The Price of Bitcoin Is Stabilizing Around $27K. Next Step: Breaking the Resistance at $28.2K Before $30K.
BTC Price Update.
After a further upward push on March 17, the price of Bitcoin stabilized at around $27K on March 18, 2023.
The Bulls and Bears have neutralized each other as seen on the liquidation chart.
A low of $26.6K and a high of $27.7K for a daily close of $26.9K.
