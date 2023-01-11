Bitcoin is a revolutionary monetary system.

You know it, or you will come to understand it sooner or later. I say sooner or later because the past has already shown us that even the most ardent opponents of Bitcoin are eventually convinced by a system that is independent of governments and central bankers.

Bitcoin is a unit of wealth.

While we have always lived in a different system for most of us, it is difficult at first glance to understand the power of this last assertion.

The educational system does everything it can to keep us ignorant of how money works and the current monetary and financial system.

Yet the majority of the general public still believes that Bitcoin will not grow big enough to become a real alternative to the current monetary and financial system. Many feel that they cannot trust the Bitcoin system.

These people do not realize that the transparency of the Bitcoin system is there to empower them. This transparency of the Bitcoin system is what should give you full confidence in Bitcoin.

I will give you a simple reason why you should understand this. Or at least get you thinking.