Imagine a silent, instantaneous burglary on a scale never seen before. No broken doors, no blaring alarms, just digital safes emptied in a fraction of a second, all over the world. This isn't the plot of a science fiction movie, but the very real threat that quantum computing poses to the Bitcoin ecosystem. The question is no longer whether a quantum computer will one day be able to break Bitcoin's keys, but when. And above all, how many bitcoins are already in its sights.

Recent breakthroughs by giants such as Google and Microsoft have turned this theoretical debate into a palpable emergency. The quantum computer is no longer a laboratory fantasy; it is becoming an engineering reality. Faced with this race against time, the Bitcoin community has not remained idle. Improvement proposals (BIPs) are already being studied to prepare the fortress for the assault. But before building the ramparts of tomorrow, it is crucial to take stock of today's breaches.

Thanks to a meticulous analysis conducted by ChainCode Labs, we can now put a precise figure on this vulnerability. Hold on tight: nearly a third of bitcoins in circulation, or about 6.36 million BTC, could be stolen by a malicious actor with quantum computing power. Let's dive into the heart of the machine to understand how we got here.

Bitcoin's Cryptographic Fortress and Its Achilles' Heel

To grasp the extent of the danger, it is necessary to understand the genius and flaw of Bitcoin's security system. Everything is based on a principle called asymmetric cryptography, or public key cryptography.

The Keys to the Kingdom 🔑

Contrary to what its name suggests, your Bitcoin wallet does not contain digital “coins.” It contains keys.

The Private Key: This is the ultimate secret. Often represented by your 12- or 24-word recovery phrase (“seed phrase”), it is an immensely large number. It is what gives you the power to spend your bitcoins. Sharing it is like giving away the keys to your safe and the access code. It must never be revealed. The Public Key: Derived mathematically from your private key, it is used to prove that you are the owner of the funds without having to reveal your secret. It can be compared to your bank account's IBAN, but in cryptographic form. It is mathematically impossible for a conventional computer to trace the public key back to the private key. This is called a one-way function. The Bitcoin Address: To add an extra layer of security, this public key is not usually used directly. It is passed through a cryptographic “grinder,” a hash function (mainly SHA-256), to create your Bitcoin address (those beginning with 1, 3, or bc1). This hash is like a fingerprint of your public key. It is also one-way and, crucially, resistant to quantum computers.

So, what's the problem? If the addresses are protected by the super-strong SHA-256, why worry?

The Window of Vulnerability: The Moment of Truth ⏳

The Achilles heel of this system becomes apparent the moment you decide to spend your bitcoins.

To authorize a transaction, your wallet must do two things:

Reveal the public key corresponding to the address to prove to the network that you have the right to spend the funds stored there. Sign the transaction with the corresponding private key.

Step 1 is critical. For a brief moment, between the time your transaction is broadcast on the network and the time it is confirmed in a block, your public key is exposed.

For a conventional computer, this information is useless. But for a sufficiently powerful quantum computer using Shor's algorithm, this public key is a gold mine. It could, in theory, use it to calculate your private key and thus steal the funds associated with that address.

It's a real race against time. The quantum hacker must:

Intercept the exposed public key.

Calculate the corresponding private key.

Forging a new transaction to send your funds to their own address.

Ensuring that their fraudulent transaction is validated before yours.

Today, this is still science fiction. But the danger is real for all bitcoins whose public key is already known. How is this possible? Mainly because of a bad practice: reusing addresses.

Bitcoin Under Scrutiny: Who's in the Crosshairs?

The ChainCode Labs study identified three main categories of vulnerable funds, which together make up the aforementioned 32.7% of the total offering.

1. Address Reuse: The Most Common Mistake (4.49 million BTC)

This is by far the biggest source of vulnerability, accounting for 69% of BTC at risk. Every time you receive funds at an address you have already used to send funds, you put that new deposit at risk. Why? Because the public key for that address has already been revealed in the previous transaction. It is therefore permanently exposed on the blockchain, giving a future quantum computer plenty of time to work on decrypting the corresponding private key.

This practice, although not recommended, is unfortunately widespread, particularly among centralized exchange platforms. For reasons of simplicity and management, they reuse the same addresses for millions of transactions and users. The most striking example is an address belonging to Binance, which alone contains 249,000 BTC whose public key is known. A real honey pot for a quantum bear.

2. Vintage P2PK Addresses: Relics of the Past (1.87 million BTC)

In the early days of Bitcoin, between 2009 and 2011, transactions were simpler. Funds were not sent to a public key hash (P2PKH), but directly to the public key itself (P2PK script, for Pay-to-Public-Key).

This means that the public key for all these “pioneer” bitcoins has been permanently and visibly recorded on the blockchain for over a decade. They are the easiest targets. It is estimated that a significant portion of these funds belongs to the very first miners and even, potentially, to Satoshi Nakamoto himself. Approximately 2 million of these BTC are considered “lost” (lost private keys), but they remain vulnerable to quantum theft, making them a symbolic and financially colossal target.

3. Ordinals and P2TR Inscriptions: The Modern Vulnerability (0.15 million BTC)

More recently, the emergence of Ordinals and blockchain inscriptions (often compared to NFTs on Bitcoin) has introduced a new, albeit minor, source of vulnerability. These technologies make extensive use of the latest address format, Taproot (P2TR). Although Taproot is extremely sophisticated, the way these inscriptions are created often exposes the underlying public key. While the amount in BTC is generally small, the number of addresses involved is very high, creating a new attack surface.

Personal Security Audit: Are You Protected? ✅

In light of this situation, there is no need to panic, but action is required. Here is how to determine if your funds are affected and, if so, how to secure them.

Check your practices:

Have you ever received bitcoins at an address after using it to send some? If so, those funds are vulnerable.

Was your wallet created before 2012? If so, you may have funds on obsolete P2PK addresses.

Have you created “Ordinals” or inscriptions? Funds linked to these activities could be exposed.

You can use blockchain explorers or specialized tools such as the Project 11 website to check if any of your addresses have been reused.

The solution is simple: Clean up!

If you identify funds on a vulnerable address, the solution is child's play: send these BTC to yourself, to a new address freshly generated by your wallet. This simple transaction will place your funds behind a new address whose public key is still secret and hashed, keeping them safe until your next expenditure.

Safe Addresses (if not reused):

Make sure your wallet generates modern, secure addresses. Here are the types of addresses that protect your public key behind a hash:

P2PKH (Legacy) - Pay-2-Public-Key-Hash : These start with a 1. 1HsK3s3o1nBVsB7rKAvwF7v9mvhT2HwZq8 (34 characters)

P2SH (Script) - Pay-to-Script-Hash : These begin with a 3. 3DymAvEWH38HuzHZ3VwYAQr8YTzTUpmsnA (34 characters)

P2WPKH / P2WSH (SegWit) - Pay-to-Witness-Public-Key-Hash, SegWit / Pay-to-Witness-Script-Hash, SegWit: They start with bc1q. bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4 (42 characters)

bc1qrp33g0q5c5txsp9arysrx4k6zdkfs4nce4xj0gdcccefvpysxf3qccfmv3 (62 characters)

The good news? The vast majority of individual users who follow best practices (not reusing addresses) are already protected. The problem is concentrated among institutional players and very old funds.

The Post-Quantum Future is Being Prepared Today

The threat has been identified and quantified, and individual solutions exist. But in the long term, Bitcoin will have to evolve. The developer community is actively working on post-quantum cryptography (PQC) schemes that could be integrated via a protocol update. These new algorithms are designed from the outset to resist the computing power of classical and quantum computers.

The transition to quantum-resistant cryptography will be one of the greatest technical challenges in Bitcoin's history, but it is essential for its long-term survival.

In conclusion, while the quantum apocalypse is not imminent, the clock is ticking. The threat, while targeted, is immense. It reminds us of a golden rule of the Bitcoin universe: security is an active responsibility, not a passive given. By adopting best practices now, you are not only protecting your assets; you are contributing to the collective resilience of an entire ecosystem in the face of the greatest computing revolution of our time.

