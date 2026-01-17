If you think Bitcoin “failed” because it’s slow, you don’t understand what it is yet.

The criticism is common, almost rhythmic in its repetition. You hear it from financial pundits, skeptical tech journalists, and disgruntled users who tried to buy a coffee with on-chain Bitcoin in 2017 and got hit with a high fee. They look at the transaction speed of Visa (thousands per second) and compare it to Bitcoin’s base layer (seven per second). They look at the sleek interface of Venmo or PayPal and compare it to the cold, unforgiving nature of a cryptographic key.

They conclude: It’s too clunky. It’s too slow. It’s too hard to use. It has failed.

But this perspective suffers from a fundamental category error. It mistakes the foundation for the skyscraper. It confuses the plumbing with the water.

Bitcoin isn’t an app. It’s the thing apps are built on.

To truly grasp the magnitude of what Bitcoin is achieving, we have to zoom out. We have to look at the history of digital infrastructure. We have to look at the birth of the internet itself.

The Architecture of a Revolution

Let’s go back to the birth of the Internet. The parallels are not just striking; they are the blueprint for understanding our current moment.

Consider TCP/IP (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol).

TCP/IP was designed in the 1970s by Vint Cerf and Bob Kahn. It was a rugged, robust set of rules designed to transmit data packets across disparate networks without a central controller. It wasn’t flashy. It wasn’t user-friendly. It was engineering prose—dry, functional, and revolutionary.

TCP/IP was officially adopted as the standard for the ARPANET on January 1, 1983.

Even then, on that historic day, most of the world had no idea it existed. No press conferences announced the future of humanity. No stock tickers were going wild. It was a backend upgrade.

SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol), the protocol that makes email work, was standardized in 1982. If you tried to use email in the early 80s, you weren’t tapping an icon on a glass screen. You were likely typing command-line instructions into a green-and-black terminal. It was slow. It was difficult. It was strictly for geeks and academics.

Yet, both protocols are still the foundational infrastructure we use every single day for the internet, for email, for commerce, for entertainment, for everything.

When you stream a 4K movie on Netflix, TCP/IP is moving the packets. When you swipe a credit card online, TCP/IP carries the signal. When you send a WhatsApp message, TCP/IP is the road it drives on.

These protocols didn’t replace existing systems overnight. They didn’t replace the telephone or the post office in 1983. They built a new layer beneath them. A base-layer protocol that allowed higher-order applications to flourish over decades.

The Illusion of “Slow”

Critics call Bitcoin slow. But in the world of settlement layers, speed is often the enemy of security.

When you swipe your Visa card at a merchant, the transaction feels instant. You hear the beep, you grab your coffee, and you leave. But that transaction is not “settled.” It is merely authorized. The actual movement of funds between your bank and the merchant’s bank takes days. It passes through clearing houses, automated clearing house (ACH) batches, and correspondent banks. Final settlement in the fiat world is incredibly slow; it’s just masked by a layer of credit and trust.

Bitcoin’s base layer (Layer 1) is not a payment network like Visa. It is a settlement network like the Federal Reserve’s FedWire—but global, automated, and open to everyone.

Bitcoin settles transactions with finality in roughly 10 to 60 minutes (depending on block confirmations). Compared to the days required for traditional international wire transfers to truly settle (without the risk of clawback), Bitcoin is blindingly fast.

But because people compare Bitcoin to an app rather than a protocol, they miss the point.

HTTP didn’t exist until 1989. The World Wide Web didn’t launch until 1991. E-commerce didn’t scale until the late 1990s. Social media didn’t explode until the 2000s. Streaming video didn’t become viable until bandwidth caught up in the 2010s.

None of that happens without TCP/IP sitting silently underneath, doing its job.

TCP/IP is slow compared to a localized data transfer. It is cumbersome. It doesn’t know what a “video” or a “tweet” is. It only knows data packets. But its neutrality and robustness allowed entrepreneurs to build speed and user experience on top of it.

And here’s the kicker: Bitcoin is the same kind of base-layer protocol.

The Layers of Money

If we view Bitcoin as “Money over IP,” the architecture becomes clear.

Bitcoin (the network) is the TCP/IP of value. It is designed to be one thing above all else: secure. It optimizes for decentralization and censorship resistance. It sacrifices throughput (speed) to ensure that no single entity can alter the ledger. It is the bedrock. You don’t build a skyscraper on a foundation that moves quickly; you build it on an immovable foundation.

The applications—the “apps”—are being built right now, but they are being built on layers above the base protocol.

Layer 1 (Bitcoin Core): The final settlement layer. High security, high fees, and slower speed. Comparable to a wire transfer or driving a gold truck between banks.

Layer 2 (The Lightning Network): A payment protocol layered on top of Bitcoin. It allows for instant, nearly free transactions that can scale to millions of transactions per second. This is the “Visa” network built on top of the Bitcoin “FedWire.”

Layer 3 and beyond: Apps, wallets, streaming micro-payments, and automated AI economies.

To visualize this architectural mirror, let’s look at how the “Data Stack” of the internet maps directly onto the “Value Stack” of Bitcoin.

It’s not trying to replace Visa by next Thursday. It’s not trying to convince your local Starbucks to accept Lightning payments by Q2 2026.

It’s building the foundational rails for decentralized, scarce, incorruptible digital money, and every application, financial product, and sovereign wealth strategy built on top of it will take decades to fully mature.

The “Failed” Narrative vs. The S-Curve

Why does the “Bitcoin failed” narrative persist? Because humans are linear thinkers living in an exponential world.

We look at technology adoption as a straight line. If it’s not ubiquitous today, we assume it never will be. But technology adoption follows an S-Curve.

The Deceptive Phase: Growth looks flat. Only hobbyists and weirdos are involved. (Bitcoin 2009–2015). The Turning Point: The infrastructure gets good enough to support early adopters. Volatility is high, but the trend is upward. (Bitcoin 2016–2024). The Explosion: The “Netscape Moment.” The technology becomes invisible. You don’t “use the internet”; you just use an app. You won’t “use Bitcoin”; you’ll just use money that happens to settle instantly and globally.

We are currently transitioning from the Deceptive Phase to the Turning Point.

When email was first standardized, you had to know how to navigate a Unix shell. Critics in 1983 could have easily said: “Email has failed. I can just write a memo, put it in an envelope, and it gets there tomorrow. This computer thing is too complicated for my secretary to use.”

They were right about the user experience at that moment, but they were dead wrong about the trajectory.

Bitcoin critics today are making the same mistake. They are looking at the difficulty of managing private keys or the volatility of the exchange rate and declaring the experiment dead. They fail to see the Lightning Network channels opening, the hash rate climbing to all-time highs, and the integration of Bitcoin into the balance sheets of public companies and sovereign nations.

The Protocol of Truth

What makes Bitcoin different from PayPal or a bank is that it is a protocol for truth.

In the traditional financial system, the ledger is kept by a central authority. The bank says you have $500. If the bank makes a mistake, or if the government orders the bank to freeze your funds, or if the currency itself is debased by 20% through inflation, the “truth” of your wealth is altered by an external force.

Bitcoin is an immutable ledger. The “truth” of who owns what is protected by the laws of thermodynamics (energy expended in mining) and mathematics (cryptography).

This is why the base layer must be “slow” and difficult to change. If Bitcoin were easy to upgrade, it would be easy to corrupt. If it were fast and cheap at the base layer, it would require centralization, defeating its entire purpose.

Just like email. Just like the internet. Just like every paradigm-shifting protocol in human history.

The internet democratized the flow of information. Before TCP/IP, if you wanted to reach a mass audience, you needed a printing press or a TV station. The protocol removed the gatekeepers.

Bitcoin is democratizing the flow of value. Before the Bitcoin protocol, if you wanted to send value globally, you needed a bank (SWIFT) or a money transmitter (Western Union). You needed permission.

Bitcoin removes the permission. It separates money from the State, just as the internet separated information from the publisher.

The Next Decade: From Rails to Roads

So, where are we now?

We are in the construction phase. We are pouring the concrete.

If you are frustrated that you can’t easily buy a stick of gum with Bitcoin yet, you are like someone standing in a mud pit in 1995, complaining that they can’t stream a 4K movie over their dial-up connection.

The infrastructure required to make Bitcoin invisible and seamless is being built.

Strike and other payment apps are using the Lightning Network to allow users to send dollars (or euros/pounds) over the Bitcoin rails, instantly and for free, without the user even realizing they are using Bitcoin.

Fedi and other community custody protocols are making it possible for communities to bank themselves without technical expertise.

Nostr is integrating decentralized social media with decentralized payments (Zaps), creating an economy where value flows as freely as text.

These are the “browsers” of the Bitcoin era. They are the tools that will make the protocol usable for the 8 billion people on Earth.

The Sovereign Strategy

The implications of this protocol go far beyond buying coffee.

Because Bitcoin is a neutral base layer, it is becoming a geopolitical asset. We have already seen El Salvador adopt it as legal tender. We see nation-states mining it to monetize stranded energy. We see major asset managers like BlackRock creating bridges between the old financial world and this new protocol.

This is not the behavior of a “failed” tech project. This is the behavior of a new global monetary standard settling into place.

The internet took 30 years to go from a military experiment to a utility that runs modern civilization. Bitcoin is only 15 years old.

We are watching the monetization of a new asset class in real-time. It is messy. It is volatile. It is loud. But underneath the noise, block by block, the protocol is ticking.

Final Thoughts: The Silent Giant

If you are waiting for Bitcoin to become an app that looks like Venmo, you will eventually get it. But it won’t be “Bitcoin” the app; it will be an app running on Bitcoin.

If you think Bitcoin failed because it’s slow, you are judging a freight train by its ability to turn corners like a Ferrari.

Bitcoin is the freight train. It carries the heavy load of global value settlement. It is unstoppable, heavy, and incredibly secure. The Ferraris—the fast payments, the consumer apps, the micro-transactions—are being built to race alongside it, drafting off its momentum.

When you understood the following, you saw Bitcoin in a new light:

It is the internet of money. It is a protocol. It is the base layer for a new civilization.

And just like TCP/IP, it doesn’t care if you understand it. It doesn’t care if you think it’s slow. It doesn’t care if you think it’s failed.

It just continues to produce the next block. Tick tock. Next block.

The foundation is set. The skyscrapers are rising. And we are just getting started.

