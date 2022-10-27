The trade war that China and America have been waging for several years now found a new front line in early October 2022: the semiconductor field. Joe Biden confirmed that the next decade will be crucial for America to maintain its technological advantage over China.

To do so, American engineers have been asked to stop cooperating with the Chinese industry or risk losing their nationality. Intel will stop exporting, as will the Dutch ASML. Because America also imposes these restrictions on other countries in the world, especially European countries.

America thinks that letting China catch up in the field of semiconductors poses a major military risk.

China's main problem is that it is not able to reach the fineness of engraving which gives the Americans an advantage. ASML (Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography) is the only company in the world to build extreme ultraviolet lithography machines that are essential for the manufacture of the best semiconductors (5 nm and less). It is easy to understand why ASML has been banned from working with China.

The fineness of engraving of these machines allows for an increase in the density of transistors per unit of surface, decreasing in return the energy consumption and thus the necessary cooling of the components.

After this preamble, you might be wondering what this trade war has to do with Bitcoin. Well, everything!