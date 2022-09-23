Have you ever wondered why the World Bank, the IMF, or any other major institution keeps falsely denigrating Bitcoin? When governments or central bankers denigrate Bitcoin, you hear the same old story over and over again.

These powerful people in the current system will tell you that Bitcoin is a scam used by some to defraud poor innocent people. They will tell you that Bitcoin is being used massively on the Dark Web for illegal activities. They will even go so far as to say that Bitcoin facilitates the financing of terrorism and the resale of weapons and drugs.

Others will try to appeal to the ecological fiber that is increasingly awakening among the general public by saying that Bitcoin is an ecological disaster that endangers the future of humanity.

These same politicians will then vote for the extension of coal-fired power plants in their countries ... If these powerful people cared about humanity, they would act differently in all areas. In reality, they only think about their interests. And that means saving the current system at all costs.

It doesn't bother them in the least that the current system is unfair and hurts a majority of people.

If the politicians wanted to stop all these illegal activities, they would ban the US dollar then... Then they would attack the banking system that has facilitated money laundering for decades while participating in the financing of terrorism in one way or another.

The reason why the powerful in the current system denigrate Bitcoin is simple: Bitcoin challenges an order that has been in place for centuries regarding money creation. They want to keep the power of money creation at all costs. But Bitcoin is there to take the power of money creation out of the hands of the states and give it back to the people.

It is therefore eminently political and strategic reasons that motivate governments, the World Bank, the IMF, the Fed, or the ECB when denigrating Bitcoin.

The reason is that the very foundations of Bitcoin are embedded in its source code and cannot be manipulated by arbitrary decisions. It is impossible to arbitrarily change the maximum supply of BTC. They cannot arbitrarily change the monetary policy of Bitcoin.

With Bitcoin, governments and central bankers can no longer manipulate the system. Bitcoin is truly the separation of money from the hands of the state. And that's what scares the powerful in the current system. They are afraid of a system that gives power back to the people and gives everyone the same opportunities!

So don't be surprised to see these powerful people (falsely) denigrate Bitcoin on every possible subject. Ecology, money laundering, scams, criminal use of Bitcoin, ...

All clichés are used to scare the general public. The reason is that these powerful people want to avoid it at all costs so that the general public can think for themselves and finally understand that Bitcoin is our way out of a flawed and not fixable system.

A system that is fairer to the many and has the potential to change the world of the future for the better.

If you dig into the subject of Bitcoin, you will find that terrorists or arms dealers have no interest in using Bitcoin for their activities. Why not? Because the Bitcoin blockchain is an open, decentralized ledger. Authorities can easily trace all transactions that take place on the Bitcoin network.

This is why the current system with the US dollar is still preferred by those who want to act illegally. The US dollar, not Bitcoin.

With Bitcoin, you have a revolutionary system accessible to everyone. A secure, transparent, traceable, decentralized system that allows us to improve all of our interactions without having to resort to third parties who take their share of the pie in the process.

Bitcoin mining is an industry spread across the globe that supports the development of renewable energy. Bitcoin is a force for good in the fight against climate change. It guarantees all humans basic rights.

Rather than unnecessarily fighting Bitcoin, states should seize this opportunity to improve the world of tomorrow for the many. Of course, to do this, they will have to agree to give power back to the people in a system that they cannot manipulate for their profit.

Something extremely difficult, but by supporting the peaceful Bitcoin revolution, you will be presenting these powerful people with a fait accompli.

On your side, you have to make the only choice you can: think for yourself! Don't let others tell you what to think about Bitcoin. Take charge of your life and do your research on Bitcoin, money, and the economy.

Everyone who has dared to think for themselves and dig deep into the Bitcoin issue has eventually become a Bitcoiner. Except for Nassim Nicholas Taleb who finally decided to become an opponent of Bitcoin after being a Bitcoiner as early as 2017. One would think he would respond to political pressure ...

With this troubling exception, everyone who takes the time to carefully study Bitcoin and the current system eventually opens their eyes and embraces the Bitcoin revolution.

This is no accident. It's up to you as always!

