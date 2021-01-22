The Only Difference Between People Who Get Rich With Bitcoin and Those Who Don’t

More than 90% of the people who come to buy Bitcoin do so in the hope of becoming rich. When I write these kinds of numbers, I always have some sad spirits coming at me with comments saying something like: why 90%, what's your source?

Yes, I don't have a precise source to say that the number of people who come to buy Bitcoin just to get rich is 90%. It's just a feeling I share with you here. The number could be 88% as well.

In the end, what I'm trying to highlight with this number is that the majority of people still see Bitcoin as a get rich quick scheme. I constantly repeat that Bitcoin is not about money, but rather about power. This message needs to be repeated constantly because all newcomers to this world always think of making a fortune first.

Amongst the new entrants, some are always trying to learn more about Bitcoin. These people invariably end up becoming Bitcoiners. The more you learn about Bitcoin, the greater your chances of becoming a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what.

People who do not believe in Bitcoin after making a real effort to understand the flaws of the current system, how money works, the why of Bitcoin, and how Bitcoin works, are extremely rare. Non-believers are for me people who shine by their ignorance of what the Bitcoin revolution is all about.

Those who only see Bitcoin as a way to get rich will always sell their BTC too early

People who stay in the Bitcoin world by becoming Bitcoiners will eventually become rich. However, they will have understood that the wealth that Bitcoin brings you is more than just financial. Bitcoin changes your life forever and makes you rich in things that cannot be bought.

You will see that the people who become rich with Bitcoin are people who have gone beyond material wealth. They are people who want to have real control over their life. Bitcoin fills them with the power to live their lives on their own terms. With Bitcoin, you regain control over your life.

What Bitcoin offers you is priceless.

The big difference between those people who get rich with Bitcoin, and those who will never get rich with Bitcoin, is that the latter sell their BTC too early. All these people are selling their BTC too early because they think about profit before they think about the fundamental freedoms that Bitcoin can offer them. Therefore, they miss out on the Bitcoin revolution.

The majority of the cypherpunks that supported the development of Bitcoin at the beginning sold too early

From cypherpunks who were able to accumulate a lot of BTC at the very beginning of the Bitcoin network, almost none of them have remained a Bitcoin HODLer until now. All of them ended up selling to take their profits. The majority of them made this choice at the end of 2013 when the price of Bitcoin exceeded $1,000 for the first time.

Their lack of confidence in the Bitcoin revolution prevented them from being rewarded even more at the end of 2017 when the price of Bitcoin approached $20K for the first time.

Those who sold their BTC at the end of 2017 due to a lack of confidence in Bitcoin also sold too early. The Bull Run at the end of 2020 will have allowed Bitcoin to exceed $20K, $30K, and finally $40K at the beginning of 2021. Many retail investors sold their BTC during this phase of frantic price increases for Bitcoin.

The mentality of these people is still the same: it is biased by money. They say:

“I have already earned X dollars with Bitcoin. I'm not going to risk seeing its price drop again and have less to earn.”

So these people are exchanging their BTC against the U.S. dollar. What an incredible mistake!

Exchanging your BTC for U.S. dollars is a mistake you will regret sooner or later

These people still seem to have failed to understand that Bitcoin's price volatility is a feature, not a bug. Bitcoin price has seen many crashes and will continue to do so. However, in the long run, the price of Bitcoin will only increase. By the end of 2021, the $100K will be reached.

During the next decade, Bitcoin will probably have reached the gold market cap. This means that Bitcoin will have reached a market cap of $10T. Even when Bitcoin has reached such a market cap, you should not make the mistake of selling your Bitcoins too early. Indeed, Bitcoin will still have the potential to increase much more. For Michael J. Saylor, it is plausible to imagine that all the money that needs to be protected from monetary inflation and censorship will eventually end up safely in the monetary network of the world's best store of value.

If Michael J. Saylor is right, this means that Bitcoin's market cap could go as high as $300T one day. You do understand that you have no interest in selling your preciously accumulated BTC. Bitcoin is a game of accumulation for years to come, it's as simple as that. The more you accumulate BTC and Satoshis, the better your future will be.

Here is my philosophy with Bitcoin: Bitcoin HODLer one day, Bitcoin HODLer forever.

If you mustn't sell your BTC, what are you going to do with all your accumulated BTC?

Since I just told you not to sell your BTC, you're going to ask me what you can do with all the BTC you've accumulated. I will answer you. The mass adoption of Bitcoin by the general public will go through 3 phases:

Bitcoin as a store of value Bitcoin as a means of exchange Bitcoin as a unit of account

With a market cap of $700 billion at the time of this writing, Bitcoin is gradually establishing itself as an incredible store of value. Bitcoin is already a mainstream medium of exchange. Its use remains confidential in the West, but in emerging countries or under authoritarian regimes, Bitcoin is already a Plan A for millions of people.

The last phase will occur when Bitcoin has reached a market cap such that it will become unavoidable. Employees will demand from their employers to be paid in Bitcoin. Bitcoin will then establish itself as a consumer unit of account. This will happen. I don't know when, but if you have enough faith in Bitcoin to keep your BTC safe until then, you will be able to use them without having to convert them back into fiat currency.

Those who wait long enough will be able to enjoy their acquired wealth thanks to complete faith in Bitcoin. Blinded by the perpetual pursuit of profit, many will sell their BTC too early during the long journey of Bitcoin mass adoption. I hope for your sake that you will make the right choice by becoming a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what.

It's really worth it.

