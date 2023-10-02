If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Recession or Soft Landing?

For months now, the Fed has been fighting for the second option, namely Soft Landing. More and more banks, economists, and analysts believe that the Fed will succeed with a Soft Landing.

Nevertheless, inflation figures remain worrying as the economic slowdown approaches, so much so that the other half of market participants still believe that a recession is on the way.

Recession means safe havens.

So gold, which has been patiently languishing below $2,000 an ounce for several months, could see its price soar shortly. Gold Bugs are even hoping for a push toward $2,500 in 2024.