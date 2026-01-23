The Netherlands is considering taxing unrealized gains on Bitcoin.

Read that sentence again. It sounds innocuous, buried in the dense vernacular of bureaucratic fiscal policy. It hides behind terms like “actual return” and “Box 3 reform.” But beneath the surface of that proposal lies a seismic shift in the relationship between the state and the individual saver.

Let’s be unequivocal: The Netherlands just declared war on savers.

And they will lose.

That is for sure. This is not merely a debate about cryptocurrency regulations, optimizing fiscal revenue, or closing loopholes. This is a fundamental battle over the definition of ownership, the value of patience, and the economic reality of risk.

By floating the idea of taxing money that does not yet exist in a realized form, Dutch policymakers are toying with one of the most dangerous ideas in modern finance. They are effectively saying that your portfolio does not belong to you; it belongs to the state, and you are merely the custodian who must pay rent on its fluctuation.

If enacted, this policy will not result in a windfall for the public coffers. It will result in an exodus of innovation, a destruction of middle-class wealth, and a cautionary tale for the rest of the world.

Upgrade to Paid

From Theory to Trillions: Positioning Your Portfolio for the Greatest Technological Shift Since the Internet.

The Context: From “Fictitious” to “Phantom”

To understand the gravity of this moment, we must understand how the Netherlands arrived here. For years, the Dutch tax system in “Box 3” (savings and investments) operated on a bizarre “fictitious return” model. The government assumed you made a certain percentage of profit—regardless of whether you actually did—and taxed you on that assumption.

It was hated. It was unfair. And eventually, the courts ruled it unlawful.

But the proposed solution—the Wet werkelijk rendement (Actual Return Tax)—is a cure far worse than the disease. In their zeal to tax “actual” returns, the government has conflated Cash Flow with Appreciation.

They have decided that if the number on your screen goes up, you have made money.

Bitcoin goes up.

Stocks go up.

Bonds go up.

But nothing was sold.

Yet the taxman wants cash.

This is the birth of the Phantom Tax. It is a tax on a theoretical event that hasn’t happened. It is the fiscal equivalent of charging a farmer for the wheat he hasn’t yet harvested, based on a weather forecast that says the crop might be good.

The Most Important Company in the World is Running Out of Cash: How the Gap Between Innovation and Profit Could Doom OpenAI.

The Liquidity Trap: Wallets vs. Bank Accounts

The core failure of this policy is a catastrophic misunderstanding of Liquidity vs. Solvency.