the activation of BIP-110 (Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 110). If the required consensus threshold is met, the rule will activate one month later, around block 965,664, scheduled for early September. Read full story

Part 4: Uncle Sam, the World’s Largest State Whale

Judicial Seizures: An Involuntary Accumulation

One of the most ironic and fascinating revelations of the River report concerns the United States federal government itself. The study reveals that the US state allegedly holds approximately 328,372 BTC, which represents almost three times more than all other global governments combined (the British, German, or Salvadoran states trailing far behind).

How did a government, which houses regulators often hostile to the crypto industry, become the largest sovereign whale in the ecosystem?

The answer lies not in a deliberate state investment strategy, but in the relentless machinery of American criminal justice. These colossal reserves are the exclusive result of judicial seizures carried out by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the FBI, and the IRS over more than a decade. Three major cases account for the bulk of this war chest:

The Silk Road Case (2013-2020): During the dismantling of this famous darknet black market founded by Ross Ulbricht, US authorities seized tens of thousands of Bitcoins. In 2020, the DOJ also recovered nearly 69,000 additional BTC from “Individual X,” a hacker who had stolen these funds from Silk Road years earlier.

The Bitfinex Hack (2016): In 2022, US authorities apprehended a hacker couple (Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan) responsible for laundering funds stolen from the Bitfinex platform in 2016. This operation led to the seizure of over 94,000 BTC.

The James Zhong Case (2012-2022): James Zhong was convicted of stealing over 50,000 BTC from Silk Road in 2012 by exploiting a computer flaw. The government seized these funds hidden under a floorboard inside a popcorn tin in his Georgia home.

The Strategic Dilemma: Sell or Hold?

The management of this jackpot by the US government, entrusted to the United States Marshals Service (USMS), raises major economic questions. Historically, the US government regularly auctioned off seized Bitcoins to liquidate them (famous investor Tim Draper won the auction for the first batches of Silk Road coins in 2014). However, with the dizzying appreciation of the asset and the massive volumes at stake, simple auctions or massive open-market sell-offs could trigger a price crash, destroying the very value of what they are trying to liquidate.

More interestingly, this massive holding introduces an unprecedented geopolitical reflection within the American political establishment itself. Some pro-crypto lawmakers and political candidates are beginning to formulate the idea that the US should no longer sell these seized Bitcoins, but instead hold them as a national strategic reserve, akin to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. If Bitcoin continues its ascent to become a neutral international reserve currency, or a settlement asset for global trade, holding the world’s largest state portfolio would confer an asymmetric geopolitical advantage to the United States against geopolitical rivals like China or the BRICS nations, who are seeking to free themselves from US dollar dominance. This is the direct application of game theory on a nation-state scale.

Part 5: Is Decentralization Under Threat?

Protocol vs. Infrastructure: The Illusion of Centralization

Faced with this overwhelming American domination—42% of holdings, 37.5% of the hashrate, the hyper-concentration of institutional custody—the conclusion seems obvious: Bitcoin has failed in its promise of global decentralization and has been absorbed by the American empire. But this hasty conclusion obscures the fundamentally dual nature of Bitcoin technology.

To answer the question posed by the River study, it is imperative to distinguish the decentralization of the network at the protocol level from the decentralization of the asset’s distribution.

At the level of its source code and fundamental rules, Bitcoin remains fiercely decentralized and unalterable.

It does not matter if BlackRock owns 300,000 BTC, or if Texas hosts 30% of global miners: none of these actors have the power to change the maximum supply of 21 million coins, alter the block reward, or impose different rules. Consensus rests on a mesh of tens of thousands of full nodes operated by individuals and companies all over the world. If Texan miners decided to censor certain transactions or alter rules (like increasing block size to maximize profits), the network’s nodes would simply reject these invalid blocks. The executive power (the miners) is strictly kept in check by the judicial power (the validating nodes).

The Real Risk: Censorship by Intermediaries (Chokepoint)

However, the centralization revealed by the 42% highlights the most sensitive “weak point” in the ecosystem: the emergence of a powerful layer of American trusted third parties (custodial platforms, ETF issuers, regulated exchanges). This is where the systemic risk resides.

If the vast majority of investors hold their Bitcoins via ETFs managed by BlackRock and custodied by Coinbase, these institutions are, by their very nature, subject to US law. They must comply with the requirements of OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control), the US agency responsible for enforcing international sanctions, as well as KYC/AML (Know Your Customer / Anti-Money Laundering) rules. What happens if the US government, citing national security, orders these institutions to freeze the assets of a certain profile of investors, or forbids American mining pools from including transactions originating from addresses associated with embargoed countries (like Iran or Russia)?

Although the base network (Layer 1) would continue to function and international miners could validate these censored transactions, this would create a two-tier network. Users interacting with the official American economy would find themselves subject to strict control, denaturing the “permissionless” nature of the currency. By concentrating the hashrate and reserves within highly regulated companies, the US government holds a massive point of leverage, not to destroy Bitcoin, but to co-opt the application and institutional layer, something some analysts call Operation Chokepoint 2.0.

The Vulnerability of Reserves (Paper Bitcoin)

The second risk inherent in this concentration is economic. The proliferation of intermediaries, brokers, and ETFs distances the end-user from the protocol’s founding concept. The 49.6 million Americans cited by the Nakamoto Project largely own promises of Bitcoin (IOUs) on centralized platforms, not the private keys. Historically (Mt. Gox in 2014, FTX and Celsius in 2022), every time custody has been massively delegated to centralized entities, catastrophic abuses have occurred: illegal rehypothecation, fractional reserves, hacks, or systemic fraud. Even though US ETFs are highly regulated and audited, financial history reminds us that no centralized intermediary is infallible in the long run.

Final Thoughts: Did America “Win” Bitcoin?

The data presented by the River platform paints an undeniable picture: Bitcoin adoption is experiencing a major geographical, economic, and institutional imbalance in favor of the United States. With 42% of global holdings, total dominance over publicly listed companies, massive absorption by Wall Street institutional funds, nearly 40% of the securing infrastructure (mining), and the largest state portfolio, America has de facto established itself as the hegemonic power of the Bitcoin world.

At first glance, this dominance might appear as the bitter failure of Satoshi Nakamoto’s decentralized dream, replaced by a new form of financial colonialism where the same Wall Street players dictate the rules of the game. But this would be a misunderstanding of the resilient nature of this protocol. Bitcoin has no national preference, nor any morals. It functions as an autonomous organism seeking the cheapest energy, the deepest capital, and the clearest regulatory frameworks. Americans, through their culture of risk investment, abundant access to credit, and energy infrastructure, were simply the first to industrialize their relationship with this new asset class.

However, the fundamental decentralization (the consensus rules, the 21 million limit) remains unviolated. The 42% held by Americans is subject to the same inexorable mathematical laws as the fraction of a Bitcoin held by a farmer in El Salvador or a merchant in Nigeria. American hegemony may only be a transitional stage, the institutionalization phase that legitimizes the asset before its global state adoption (Hyperbitcoinization). If Bitcoin continues to grow, game theory will dictate that other sovereign nations—in Europe, the Middle East, or the BRICS—will be forced to aggressively accumulate their own reserves and develop their mining infrastructure so as not to find themselves vassalized by a digital standard of value entirely under American control.

Ultimately, the current hyper-centralization of Bitcoin usage in the United States is less a mortal threat to the protocol than it is a wake-up call to the rest of the world: the digital arms race has already begun, and for now, America is running alone in the lead.

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Bonus: History of Regulation and Adoption in the United States

To understand how the US achieved this 42% level of hegemony, it is crucial to retrace the timeline of key events that structured the American institutional ecosystem:

2013: First formal recognition. The US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issues guidance classifying virtual currency exchanges as Money Services Businesses (MSBs), subjecting them to compliance rules (KYC/AML). This is the first step toward regulation and legitimacy. The FBI shuts down Silk Road, constituting the first major BTC seizure by the US state.

2014: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) declares that Bitcoin will be treated as property (and not as currency) for tax purposes, laying the groundwork for capital gains taxation that would structure the American investment market.

2017: Launch of the first futures contracts on Bitcoin by the Cboe and the CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange). This marks Bitcoin’s official entry into Wall Street’s institutional derivatives markets, enabling hedging and shorting.

2020: The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) authorizes US national banks to offer cryptocurrency custody services to their clients. That same year, MicroStrategy triggers the wave of corporate treasury adoption.

2021: “The Great Migration”. Following China’s mining ban, the United States (notably Texas, New York State, and Wyoming) deploys massive incentives to attract exiled miners, multiplying their share of the global hashrate tenfold. The SEC approves the first ETF based on Bitcoin Futures (ProShares BITO).

2023: The collapse of the offshore platform FTX and numerous unregulated entities (Celsius, BlockFi) pushes investors and lawmakers massively toward custody solutions based on US soil, subject to strict regulatory supervision, reinforcing the position of players like Coinbase.

January 2024: The historic approval by the SEC of 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs, catalyzing the massive influx of capital from US pension funds and investment advisors, definitively consolidating US dominance over crypto capital markets.