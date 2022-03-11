Bitcoin is the only truly free market in the world. Users are always able to find the equilibrium price with Bitcoin. Trading never stops. Volatility is a feature of Bitcoin, not a bug. The short-term price of Bitcoin will be more sensitive to the emotions of investors or the attempts of the Whales to manipulate it.

Many people have a hard time dealing with their emotions when faced with the ups and downs of the Bitcoin price. The fact remains that they lose a lot of money and time. Money by often selling their BTC at a loss, and time by spending their day tracking the price of Bitcoin.