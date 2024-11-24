The price of Bitcoin continues to consolidate just below $100K resistance. This resistance is primarily psychological, as the technical analysis of the Bitcoin price shows plenty of room to break through this barrier and go much higher by the end of 2024.

Bitcoin research volumes have been rising sharply in recent days, and retail investors will soon be returning to the market. As always, they won't bother to study the whys of Bitcoin, but will of course complain that they're too late to the party.

These retail investors will complain that the price of Bitcoin is too high. These are the same people who said Bitcoin was a scam two years ago after the FTX scandal exploded when the price of Bitcoin was about to fall below $20K again. These are the same retail investors who will probably go out and buy Sh*tcoins because they think the price of Bitcoin is too high.

With President Donald Trump spending his time equating Bitcoin with crypto, these retail investors will unfortunately be all the more comforted. Yet, initially, there is a real difference between Bitcoin and Altcoins. Bitcoin is a unique monetary revolution, whereas all these Altcoin projects are nothing more than pale copies brought to light by founders looking to do just one thing: make maximum profits on the backs of those who will believe in their promises.

You know their promises: Bitcoin has outdated technology, we're better and we'll succeed where Bitcoin fails...

At every Bull Market, this phase is repeated, and these retail investors lose an enormous amount of money and time. I say this for the umpteenth time because I've been in this business since 2016, and I've already experienced these euphoric phases several times. I've seen many people lose big and then come back to Bitcoin with regrets.

As you know, I never tell you what to do, because everyone is the master of their own decisions. It's also part of the Bitcoin revolution to help people understand that they must take power over their lives. On the other hand, I share my opinions and ideas with you to make you think and try to give you the keys to making the best decisions for your profile.

This is what I've been doing since 2016 and will continue to do in the future.

Some people accuse me of double-talk by talking about the price of Bitcoin in weak money from time to time, while denouncing the gradual takeover we're witnessing on the part of BlackRock and the other financial giants.

In my opinion, it's not contradictory to talk about both aspects of Bitcoin. I'm just talking about what's happening before our very eyes. A few days ago, I detailed the 4 catalysts that will drive the price of Bitcoin to $200K by 2025. A little earlier, I told you about the consequences of Donald Trump's election on the price of Bitcoin. At the end of October, I also told you about Michael J. Saylor, whom I consider to be on the way to becoming a Bitcoin Villain after having played the role of Bitcoin Hero since August 2020.

Each time, I give you my opinions, taking into account what's happening in the Bitcoin world. Nothing more, nothing less. I'm not part of any conspiracy, as some people accuse me in private messages. I'm simply sharing what I observe in this universe.

To continue following this unique adventure that is the Bitcoin revolution alongside me, I offered you a special deal for Black Friday 2024 a few days ago:

Get your Black Friday Deal Now

Don't forget that I've been warning you throughout 2023 about the worst-case scenario we could witness with the arrival of Bitcoin Spot ETFs in America:

Each time, I try to remind you of the deeper purpose of the Bitcoin revolution. The role I consider to be mine is not to let you turn away from the Bitcoin revolution in favor of the promises of weak money profits made by all those financial giants. In short, I'm trying to make sure that we all stay the course so that we continue to have a chance for the Bitcoin revolution to express its full potential.

But that doesn't stop me from talking about Michael J. Saylor, who continues to follow the same (dangerous) pattern of buying more and more BTC. He has found a loophole in the fiat system and intends to take advantage of it as long as investors support him. All this without even trying to move the Bitcoin revolution in the right direction, since he continues to say that Bitcoin as MoE is a distraction.

So you can see why I think he's gone from Bitcoin Hero to Bitcoin Villain. Some people don't understand it yet, but time will do its work.

As the price of Bitcoin climbs in weak money as it approaches $200K, remember that it's not in your interest to take profits in weak money, for 3 key reasons:

If you're ever in doubt, I'll remind you why I got into the Bitcoin world and why the Bitcoin revolution is essential for our future.

Bitcoin enables people to regain control over the fruits of their labor, and therefore over their lives in a more global sense. To become a self-sovereign individual, you need to self-custody your wealth in Bitcoin. Buying Bitcoin via ETFs therefore makes no sense, and neither does leaving your private keys with third parties. Bitcoin is there to remove these third parties, be they exchange platforms or bankers.

Bitcoin allows you to use the fruits of your labor as you wish via uncensorable transactions. Bitcoin made you a promise of privacy initially that is increasingly compromised, which is why I frequently talk about Monero as an essential fellow traveler for Bitcoin in the future. Some people refer to me as Sh*tcoin when I talk about Monero, but I think they should dig deeper into the subject because Monero is anything but a Sh*tcoin.

Being in the Bitcoin world before 2020 gave us that feeling of being at the cutting edge of money innovation. With the speculation and over-financialization that's here today, that feeling is fading. All these regulations that have been pushed through are also a reason for this. The most serious thing is to see crypto influencers who claim to be Bitcoiners trying to justify the KYC/AML policies that have been imposed everywhere in the name of the fight against Sh*tcoins ...

Chainalysis can read like an open book into Bitcoin, and for those who don't know how to use third-party tools when making their Bitcoin transactions, privacy leaves a lot to be desired. That's where Monero comes in. For those who want to find out more about Monero and make up their minds instead of letting so-called Bitcoiners refer to it as Sh*tcoin, my detailed presentation from November 2023 is still relevant:

Finally, don't let these same people lead you to believe that Bitcoin should not continue to evolve in order to increase the privacy of its users, on the pretext that this is risky. Indeed, evolving the source code of a system that secures so much money is risky, but if you take all the necessary precautions, it's perfectly possible.

What's happening at the moment is more of a political nature, with some people lobbying for Bitcoin's code to be ossified to remain confined to its role as an integrated SoV within the current system. This brings us back to Michael J. Saylor, who with his colossal resources could do much more for the Bitcoin revolution by supporting developments aimed at moving Bitcoin in the direction initially defined by Satoshi Nakamoto.

In reading this, some may say that I need to lower my time preference and that I'm too impatient. I don't think so, because we need to move forward every day to try and improve things, and not wait for the control of Bitcoin by the powerful in the current system to become too strong.

As you read these lines, you're probably thinking that I'm perhaps a little disillusioned to see what's going on in the Bitcoin world. That's a bit the case, but it reinforces my conviction that I must continue to make my contribution to this unique revolution by continuing to guide you as best I can by sharing my ideas and opinions. That's what I'm proposing to you with the In Bitcoin We Trust newsletter for the future: to continue to help you see things clearly by not forbidding myself on any subject because true freedom starts with freedom of expression.

For those who don't want to lose sight of the signal of the Bitcoin revolution and continue to share this amazing adventure with me, I'd like to remind you of my Black Friday 2024 offer to take advantage of my premium content at 30% off, with the bonus of a free ebook copy of my two books: “2020: The Year When Everything Changed for Bitcoin” et “The Truth About Bitcoin”:

Get your Black Friday Deal Now