El Salvador, a small country in Central America, has become the scene of one of the most daring and closely watched monetary experiments of our time. In September 2021, under the leadership of its iconoclastic president, Nayib Bukele, it became the first nation in the world to grant Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender status.

Nearly four years later, the outcome is a fascinating paradox that confuses observers and challenges our definitions of adoption. While Bitcoin has indeed penetrated the Salvadoran economic fabric, it has done so in an unexpected way: by becoming an anchor for savings rather than a currency for everyday transactions. This distinction, far from being a failure, reveals the true economic priorities of its population and the underlying strategy of a government that is playing its last card.

Bitcoin: The End of an Era? Why Crashes and Parabolic Rises May Be a Distant Memory. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 29 Bitcoin has long been synonymous with pure adrenaline. Its meteoric, almost vertical rises, described as “parabolic,” have created fortunes in a matter of months. And Bitcoin’s equally dizzying falls, devastating crashes that have shattered the hopes and portfolios of even the most daring investors. This extreme volatility was its nature, its DNA, the price to pay for returns that defied all traditional financial logic. However, this era —the digital Wild West, where every day brought its share of drama and euphoria —may well be coming to an end. Since the historic approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States in January 2024, the foundations of the market seem to have been irrevocably altered. Are we witnessing the end of Bitcoin's explosive cycles? One leading analyst is convinced of it, and his argument paints a radically different future for the king of cryptocurrencies. Read full story

The Genesis of a Revolution: Why Bitcoin?

To understand El Salvador's adoption of Bitcoin, one must first understand the economic context that preceded this historic decision. Since 2001, the country has been fully dollarized, having abandoned its currency, the colón, in the hope of achieving economic stability. While this measure curbed hyperinflation, it also deprived the country of any monetary sovereignty, tying it inextricably to the decisions of the US Federal Reserve.

More seriously, an overwhelming majority of the population (around 70%) remained unbanked, excluded from the formal financial system. For millions of Salvadorans, access to credit, secure savings, or even simple digital payment services was an unattainable luxury. The economy was heavily dependent on remesas, funds sent by the Salvadoran diaspora living abroad, which account for more than 20% of the national GDP. However, these transfers were subject to exorbitant fees charged by intermediaries such as Western Union or MoneyGram, cutting 5% to 10% from every hard-earned dollar sent to families.

It was in this environment that Nayib Bukele planted the seed of Bitcoin. The official objectives of the “Ley Bitcoin” were clear:

Financial inclusion: Provide instant access to a digital wallet (the Chivo government wallet) to every citizen, whether they have a bank account or not. Reduced transaction costs: Enable near-instantaneous cross-border fund transfers at minimal cost via the Lightning Network. Attracting investment: Position El Salvador as a global hub for crypto innovation and attract foreign capital. Monetary sovereignty: Break free, at least partially, from dependence on the US dollar and international financial institutions such as the IMF.

The Great Shift: Savings Take Precedence Over Spending

The first few months of the experiment were chaotic. The rollout of the Chivo wallet encountered technical glitches, and the population, unfamiliar with this new technology, remained wary. However, the most recent figures, notably a survey by the Statista institute, paint a surprising picture: nearly 70% of the Salvadoran population now claims to “use” Bitcoin. But the devil is in the details of how it is used.

Contrary to the expectations of purists who see Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer means of exchange, the overwhelming majority of Salvadorans do not use it to pay for their coffee, pupusas, or bills. The US dollar, tangible and stable in the short term, remains the undisputed king of everyday transactions. So what are they doing with their Bitcoin? They are saving it.

This behavior, which at first glance seems counterintuitive for a legal tender, is deeply rational. Salvadorans have turned Bitcoin into a store of value, a personal digital safe. Several factors explain this phenomenon:

Protection against uncertainty : In a post-pandemic world marked by rampant dollar inflation, Bitcoin's value proposition as “digital gold” – a scarce asset with a limited supply of 21 million units – resonates strongly. For a population that has already experienced the collapse of its national currency, the idea of holding a decentralized asset that cannot be devalued by a central bank is a powerful assurance . This was one of Bukele's goals: to offer a strong currency to protect citizens' savings.

The culture of “remesa” : Money transfers are the second most important use case. The diaspora quickly understood the advantage of bypassing traditional intermediaries. Sending BTC via the Lightning Network costs a few cents and takes a few seconds . Once received, these BTC are often kept by the family in El Salvador, not to be spent immediately, but as a form of forced savings.

Volatility as a barrier to spending: The main obstacle to the everyday use of Bitcoin is also what makes it a potentially attractive savings asset: its volatility. No one wants to pay $5 for a good with a digital currency that could be worth $6 the next day. Conversely, this same volatility encourages holding in the hope of long-term appreciation.

Thus, the Salvadoran government may have failed, for now, to make BTC a transactional currency, but it has brilliantly succeeded in instilling in the collective consciousness the idea of Bitcoin as a form of savings superior to the dollar in the long term. Every citizen now has a choice: to keep their savings in an inflationary currency controlled by a foreign power, or in a global deflationary asset.

The Bukele Enigma: Between Record Popularity and International Criticism

It is impossible to separate the Bitcoin project from the figure of Nayib Bukele. Re-elected triumphantly in February 2024 with over 84% of the vote, he enjoys almost unprecedented popularity in his country. The main reason? His “guerra contra las pandillas” (war on gangs). By establishing a state of emergency, he has dramatically reduced the homicide rate, pacifying neighborhoods once terrorized by the Maras. For the average Salvadoran, who has regained the freedom to move about without fear, Bukele is a hero.

This reality contrasts sharply with his image abroad. Western media, the IMF, and many human rights NGOs portray him as an autocrat, the “coolest dictator in the world,” pointing to mass arrests, accusations of security abuses, and the erosion of democratic checks and balances. Figures on the incarceration of innocent people are brandished, often without the context of the endemic violence that existed beforehand.

This political standoff is closely linked to the Bitcoin project. The IMF, for example, has made its loans conditional on the abandonment of BTC as legal tender, an injunction that Bukele has dismissed out of hand, denouncing it as neocolonial interference. For him, Bitcoin is a weapon of sovereignty. It is a means of financing the country through innovative instruments such as “Volcano Bonds” (bonds backed by revenues from Bitcoin mining using geothermal energy) and of dispensing with the tutelage of organizations that, in his view, have kept his country in a state of dependency.

Bukele's pro-Bitcoin policy is therefore also an act of geopolitical defiance. It is part of his narrative of a Salvador that is rising, choosing its path, even if it means displeasing the global establishment. His immense popularity gives him the political capital he needs to pursue this experiment, despite harsh criticism and international pressure.

The Future Is Being Written Now: From Saving to Spending?

The fact that Bitcoin is mainly used for savings is not an end in itself. The government continues to promote its everyday use. Hundreds of Chivo ATMs are scattered across the country, and financial education initiatives are underway to familiarize the population with the technology. The ambitious “Bitcoin City” project, a futuristic metropolis powered by volcanic energy and financed by crypto, remains on track for ever deeper integration.

The transition from saving to spending could happen gradually, as Bitcoin's volatility subsides with its maturation and second-layer solutions such as the Lightning Network become even more robust and user-friendly. If the national Bitcoin treasury, patiently accumulated by the government, continues to appreciate, it could finance new infrastructure and social programs, strengthening the population's confidence in the ecosystem.

In conclusion, the Salvadoran experiment is a fascinating case study. Judging its success or failure based on its use as a simple means of payment would be a mistake. The real success, so far, lies in the widespread introduction of an alternative savings option and an efficient channel for transferring funds for millions of people. Bitcoin has offered a way out of the traditional financial system for a nation that felt trapped by it.

The Salvadoran paradox teaches us that the adoption of disruptive technology does not always follow the path that experts had mapped out. It is shaped by the real needs, culture, and political context of those who embrace it. El Salvador has not only adopted Bitcoin; it has adapted it, transforming it into a shield to protect its future. The rest of the story, which may see this shield turn into a fluid currency, is yet to be written, but its first pages are already those of a silent and powerful revolution.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

So, bubble or no bubble?

The Unexpected Counterattack: Bitcoin and the Quest for True Ownership.