The most dangerous lie in Bitcoin right now is the one you tell yourself every time you sign a transaction: “I checked the address. It starts with bc1q and ends with 8jkw. It’s good.”

For over a decade, that heuristic worked. It was the “good enough” security check that saved thousands of people from typos and clipboard errors. However, by 2026, that heuristic is no longer a shield; it has become a trap.

We are witnessing the rapid industrialization of a specific attack vector known as Address Poisoning 2.0, also referred to as the “Vanity Mirror” attack. It relies on a terrifying confluence of cheap GPU compute power, sophisticated wallet surveillance bots, and the inherent laziness of the human brain.

If you believe that checking the first four and last four characters of an address is safe, you are the target.

This article will dismantle exactly how this attack works, the frightening math behind it, and the new “Middle-Four” protocol you must adopt to survive the next era of self-custody.

Part 1: The Anatomy of a Poisoning

To understand why this is happening now, we have to look at the evolution of the scam.

Address Poisoning 1.0: The “Dust” Era

In the early days (circa 2022-2024), address poisoning was crude. Scammers would monitor the blockchain for large transfers. If you sent 10 BTC to a cold storage address, a bot would immediately send a “dust” transaction (a tiny amount of BTC, like 546 sats) to your wallet from a random address.

The hope was simple: Next time you went to send money, you might accidentally copy the scammer’s address from your transaction history instead of your own. But the addresses looked nothing alike. It was a “spray and pray” tactic that relied on users being completely blind.

Address Poisoning 2.0: The Vanity Mirror

Today, the game has changed. Scammers aren’t just sending random dust; they are sending dust from addresses that look hauntingly similar to your trusted contacts.