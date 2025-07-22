Bitcoin is Time. Period.

Some people still seem to struggle with understanding this essential concept behind the Bitcoin revolution.

The most dramatic thing is that if you fail to understand Proof of Work, you will also fail to understand Bitcoin.

Ultimately, it all starts with an email from Satoshi Nakamoto explaining that “Unfortunately, proof of work is the only solution I’ve found to make p2p e-cash work without a trusted third party.”

Satoshi Nakamoto explains:

“PoW is fundamental to coordinating the network and preventing double-spending.”

Understanding this is essential to understanding why Proof of Work is an absolute necessity for having real Internet money available, such as Bitcoin.