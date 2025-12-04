The world is currently fixated on the event horizon of the technological singularity. We are watching Large Language Models evolve into reasoning agents, robotics companies (led by Tesla) prepare to deploy humanoids at scale, and energy demands for data centers skyrocket.

The titans of industry are shouting from the rooftops, but their messages are often viewed in isolation.

Elon Musk tells us that AI and robotics will eventually make the cost of labor effectively zero, causing “money to disappear” in its current form.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, argues that the future of computing is entirely energy-dependent and explicitly states that Bitcoin mining is the mechanism to “store” excess energy and transport it globally.

Jeff Booth warns that the natural deflationary force of technology is on a collision course with an inflationary fiat monetary system that requires debt to function.

The Unavoidable Collision: Why One System Must Die for Bitcoin to Win. Sylvain Saurel · Aug 28 In the ever-escalating debate about the future of money, few voices carry the quiet, seismic weight of Jeff Booth. An entrepreneur and author who looks at the world through the cold, hard lens of technological progress, Booth recently sat down with Frank Corva to deliver a message as blunt as it is profound: Read full story

Individually, these are predictions. Together, they form a map.

There is a missing piece of the puzzle that almost everyone—from policy makers to tech journalists—overlooks. It is the bridge between the silicon brains of the future and the physical reality of the energy required to power them.

That bridge is Bitcoin.

To understand why, we must break down the converging forces of the 21st century: the collapse of labor costs, the rise of energy currency, and the desperate need for a monetary system that respects the laws of thermodynamics.

Part I: The Musk Paradox and the End of Money

Elon Musk has famously predicted a future of such profound abundance that the current definition of “money” becomes obsolete. Elon Musk’s logic is sound: if humanoid robots (like Optimus) and artificial intelligence can produce goods and services at a near-zero marginal cost, the price of those goods should theoretically fall to near zero.

In a world where labor is removed from the cost equation, what is left?

Raw materials and Energy.

If an AI can design a house, and a robot can build the house, the only true costs remaining are the land, the raw atoms of the concrete and steel, and the joules of energy required to extract, refine, and assemble them.

Musk argues that in this “age of abundance,” money as a medium of exchange for labor becomes meaningless. However, this creates a paradox. Even in a post-labor economy, scarcity does not vanish entirely; it merely shifts. We live in a finite universe. There is only so much land. There is only so much commercially viable electricity available at any given second.

If money “disappears,” how do we allocate these finite resources? How do we prioritize which AI model gets the electricity to run its inference? How do we decide who gets the beachfront property?

We don’t need money to disappear. We need money to evolve. We need a form of money that is not based on “credit” (a promise of future labor), but on “energy” (the fundamental input of physical reality).

Musk acknowledges this when he calls Bitcoin “fundamentally energy-based.” But he stops short of the conclusion. He sees the problem (fiat money cannot handle post-labor abundance) but hasn’t explicitly championed the solution as the global standard.

However, the architecture of the future he is building—autonomous machines, massive energy storage, and global connectivity—is screaming for an energy-backed currency.

Part II: The Jensen Bridge—Digitizing the Joule

While Musk focuses on the production of goods, Jensen Huang focuses on the production of intelligence. The CEO of NVIDIA recently made waves when he articulated the utility of Bitcoin mining in a way few mainstream tech leaders dare.

He described Bitcoin mining not as a waste of resources, but as a battery.

“Miners turn surplus power into Bitcoin—store the energy—and move it anywhere on earth,” Huang explained.

To understand the profundity of this, one must understand the limitations of our power grid. Electricity is notoriously difficult to transport. If you generate excess hydro power in a remote valley in Bhutan, you cannot easily ship that electricity to a data center in New York. The transmission loss over copper wires makes it physically impossible. The energy is “stranded.”

In the past, this energy was simply wasted—spilled over the dam.

Bitcoin changes the physics of the energy market. By placing a mining facility (a data center specialized in hashing) next to the power source, you can convert that stranded kinetic energy into digital value (Bitcoin). That Bitcoin can then be sent to New York, Tokyo, or London instantly to pay for other resources.

Jensen Huang understands that we are entering a phase of civilization where “compute” is the most valuable commodity. Producing intelligence requires massive amounts of power. The energy grid becomes the bottleneck of AI.

Bitcoin creates an incentive structure to build out energy infrastructure in places that were previously uneconomical. It subsidizes the creation of the very green energy grids that AI will eventually need. It is the arbitrage mechanism that allows the energy market to become global and liquid.

Huang provides the bridge Musk was looking for. If the economy of the future is based on energy, we need a mechanism to tokenize energy. We don’t need a “petrodollar” backed by military might; we need an “electro-dollar” backed by cryptographic proof of work.

Part III: The Jeff Booth Thesis—The Great Collision

So, we have AI driving prices down (Musk), and we have a mechanism to turn energy into value (Huang). Why isn’t this utopia happening yet?

Enter Jeff Booth, author of The Price of Tomorrow.

Booth’s framework is essential for understanding the friction we feel in the economy today. He argues that technology is inherently deflationary. It allows us to do more with less. In a free market, technology should drive the cost of living down to the floor, allowing us to work less and live better.

However, our current global operating system—Fiat Currency—is inherently inflationary.

Our entire banking system is built on credit. Credit requires interest. To pay off the interest of yesterday, we must grow the monetary supply of today. If prices fall (deflation), the nominal value of debt becomes harder to pay back, leading to a systemic collapse of the banking sector.

Therefore, Central Banks are trapped in a war against technology.

AI tries to push prices down.

Central Banks print money to push prices up.

This is the “Great Distortion.” The harder technology pushes for abundance, the more money central banks must print to manufacture scarcity. This results in the confusing reality we see today: incredible technological marvels (ChatGPT, Starlink) existing side-by-side with a housing crisis, wealth inequality, and the inability of the middle class to afford basic groceries.

As AI accelerates, this conflict will become unsustainable. AI is an exponential force. You cannot print money faster than AI can destroy the cost of production. Eventually, the fiat system breaks. The currency loses all meaning because it is disconnected from reality.

Booth asks the pivotal question: What happens if you anchor money to energy, not credit?

If you move to a Bitcoin standard, you stop fighting the technology. In a Bitcoin system, deflation is a feature, not a bug. If AI makes goods 50% cheaper to produce, and the money supply is fixed (21 million), then prices simply fall by 50%. The purchasing power of the people increases. The “money” doesn’t disappear; it just becomes incredibly potent.

Part IV: Henry Ford’s Prophecy Fulfilled

This concept of an energy currency sounds futuristic, but it is actually a century-old dream. In 1921, industrialist Henry Ford proposed replacing the gold standard with an “energy currency.”

Ford wanted to build a massive dam at Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and issue currency based on units of energy (kilowatt-hours). He argued that gold was controlled by bankers who profited from war and debt, whereas energy was a neutral, physical reality. He wanted a currency that could not be manipulated by politics.

“It’s simply a case of thinking and calculating in terms different from those laid down by the international banking group to which we have so accustomed ourselves that we think there is no other desirable standard,” Ford said.

Ford failed because the technology didn’t exist. He had no way to digitally transmit this value or secure it without a central authority. He couldn’t solve the “double-spend” problem.

Satoshi Nakamoto solved Henry Ford’s problem.

Bitcoin is the realization of the Energy Dollar.

Proof of Work: To create a Bitcoin, you must expend real-world energy (CPU cycles). This anchors the digital asset to the physical laws of thermodynamics. You cannot “print” energy. Therefore, you cannot “print” Bitcoin.

The Difficulty Adjustment: This is the self-regulating thermostat of the network. As more people try to mine Bitcoin (spending more energy), the network becomes harder to mine. This ensures that the supply schedule remains fixed regardless of how much energy is thrown at it.

Bitcoin is the only asset in human history that has a strictly limited supply but can be verified by anyone, anywhere, instantly. It is the perfect ledger for a high-energy, AI-driven civilization.

Part V: The Operating System for Agents

Let us look forward to the practical implementation of this triad: AI, Energy, and Money.

In the very near future, AI agents will be performing complex tasks on our behalf. They will negotiate data access, rent server time, purchase API credits, and perhaps even pay for electricity charging for autonomous vehicles.

Will an AI agent use a Wells Fargo bank account? Will an autonomous drone undergo a “Know Your Customer” (KYC) check to get a Visa card?

Absolutely not. The legacy banking system is slow, walled-off, permissioned, and requires human identity. It is incompatible with machine-speed commerce.

AI agents will use the Lightning Network (Bitcoin’s Layer 2).

Speed: It settles instantly.

Divisibility: It can handle fractions of a cent (millisatoshis) for streaming data payments.

Permissionless: No bank approval is needed. The agent simply needs a private key.

Global: It works the same in Tokyo as it does in New York.

We are heading toward a Machine-to-Machine (M2M) economy. Imagine a self-driving taxi that earns money by giving rides, uses that money to pay for its own charging at an automated station, and pays for its own repairs—all autonomously, using Bitcoin.

This is the “Singularity” of commerce. It requires money that is native to the internet, native to code, and native to energy.

Part VI: Truth in the Age of Simulation

There is a final, darker reason why the AI age requires Bitcoin: Truth.

Generative AI makes it zero-cost to produce fake content. We are entering an era of infinite digital abundance, but also infinite digital noise. Deepfakes, bots, and sybil attacks will overwhelm the internet. When you receive an email, watch a video, or read a news article, how will you know it is real?

We will need a way to filter the signal from noise.

Bitcoin provides a mechanism called “Cost of Forgery.” Because Bitcoin requires energy to produce, it is the only digital signal that cannot be faked cheaply.

In the future, we may see “Proof of Personhood” or content verification stamped on the Bitcoin blockchain. If an email costs $0.0001 to send, it’s free for a human but prohibitively expensive for a spam bot sending 10 billion emails. Bitcoin introduces economic consequences to the digital realm.

Bitcoin provides a “Truth Layer” for the internet—an immutable, timestamped record that AI cannot hallucinate and politicians cannot edit.

Final Thoughts: The Soft Landing

The convergence of Musk’s robotics, Huang’s chips, and Booth’s deflationary thesis points to a singular conclusion.

We are transitioning from a Type 0 civilization (based on chemical propulsion and fiat money) to a Type I civilization (based on renewable energy, AI, and sound money).

The friction we feel today—the inflation, the social unrest, the wealth gap—is the grinding of gears between these two eras. We are trying to run a 21st-century Star Trek economy on 20th-century fiat software. It is breaking the machine.

Elon Musk is right: Money as we know it—fiat currency—will disappear. It will be hyperinflated away as it tries to subsidize the debt of the old world.

But money itself will not vanish. It will solidify. It will turn into energy.

Jensen Huang has shown us the battery. Jeff Booth has shown us the economic logic. Henry Ford gave us the blueprint.

Bitcoin is not just a “crypto token” or a speculative asset for day traders. Bitcoin is the monetary protocol for the Singularity. It is the only system capable of handling the deflationary abundance of AI without collapsing, while simultaneously incentivizing the energy production required to sustain it.

If you want to position yourself for a world of abundant energy, exponential AI, and falling price curves, you cannot hold a currency designed to depreciate. You need a currency that stores the one thing that will always matter: Energy.

You need Bitcoin.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

By the time you finish reading this sentence, the United States national debt will have grown by nearly $100,000.

We are leaving the Stone Age of materials. The merger of Quantum Computing and AI grants us the power of Digital Alchemy.