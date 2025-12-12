When you buy Bitcoin, you are buying a mathematically finite asset. There will never be more than 21 million coins. This scarcity is the primary thesis for its value.

However, Wall Street has a mechanism to bypass this scarcity. It is called rehypothecation. It effectively allows them to sell the same Bitcoin to multiple people simultaneously, creating a shadow supply of “Paper Bitcoin” that dilutes the price impact of real demand.

Here is the breakdown of how the machine works, why it exists, and the specific risks it poses to price discovery.

I. The Mechanic: How One Bitcoin Becomes Three

Rehypothecation is the practice of a bank or broker using assets posted as collateral by a client for their own purposes. In crypto, this creates a “daisy chain” of claims on a single underlying asset.

Here is a step-by-step example of a Rehypothecation Chain: