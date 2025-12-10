The champagne corks have popped. The ticker symbols are scrolling across CNBC. The suits on Wall Street are patting themselves on the back, issuing press releases about “access,” “security,” and “modernization.” The narrative being spun by the mainstream financial media—and sadly, echoed by many within the crypto community—is that we have won. They tell us that the arrival of BlackRock, Fidelity, and the major banks signals the final legitimation of Bitcoin. They tell us that the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is the holy grail we have been waiting for.

This is a lie.

This is an unpopular opinion, perhaps, in a market hungry for “Number Go Up,” but it is a necessary truth: We don’t want that centralization.

The arrival of the banks is not a victory parade; it is a hostile takeover disguised as a merger. It represents the co-option of a revolutionary technology by the very intermediaries it was built to dismantle. If you look closely at the smiling faces of the CEOs suddenly touting Bitcoin on morning television, you won’t see allies. You will see the bewildered, defeated faces of an old guard that has realized they cannot kill us, so they must try to own us.

It is time to strip away the veneer of institutional acceptance and look at the raw reality. We are here to replace these guys. We don’t need them. And the greatest tragedy would be to hand over the keys to the kingdom just because they finally decided to knock on the door.

Part I: Kicking and Screaming

To understand why the banking sector’s entry into Bitcoin is cynical, one only needs to look at the timeline. For over a decade, the relationship between traditional finance (TradFi) and the cryptocurrency space wasn’t just cold; it was antagonistic.

They called it “rat poison squared.” They called it a tool for criminals, money launderers, and terrorists. They dismissed it as a tulip mania, a Ponzi scheme, and a joke. They debanked crypto startups, froze the accounts of exchanges, and lobbied regulators to strangle the industry in the crib.

They came to this kicking and screaming after a decade of making fun of us.

So, what changed? Did Jamie Dimon suddenly wake up, read the Whitepaper, and have a philosophical epiphany about the immorality of fractional reserve banking? Did Larry Fink suddenly decide that decentralized, censorship-resistant money was the path to human flourishing?

Absolutely not.

They are here because they lost. They are here because the math beat them. They are here because, despite their mockery and their regulatory moats, Bitcoin refused to die.

They are not here because they like this. They’re here because we beat them year after year after year after year for a decade.

We looked them in the eye and said, “We have the best performing asset in the last 100 years, and you’re not allowing people to do it.” Their clients started asking questions. Wealth managers started losing accounts. The demand for an asset that cannot be debased became too deafening to ignore.

The banks are not here to support the revolution. They are here to capture the fees. They are here because they are starving for yield in a debt-saturated fiat system that is slowly imploding. They realized that if they didn’t offer Bitcoin, their customers would leave and find someone who would. This is not a strategic partnership; it is a capitulation born of greed.

Part II: The Curse of “Paper Bitcoin”

The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world that an IOU is the same as the asset itself. This is the fundamental danger of the ETF and custodial banking models: the proliferation of Paper Bitcoin.

Bitcoin, in its purest form, is a bearer asset. If you hold the private keys, you possess the asset. There is no counterparty risk. There is no one between you and your money. It is absolute property rights, mathematically enforced.

When you buy a Spot ETF or hold your Bitcoin in a regulated bank vault, you do not own Bitcoin. You own a claim on Bitcoin. You own a piece of paper that says a bank promises to pay you the value of Bitcoin, minus their management fee, provided that the government allows them to, and provided they haven’t rehypothecated the underlying asset.

Why does this matter?

1. The Suppression of Price Discovery

We have seen this movie before with gold. The gold market is dominated by “paper gold”—futures, ETFs, and derivatives. There are vastly more paper claims on gold than there is physical gold in vaults. This allows large players to suppress the price and manage volatility. By funneling demand into paper wrappers, they neuter the ability of the asset to truly reflect the devaluation of fiat currency. They want to do the same to Bitcoin. They want to tame it. They want to turn it into a harmless portfolio diversifier rather than a distinct monetary system.

2. The Reintroduction of Trust

The entire point of the genesis block—embedded with the headline “Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks”—was to remove the need for trusted third parties. Banks operate on fractional reserves. They operate on leverage. When you hand them your Bitcoin, you are re-introducing the very systemic risk that Bitcoin was designed to escape. You are taking the hardest money ever discovered and wrapping it in the soft, rotting paper of the legacy financial system.

3. The Grift

They didn’t come here for cypherpunk values. They came here to grift and make a buck.

They are charging you a fee to hold an asset that costs nothing to hold yourself. They are rent-seeking on a network they did not build, do not secure, and do not understand. They are extracting value from the ecosystem while contributing nothing to its hash rate or its node count.

Part III: The Centralization Trap

The argument for institutional adoption usually rests on the idea of “access.” But grandma can’t manage private keys, they say. Institutions bring liquidity, they argue.

While true on a surface level, this convenience comes at a devastating cost: Centralization.

If BlackRock, Vanguard, and Fidelity end up holding 20%, 30%, or 40% of the circulating supply of Bitcoin, the dynamics of the network change. While they cannot change the consensus rules easily, they become the primary gatekeepers of the on-ramps and off-ramps.

Regulatory Capture: When the government wants to implement a new draconian rule (e.g., whitelisting addresses, censoring transactions from “unfriendly” nations), it no longer has to chase millions of individuals. They just have to make one phone call to the compliance department at BlackRock. A centralized honeypot of coins is a single point of failure for censorship resistance.

Fork Wars: Imagine a scenario where a contentious upgrade is proposed. Who decides which fork wins? In a world of self-custody, the users decide. In a world of ETFs, the custodians vote on behalf of millions of passive investors. We risk recreating the corporate governance hellscape of the equities market, where three massive asset managers dictate the policies of the entire Fortune 500.

We don’t want that centralization. It’s not a victory. It’s not what we are here for.

We did not spend years battling block-size wars and fighting off attacks just to hand the governance of the network over to ESG-compliant corporate boards in Manhattan.

Part IV: The Reality Check—They Need Us

The psychology of the current moment is skewed. Bitcoiners are acting like grateful peasants thanking the lords for allowing them to enter the castle. We need to flip the script.

They need us more than we need them.

The legacy financial system is mathematically doomed. The debt spiral is irreversible. Bonds are no longer a safe haven. Real estate is unaffordable for the masses. Equities are propped up by money printing. They have run out of road.

Bitcoin offers the only lifeboat. It is the only asset that is truly finite, neutral, and outside the control of the central banks. The banks are buying Bitcoin because they are desperate to hedge their own obsolescence.

They are not doing us a favor. They are buying insurance against their own incompetence.

By celebrating their arrival, we are validating their existence. We are saying, “Yes, Mr. Banker, please validate our magic internet money.” We don’t need their validation. The blockchain validates itself every 10 minutes. The network uptime validates itself. The cryptography validates itself.

Part V: The Call to Action—Grind Them Into Dust

So, what is the path forward? If we reject the “Paper Bitcoin” narrative, what do we do?

Personally, I recommend that everybody tell them to go pound sand and go and take self-custody and self-sovereignty and replace them, grind them into the dust.

This is the unpopular opinion that needs to become the standard: Reject the ETF.

If you are a Bitcoiner, you have a moral imperative to educate those around you about the dangers of custodial holdings.

1. Self-Custody is Non-Negotiable

Holding your own keys is not a technical quirk; it is the revolution. If you don’t hold the keys, you are merely a creditor to a bank. Learn to use a hardware wallet. Learn to use multi-sig. Teach your family to do the same. When you withdraw your coins from an exchange (or refuse to buy the ETF), you are removing supply from the grasp of the rehypothecation machine. You are making the asset harder. You are voting for sovereignty.

2. Build the Circular Economy

We need to move beyond “buying” Bitcoin to “earning” and “spending” Bitcoin. When we transact peer-to-peer, we cut the banks out of the loop entirely. Every transaction that happens over the Lightning Network, bypassing Visa and Mastercard, is a nail in the coffin of the rent-seekers.

3. Run a Node

Don’t trust; verify. By running your own node, you ensure that no institution can dictate the rules of the network to you. You become a sovereign entity in the digital space.

The goal was never to get a Bitcoin spot ETF approved by the SEC. The goal was to separate money from the state. The goal was to bankrupt the rent-seekers who have weaponized the financial system against the common man.

We are not here to integrate with the parasites; we are here to cure the host.

Final Thoughts: A return to Values

It is easy to get drunk on liquidity. It is easy to look at the price chart and think that the mission is accomplished because Wall Street has arrived. But price is a vanity metric; censorship resistance is the only metric that matters in the long run.

The banks are here to sanitize Bitcoin. They want to strip it of its revolutionary potential and turn it into just another asset class that generates quarterly bonuses. They want to put a suit on a honey badger.

But the honey badger doesn’t care about their suits, and neither should we.

We must remember why we started this. We saw a corrupt system, rigged by insiders, designed to steal time and labor through inflation and debasement. We built an exit door.

Now, the people who built the burning building are trying to sell tickets to the exit door.

Do not buy their tickets. Walk through the door yourself. Hold your own keys. Be your own bank.

That’s what we were supposed to do with this industry. We are supposed to replace them, not join them. Let them play their games with paper certificates while we hold the absolute truth of the ledger. Let them drown in their own irrelevance while we build the future of money.

They are not a victory. They are the enemy we have already defeated; they just haven’t realized they are dead yet.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

It isn’t price inflation—it’s monetary decay. Unmasking the century-long policy rigging the economy against your labor.