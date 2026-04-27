In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

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Dr. Smith
2h

Bitcoin is for anyone. The whole point is that nobody can control how others choose to interact with the network. Their involvement doesn’t change anything about Bitcoin for me.

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