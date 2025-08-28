In the ever-escalating debate about the future of money, few voices carry the quiet, seismic weight of Jeff Booth. An entrepreneur and author who looks at the world through the cold, hard lens of technological progress, Booth recently sat down with Frank Corva to deliver a message as blunt as it is profound: our current financial system and Bitcoin are locked in a zero-sum game. One must die for the other to live.

This isn’t hyperbole. It’s a diagnosis. Booth argues that the global economic order is not merely flawed or in need of reform; it is a system fundamentally opposed to the natural order of human progress. It is a system built on a lie, and Bitcoin is the immutable truth that exposes it. To understand the magnitude of this claim, we must dissect the core principles Booth lays out—principles that reframe our understanding of money, law, and freedom itself.