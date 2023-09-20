If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

You often read that Satoshi Nakamoto gave humanity a wonderful gift by creating Bitcoin and giving it away without seeking personal benefit.

This is where Satoshi stands out from all the founders of Sh*tcoins who are looking to make money by selling you their projects.

Ray Dillinger is one of the people who was able to audit the source code of Bitcoin even before its launch. Here is what he said about Bitcoin and Satoshi Nakamoto in September 2017:

“In November of 2008, I did a code review and security audit for the block chain portion of the Bitcoin source code. The late Hal Finney did code review and audit for the scripting language, and we both looked at the accounting code. Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous architect and author of the code, alternated between answering questions and asking them. […] For whatever it's worth, I found Satoshi's cryptographic code tight, and had two main critiques of the protocol. First, for as long as the network was too small there was a likelihood that an early attack by some troll with a powerful network could take over the chain and roll it back, so it was necessary to spend significant compute power making sure the chain was secured for as long as such an attack was possible. Satoshi hashed like crazy at the beginning, and that didn't happen. Second, if the network grew too big, I worried about scale and bandwidth. That one I'm actually still worried about. […] Most of the people involved in early digital-cash systems who had done outright criminal things and went to jail, had done them by abusing their position of being Trusted. In security contexts - and especially in cryptography - Trusted is an epithet. In fact it's almost an obscenity. Trusted means something or someone has the power to break your security by acting in bad faith. Every Trusted role is, by definition, a weakness in security. You can see why security professionals are aghast when people talk about "Trusted Computing Modules" becoming a standard part of computers. Good security means trying to limit the damage a Trusted role can do, even if you can't completely eliminate the Trusted role. And up until that point, limiting the damage had been the best that any digital-cash system had been able to do. But Satoshi had developed, as far as I'm aware, the first digital cash system with no Trusted role at all and thus, no way to abuse a Trusted position. And the Trustless nature of Bitcoin was the main thing that convinced me Satoshi wasn't scamming. He built a highway with no toll bridge. People could use Bitcoin without creating any obligation to pay him anything ever. He wasn't selling coins, he was giving them away for solving hashes. He reserved nothing for himself. He wasn't trying to line his own pockets at the expense of others. In fact, I don't think I've ever encountered someone so completely uninterested in personal wealth. You know the old saw about being able to get a lot done if you don't care who gets the credit? Satoshi doesn't want the credit. Two years later he walked away and left the pseudonym behind. And hard as this may be to believe, it looks like he doesn't even want to be paid for it. As far as we can tell he mined approximately a million Bitcoins and has never sold a single one of them.”

Satoshi Nakamoto will probably one day be among the (assuming Satoshi is a person of course) richest people in the world. He mined approximately 1 million BTC but never sold any...

Amazing, isn't it?

This is what differentiates his/her invention from all the projects that claim to be the next Bitcoin. Bitcoin is already the next Bitcoin or the next big thing, whichever you want.

Rather than constantly trying to reinvent the wheel, accept the obvious and do like those who capitalize on Bitcoin to build products and services on top of the Bitcoin Blockchain.

The future is here.

Now you know why Satoshi Nakamoto is considered a benefactor in the Bitcoin world.

Creating a revolutionary system like Bitcoin and not even trying to profit from it is something unique in the history of humanity.

