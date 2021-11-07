The True Millionaire Lane – Buy $621 Worth of Bitcoin, Then Adopt the Bitcoiner Mindset

In his book “The Millionaire Fastlane: Crack the Code to Wealth and Live Rich for a Lifetime” released in 2011, MJ DeMarco wants to draw your attention to the fact that next to the traditionally taught way to become rich after a long working life, there is a faster way: the famous Millionaire Fastlane.

MJ DeMarco has had tremendous success with his book and has built a community of thousands of entrepreneurs who want to achieve wealth before old age prevents them from enjoying it fully.

When I read MJ DeMarco's book, I was not aware of the existence of Bitcoin. So his book appealed to me and I thought there was something to be done by following the leads he gives throughout his book.

What is the point of trying to earn more and more money in a system built on weak money?