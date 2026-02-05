In August 2020, the world of traditional finance witnessed what appeared to be a particularly expensive corporate midlife crisis. Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy—a solid but unexciting business intelligence software company—announced that his firm would adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. At the time, the entry price was hovering around $11,000.

Fast forward to 2026: the landscape has changed radically. What was initially perceived as a whim has become one of the most audacious, scrutinized, and polarizing financial maneuvers in the history of modern capitalism. Today, with an average purchase price that has climbed to approximately $70,000, MicroStrategy is no longer just “holding” Bitcoin. It has fused its destiny with it.

This is a deep dive into a strategy that goes beyond simple speculation to become a laboratory experiment on the very nature of money, debt, and systemic risk.

I. The Metamorphosis: From Software to Permanent Accumulation

The first observation that strikes any observer is the evolution of MicroStrategy’s average cost basis. Starting at $11,000 and ending with a mean just above the current market price (around $76,000) might, at first glance, look like poor management. For a traditional trader, “averaging up” so aggressively is often synonymous with hubris.

However, for Michael Saylor, this figure is not a failure; it is proof of the consistency of his thesis. Unlike the retail investor looking for the “bottom” to sell at the “top,” Saylor has adopted an approach of aggressive institutional DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging).

Abandoning Cycle Logic

Most players in the crypto market live and die by “halving” cycles. They buy in the bear market and hope to exit during the bull run. Saylor has radically rejected this timeline. For him, Bitcoin is not a financial asset to be “traded,” but a superior form of monetary reserve.