Michael Saylor doesn’t do subtlety. When he sits down for an interview, he’s not there to offer gentle market commentary or hedge his bets. He’s there to paint a vision of the future, often in strokes so bold they seem radical, until time proves them prescient. In a recent discussion with Natalie Brunell, the MicroStrategy executive chairman did just that, laying out a ten-year roadmap for Bitcoin not just as an asset, but as the foundational collateral for a new global credit market.

He didn’t sugarcoat it. The decade ahead, from 2025 to 2035, will not be a smooth, linear ascent. It will be a period of immense creation and brutal destruction. “The next 10 years… there’ll be a lot of business models created, companies launched, money made, mistakes made, fortunes created,” Saylor declared. “This is the chaos of the marketplace.”

For those watching the daily charts, this might sound like more of the same volatility. But Saylor’s message implores us to zoom out. We are not just watching a number go up or down; we are witnessing the birth of an entirely new industry: the age of the Bitcoin Treasury Company. Within this chaotic period, he meticulously detailed how Bitcoin is maturing, why Wall Street’s oldest criticisms are becoming irrelevant, and how a financial engineering revolution is poised to unlock a $300 trillion credit market, with Bitcoin at its core.

Here is the breakdown of that prophecy.