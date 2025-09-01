In the echo chamber of modern political commentary, a tantalizing conspiracy theory has taken root. On Tucker Carlson’s widely watched platform, academic and investor Dave Collum laid out a chilling proposition: Bitcoin, the decentralized digital currency celebrated by libertarians and technologists, is nothing more than an elaborate setup. He posits it’s a creation of the National Security Agency (NSA), a grand experiment designed to acclimate the public to digital money before the state rolls out its ultimate tool of control: Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

It’s a seductive narrative. It speaks to a deep-seated distrust of authority and the cynical belief that any glimmer of freedom must be a cleverly disguised trap. Governments, Collum argues, would never willingly permit a monetary system to exist that they cannot control, debase, or confiscate. Therefore, Bitcoin must be a controlled demolition, a way to usher in a new era of financial surveillance under the guise of progress.

The problem with this theory isn’t that it’s paranoid; it’s that it flips reality completely on its head. It mistakes the antidote for the poison. It sees a fortress of freedom and calls it a prison.

The future of money, the future of savings, lies where it always has: in hard assets that cannot be inflated away by political expediency.

To understand why, one must first grasp the fundamental, irreconcilable difference between Bitcoin and a CBDC. A CBDC is the digital apotheosis of state power. It is centralized, programmable, and permissioned. Every transaction is recorded and approved by a central authority. Your money could be programmed with an expiration date to force spending, blocked from being used for purchases the state deems undesirable, or even drained from your account with a single keystroke if you fall out of favor. It is George Orwell’s 1984 rendered in cryptographic code—a system of total control.

Bitcoin is its polar opposite. It is an open-source protocol that belongs to no one and runs everywhere. Its code is auditable by anyone on the planet. Its network is distributed across tens of thousands of nodes, making it impossible for any single entity—be it a government, a corporation, or an elite family—to shut it down or alter its rules. Its monetary policy is fixed, its supply capped at 21 million, rendering it incorruptible and immune to the whims of central bankers.

If Bitcoin were truly the state’s trap, they have monumentally shot themselves in the foot. They have designed a system that grants individuals absolute financial sovereignty, a “freedom money” that is censorship-resistant and seizure-proof. It is the worst-designed trap in the history of statecraft.

So, while Collum and Carlson chase shadows, they are missing the real Trojan horse. It’s not a shadowy government conspiracy. It’s a quiet, systemic process already in motion, hiding in plain sight within the very plumbing of the global financial system. The U.S. debt machine, the engine of American hegemony, is quietly and inexorably financing the global adoption of Bitcoin.

And once you see how, it will change the way you view everything.

The Unquenchable Thirst of the Leviathan

The story begins with the United States Treasury. The U.S. government is the largest debtor in the history of the world, with a national debt spiraling past $37 trillion. To fund its operations—from its vast military to its social programs—it must continuously issue debt in the form of Treasury bonds, or “Treasuries.” It’s a colossal financial machine that requires a constant, insatiable stream of buyers to keep it from collapsing.

Historically, major nation-states like China and Japan were the primary buyers of this debt. However, geopolitical shifts and concerns over the dollar’s long-term stability have seen these foreign buyers slowly back away. The U.S. desperately needs new, large-scale customers for its short-term debt.

This is where the crypto world enters the stage. At the Baltic Honey Badger conference, a gathering of some of the sharpest minds in the Bitcoin space, macro analyst Preston Pysh laid out a groundbreaking thesis. Preston Pysh detailed how a powerful, symbiotic relationship has formed between the U.S. Treasury market and the burgeoning world of stablecoins.

Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the value of a fiat currency, most commonly the U.S. dollar. They are the primary lubricant of the crypto economy, allowing traders to move in and out of volatile assets like Bitcoin without having to off-ramp into the traditional banking system. Companies that issue these stablecoins, like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), must back their tokens with real-world assets to maintain their peg.

And what is the safest, most liquid, and most desirable asset for a multi-billion-dollar treasury to hold? Short-term U.S. Treasuries.

A perfect marriage was born. The U.S. government found a new, massive, and price-insensitive buyer for its debt. Stablecoin issuers found the perfect collateral to back their digital dollars. This fusion has created a pipeline hundreds of billions of dollars strong, funneling capital from the global crypto markets directly into the U.S. debt machine.

But this is only the first act. The real magic, the Trojan horse mechanism, lies in what happens next.

The Flywheel: Sweeping Yield into Sovereign Money

When stablecoin issuers like Tether hold billions in U.S. Treasuries, they don’t just sit on them. They collect the yield. With interest rates no longer at zero, this yield has become a substantial river of revenue. Tether, a private company, is now one of the most profitable financial entities in the world, generating billions in profit per quarter simply from the interest on its reserves.

What does a prudent, forward-thinking treasury do with this enormous cash flow? It diversifies. It seeks to protect its purchasing power from the very currency debasement that the U.S. debt machine guarantees over the long term. It looks for a superior form of collateral, a pristine asset that sits outside the control of any state.

It buys Bitcoin.

Tether has been openly and aggressively sweeping its profits into Bitcoin. Right now, this allocation is relatively small—somewhere around 5% of its total reserves. But this is not the end state; it is the opening salvo. This is the proof-of-concept for a revolutionary new financial model.

Consider the flywheel effect this creates:

Global demand for digital dollars (stablecoins) increases, driven by inflation and capital controls in other nations. To meet this demand, issuers like Tether create more tokens and buy more U.S. Treasuries to back them. The yield generated from this ever-growing pile of Treasuries increases. A portion of this yield is systematically converted into Bitcoin, which is added to the reserve. This constant, programmatic buying pressure pushes Bitcoin’s price up, strengthens its network, and enhances its legitimacy as a global reserve asset. As Bitcoin becomes more established and valuable, it becomes even more attractive as a reserve asset, compelling the issuer to increase its allocation.

The system is paying to build its own replacement. The interest payments from the U.S. government are being directly recycled into acquiring the hardest monetary asset ever created. The Leviathan is feeding the very thing that will one day starve it of power.

The Great Bifurcation and the Evolution of Money

The next chapter of this story will be written by regulators. Governments are not blind to this evolution. They will attempt to tame it. Legislation, like the proposed (but not yet passed) GENIUS Act or similar frameworks, points toward a future where the stablecoin market is split in two.

On one side, you will have the Onshore, Regulated Stablecoins. These will be the fully compliant, government-approved digital dollars. They will be forced by law to hold 100% of their reserves in cash and U.S. debt. They will be extensions of the state, offering convenience at the cost of being tied to the legacy system.

On the other side, you will have the Offshore, Free-Market Stablecoins. These issuers will operate globally, outside the direct control of any single jurisdiction. Unshackled from mandates to hold depreciating government paper, they will be free to compete by backing their tokens with the best possible collateral.

And in a free market, the best collateral will always win. What is better: an IOU from the world’s biggest debtor, an asset whose supply is infinite and whose value is constantly diluted? Or a global, neutral, digital bearer asset with a provably finite supply that cannot be seized or censored? The choice is obvious.

Competition will force offshore issuers to increase their Bitcoin holdings. The 5% allocation will become 10%, then 20%, and perhaps much higher. A stablecoin backed by a significant and growing allocation of Bitcoin is simply a superior product to one backed entirely by fiat debt. It is more resilient, more trustworthy, and ultimately, more sound.

This leads to what financial analyst Eric Yakes calls the natural evolution of money. Stablecoins are not the final destination; they are a transitional technology. They are a massive, global distribution network for Bitcoin, disguised as the U.S. dollar.

Think of the user journey. A person in Argentina or Turkey, ravaged by hyperinflation, isn’t looking for Bitcoin initially. They are looking for a stable store of value, and the dollar is the most recognizable brand. They on-ramp into the digital economy through a dollar-pegged stablecoin. For months, or even years, they may think they are simply holding dollars. But behind the curtain, the issuer of their stablecoin is steadily converting its profits into Bitcoin, stacking sats on their behalf.

Eventually, the user becomes more sophisticated. They notice that while their dollar-pegged token is stable, the underlying reserve asset—Bitcoin—is appreciating. They realize the stablecoin is just a derivative, a claim on a pool of assets. Why hold the claim when you can hold the asset itself?

They skip the middleman. They convert their stablecoins directly into Bitcoin, taking self-custody and achieving true financial sovereignty. The Trojan horse has completed its mission. The stablecoin on-ramp has delivered another user to the final settlement layer.

This is the real story. It’s not a top-down conspiracy. It’s a bottom-up, emergent phenomenon. It’s the silent, invisible hand of the market responding to the failures of the fiat system. While commentators chase phantoms of NSA control, the gears of a much larger and more profound mechanism are turning. The insatiable debt of the old world is systematically financing the infrastructure of the new.

The Trojan horse is already inside the gates. Stablecoins are soaking up U.S. Treasuries, sweeping the yield into Bitcoin, and turning the state’s greatest liability—its debt—into the fuel for the greatest monetary transition in human history.

Nature, as they say, is healing.

