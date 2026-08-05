Imagine walking into a café, ordering a coffee, and paying directly with Bitcoin.

Not through a custodial balance.

Not through a bank disguised as a cryptocurrency application.

Not through an exchange account where the Bitcoin is merely an entry in someone else’s database.

You scan the merchant’s QR code. Your wallet creates a genuine Bitcoin transaction. The merchant’s terminal detects it almost immediately. A green check mark appears. You take your coffee and leave.

No ten-minute wait.

No awkward conversation about block confirmations.

No payment channel that had to be opened in advance.

No separate balance sitting on another network.

Just an ordinary Bitcoin transaction accepted the moment it reaches the network.

This was once considered one of Bitcoin’s most natural use cases.

In Bitcoin’s early years, merchants frequently accepted what became known as zero-confirmation, or zero-conf, transactions. A payment did not need to be included in a block before the merchant considered it valid. The merchant watched the peer-to-peer network, saw the transaction propagate, checked that it appeared reasonable, and delivered the product.

For a small purchase, the risk often seemed acceptable.

Bitcoin was money moving at internet speed.

Then reality arrived.

An unconfirmed transaction is not final. It is only a candidate for inclusion in Bitcoin’s ledger. Until a miner places it in a block, the sender may attempt to broadcast a conflicting transaction spending the same coins elsewhere. Different nodes can hold different versions of the conflict. Miners can choose the version that pays them more. Network propagation is not consensus.

Bitcoin’s mempool is not the blockchain.

Over time, transaction replacement became more explicit, useful, and widespread. Replace-by-fee allows an unconfirmed transaction to be replaced by another transaction spending at least one of the same inputs while paying a higher fee. BIP-125 formalized opt-in replacement rules, and Bitcoin Core later moved toward full-RBF behavior that does not depend on the original transaction voluntarily signaling replaceability.

That evolution was good for Bitcoin as a settlement network.

It allowed users to rescue transactions trapped by unexpectedly high fees. It made fee estimation less fragile. It gave wallets a practical mechanism to increase confirmation priority. It better aligned transaction selection with miner incentives.

But it also demolished the comforting fiction that the first transaction a merchant sees must be the transaction that eventually confirms.

The old zero-conf dream did not disappear because Bitcoin stopped working.

It disappeared because Bitcoin became more honest about what an unconfirmed transaction actually is.

Now, a new proposal is attempting to resurrect that dream—but with a radical concession.

Instead of pretending that the peer-to-peer network can guarantee that the first transaction wins, the protocol introduces a co-signing server that promises never to authorize a conflicting payment.

The sender retains a unilateral path to recover the Bitcoin if that server disappears.

The merchant receives an instant payment guarantee, provided the merchant trusts the server’s behavior.

It is neither fully trustless nor fully custodial.

It is neither conventional on-chain Bitcoin nor Lightning.

It resembles a bank in one dimension, a multisignature wallet in another, and an enforceable waiting room in a third.

And it raises one of the most important questions in Bitcoin’s evolution:

Can trust be reintroduced at the edges of Bitcoin without compromising the sovereignty Bitcoin was designed to protect?

Bitcoin’s Original Instant-Payment Illusion

Bitcoin transactions appear almost instantly.

That sentence is true, but dangerously incomplete.

When Alice broadcasts a transaction paying Bob, nearby nodes may receive it within seconds. Those nodes verify that the transaction follows Bitcoin’s rules, that its signatures are valid, and that the inputs appear unspent according to their current view.

They may then relay it to other nodes.

Bob’s wallet can detect the transaction before it enters a block. The interface can immediately display an incoming payment. From the user’s perspective, Bitcoin appears fast.

But what Bob has received is information, not settlement.

He has received evidence that Alice created and broadcast a valid transaction. He has not yet received proof that the Bitcoin network has collectively committed to that transaction as the accepted spend of Alice’s coins.

That distinction is the entire zero-conf problem.

Alice can potentially create another valid transaction spending the same inputs back to herself or to an accomplice. The two transactions cannot both become part of the valid Bitcoin chain. Eventually, miners must choose one.

Before confirmation, however, different sections of the network may see different versions.

The first-seen transaction may enjoy a propagation advantage, but “first seen” is not a consensus rule. A miner may receive the conflicting transaction first. A miner may deliberately choose the higher-fee transaction. The sender may have private connectivity to a mining pool. A sophisticated attacker may shape how the conflict spreads.

Bitcoin’s security does not come from every participant seeing the same message at the same time.

It comes from proof-of-work building a common history.

The deeper a transaction is buried beneath additional blocks, the more work an attacker would need to reverse it. This is why high-value recipients often wait for multiple confirmations. Bitcoin’s developer documentation has historically described six confirmations as a conventional benchmark for transactions where fraud risk is significant, while acknowledging that the exact threshold depends on circumstances.

A cup of coffee does not justify waiting an hour.

Perhaps it does not even justify waiting ten minutes.

The economic value is too low, the customer experience too poor, and the merchant’s queue too impatient.

This created a fundamental mismatch between Bitcoin’s settlement model and physical retail.

The blockchain offers extraordinary finality over time.

Retail commerce demands practical certainty now.

For years, businesses bridged this gap by estimating risk. Small payments could be accepted quickly because the expected loss from occasional fraud might remain lower than the cost of making every honest customer wait.

But that was never cryptographic security.

It was fraud management.

The Story Behind the Hack: The Fall of the Bitcoin Citadel and the $88 Million Coldcard Catastrophe. Sylvain Saurel · Aug 3 By July 30, 2026, the concept of “self-custody” had become a sacred religion within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. For years, the mantra “not your keys, not your coins” had been hammered into the minds of every Bitcoin investor. They were told that exchanges were fragile, that third-party custodians were untrustworthy, and that the only true path to financial sovereignty was to hold one’s own private keys on a dedicated, air-gapped hardware wallet. And in that paranoid, security-obsessed world, no device was more revered than the Coldcard. Read full story

Why Replace-by-Fee Changed the Debate

The tension became sharper as replace-by-fee matured.

RBF allows a spender to publish a new version of an unconfirmed transaction with a higher fee. Under BIP-125, the original transaction could explicitly signal that it was replaceable. The replacement had to satisfy several policy conditions, including paying a greater absolute fee and enough additional fee to cover its relay cost.

The mechanism solved a real problem.

Suppose Alice sends a transaction when the mempool is quiet. She chooses a modest fee. Minutes later, demand for blockspace surges. Her transaction may remain unconfirmed for hours or days.

Without replacement, Alice is trapped by her original estimate.

With RBF, she can increase the fee and compete for inclusion in the next block.

The ability is particularly important because Bitcoin’s fee market is unpredictable. Users construct transactions before knowing exactly how many other users will compete for limited blockspace.

RBF turns fee selection from a one-time gamble into an adjustable process.

Yet the same mechanism that lets Alice increase a payment’s fee may also let her alter its destination. A replacement can potentially remove Bob’s output and return the money to Alice, provided the replacement satisfies the relevant relay and mining policies.

This possibility produced years of controversy.

Businesses accepting zero-conf payments argued that widespread full-RBF would make instant on-chain commerce more dangerous. Protocol developers countered that miners already have incentives to accept higher-paying conflicts and that merchants should not build security assumptions around voluntary mempool conventions.

There was also a subtler economic problem.

Imagine that Alice agrees to buy a product priced at 1 BTC when Bitcoin trades at $20,000. She broadcasts a low-fee transaction. Before it confirms, Bitcoin rises to $25,000.

Alice is now paying the equivalent of $25,000 for something priced at $20,000 when she initiated the purchase.

If she can replace the transaction and return the Bitcoin to herself, she possesses something resembling a free option. She can allow the payment to complete when the exchange-rate movement benefits her and cancel it when the movement harms her.

The merchant does not necessarily have an equivalent right to cancel when the price moves in the opposite direction.

Bitcoin Optech documented this “free option” problem during the debate over full-RBF, along with arguments that merchants could use child-pays-for-parent techniques to increase the effective fee of an incoming payment.

The zero-conf debate was therefore never only about double-spending a sandwich.

It was about who controls an unsettled transaction during the period between broadcast and confirmation.

The sender?

The recipient?

The nodes that relay it?

The miners who eventually choose?

Bitcoin’s answer is brutally simple.

Until confirmation, no user interface can manufacture finality that the blockchain has not yet delivered.

A New Attempt to Revive Instant On-Chain Payments

In May 2026, Bitcoin developer Robin Linus published a proposal for zero-confirmation Bitcoin payments using a co-signing server trusted by the recipient.

The basic idea is straightforward.

The sender does not hold the payment funds in an ordinary single-signature Bitcoin output. Instead, the funds are deposited into a confirmed 2-of-2 output controlled jointly by the sender and a co-signer.

Spending those funds normally requires both signatures.

The co-signer follows a strict policy: it will authorize a legitimate payment once, but it will refuse to sign another transaction attempting to spend the same funds differently.

A recipient who trusts the co-signer’s policy can accept the first co-signed transaction immediately, without waiting for a block.

This seems to solve the double-spend problem by replacing a weak network assumption with a specific trust assumption.

The recipient no longer relies on the belief that the first transaction observed by the peer-to-peer network will win.

The recipient relies on the co-signer’s promise that no competing transaction will receive the second signature needed to become valid.

There is, however, an obvious danger.

If the co-signer disappears, refuses service, is shut down, or simply stops responding, the sender cannot produce a normal 2-of-2 spend.

The funds could become permanently frozen.

A naïve version of this system would therefore solve the recipient’s uncertainty by sacrificing the sender’s sovereignty.

That would be unacceptable.

The proposal’s key innovation is a pre-signed unilateral exit transaction combined with a special connector output. Together, they allow the sender to recover the funds without the co-signer—but only after a consensus-enforced delay.

That delay is what makes the system interesting.

The sender possesses an escape hatch.

The sender cannot use it instantly to cheat the merchant.

The Three Participants

The protocol involves three roles.

The first is the user, who owns the Bitcoin and wants to make instant payments.

The second is the co-signing server. It holds one key in the 2-of-2 arrangement and authorizes transactions according to its anti-double-spend policy.

The third is the recipient, such as a merchant, exchange, payment processor, vending machine operator, or online service.

The sender does not trust the co-signer with custody.

The co-signer cannot move the funds alone because it controls only one of the two required keys.

The recipient, however, trusts the co-signer operationally.

The recipient trusts it not to sign conflicting payments.

The recipient trusts it to maintain accurate state.

The recipient trusts it to detect whether the sender has begun the unilateral recovery process.

The recipient trusts it to enforce appropriate fee requirements.

The recipient trusts it to ensure that the merchant’s transaction has enough time to confirm before the sender’s delayed exit becomes usable.

This distinction is essential.

The co-signer is not a custodian in the traditional sense. It cannot independently steal the sender’s Bitcoin.

But it is a trusted payment referee.

Its power is not the power to take the money.

Its power is the power to decide which payment receives the signature that makes instant acceptance possible.

This is less power than a bank possesses.

It is more power than a trustless Bitcoin script possesses.

How the Funding Output Works

Before making instant payments, the sender places funds into a confirmed 2-of-2 output.

Conceptually, the spending condition is:

Sender signature AND co-signer signature.

The funding transaction must be confirmed before the system begins treating outgoing payments as secure zero-conf transactions.

That initial confirmation matters because the protocol is not attempting to build an infinite tower of trust on top of an unconfirmed deposit. It starts from Bitcoin settlement.

Once the funding output exists in the confirmed blockchain, the sender can ask the co-signer to jointly authorize a payment.

The payment transaction spends the 2-of-2 output and creates at least one output for the recipient. If the sender is not spending the entire balance, it also creates a new 2-of-2 change output controlled by the sender and co-signer.

The recipient can accept the transaction before confirmation because the co-signer promises not to authorize another transaction spending the same funding output.

But before any Bitcoin is deposited into the initial 2-of-2 output, the sender must already possess a valid emergency exit.

Otherwise, the co-signer could disappear immediately after the deposit and leave the sender trapped.

The proposal establishes a crucial invariant:

The sender should never place funds into one of these jointly controlled outputs unless the sender already holds a valid unilateral recovery transaction for it.

This rule must also remain true as the wallet creates change.

Before the sender signs a payment that creates a new 2-of-2 change output, the co-signer first provides a pre-signed exit transaction for that future change.

Only after the sender verifies that the recovery transaction should the payment be completed.

The escape hatch therefore follows the money.

Every time the wallet’s state rolls forward, the sender obtains the next exit before surrendering the previous one.

Bitcoin's Final Scarcity: The Coming War for Blockspace. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 28 When Bitcoin’s price rises, the world behaves as if it has finally understood Bitcoin. The headlines return. Analysts rediscover their charts. ETF flows are dissected. Institutions publish carefully worded notes. Skeptics quietly move their goalposts. Retail investors refresh the ticker every few minutes, convinced that the number on the screen is the entire story. Read full story

The Connector: A Timelock That Does Not Start Until Needed

The most elegant part of the design is the connector.

A conventional pre-signed exit transaction creates a difficult trade-off.

If the exit transaction is valid immediately, the sender could broadcast it at the same time as the merchant payment. The exit would conflict with the payment, restoring the original double-spend problem.

If the exit becomes valid at a fixed future block height, the wallet eventually approaches that deadline. To maintain the merchant’s safety window, the funds may need to be periodically moved into a fresh output with a later deadline.

This is not merely theoretical.

Blockstream’s 2FA-protected multisignature wallet model has historically used timelocked recovery mechanisms. Its documentation explains that funds nearing the expiry of their timelock may need to be redeposited into fresh addresses to maintain full 2FA protection.

The new zero-conf proposal attempts to avoid that periodic refresh.

The pre-signed exit transaction requires two inputs:

The current 2-of-2 funding output and a connector output.

The connector output does not initially exist.

To begin unilateral recovery, the sender must first broadcast a kickoff transaction that creates it. Only once that kickoff confirms does the connector’s relative timelock begin.

The sender then waits for the specified number of blocks or amount of relative time. After the delay expires, the pre-signed exit can spend both the funding output and the connector output, returning the funds to the sender.

Think of the connector as the pin that starts an emergency countdown.

The sender already possesses the recovery instructions.

But the recovery clock remains dormant until the sender publicly announces the intention to exit by creating the connector on-chain.

This has two major consequences.

First, the original funding output can remain active indefinitely. There is no absolute deadline slowly approaching in the background.

Second, the merchant’s payment receives a protected window. If the sender initiates the exit, the co-signer and recipients can see the kickoff transaction. The sender must then wait through the relative timelock before the conflicting exit can become valid.

Bitcoin’s consensus rules, rather than the co-signer’s promise alone, enforce that delay.

BIP-68 gives transaction sequence numbers consensus-enforced relative-locktime meaning, allowing an input to remain invalid until the output it spends has aged by a defined number of blocks or units of time. BIP-112 OP_CHECKSEQUENCEVERIFY provides related script-level enforcement.

The co-signer creates the merchant’s instant-payment guarantee.

The blockchain protects the period during which that guarantee must turn into confirmation.

Why Taproot Matters

The proposal specifically relies on Taproot transaction-signing behavior.

This detail is easy to dismiss as implementation trivia, but it is central to the security model.

The co-signer’s pre-signed exit must commit to the connector input and its relative delay. Otherwise, a malicious sender might modify the transaction and remove or neutralize the waiting period.