Bitcoin fees are not just “high” or “low.”

The mempool is not a waiting room. It is a battlefield.

Every unconfirmed transaction is a bid for scarce blockspace.

Cluster mempool could change how Bitcoin nodes understand that auction. And in a future of expensive blockspace, this may become one of Bitcoin’s most important invisible upgrades.

Most Bitcoiners think they understand fees. You open your wallet, paste an address, choose a fee, press send, and wait. If your fee is high enough, your transaction confirms. If your fee is too low, it gets stuck. Simple. At least, that is the story most wallets tell you.

But that story is incomplete. Dangerously incomplete. Because between your wallet and the next block, there is a battlefield almost no one sees. That battlefield is the mempool.

The mempool is not a waiting room. It is not a polite queue. It is not a line at the post office where transactions wait calmly for their turn. The mempool is an auction. A hostile auction. A chaotic auction. A live battlefield where every transaction competes for the most valuable digital real estate in the world: Bitcoin blockspace.

Every ten minutes on average, miners decide which transactions get into the next block. They do not choose them because they are nice. They do not choose them because users are desperate. They do not choose them because a wallet interface says “urgent.” They choose them because they pay.

Bitcoin is neutral. The mempool is ruthless. And this ruthlessness is not a bug. It is the mechanism that turns scarce blockspace into a real market.

But here is the uncomfortable truth: the mempool is becoming too important to be understood with childish metaphors. Fees are not just “high” or “low.” Transactions are not always independent. A low-fee transaction may be worthless alone but valuable when combined with a high-fee child. A high-fee transaction may be impossible to mine unless its low-fee parent is included first. A Lightning channel close may depend on relay rules that most Bitcoin users have never heard of.

This is why one of the most important upgrades in Bitcoin is not a new token, not a shiny app, not a marketing campaign, and not even a consensus change. It is called cluster mempool. And if Bitcoin is going to survive as a serious global settlement network, cluster mempool matters far more than most people understand.

Because Bitcoin’s future will not only depend on who owns the coins. It will depend on who understands the machinery that moves them.

From a $100M baseline to a $50B juggernaut in under 30 months: Inside the unprecedented 80% margins and the strategic compute alliance driving the greatest wealth creation engine in modern history.

The Mempool Is Where Bitcoin Gets Real

Bitcoin’s fixed supply is simple: 21 million. That number is powerful because it is easy to understand. It is the cleanest monetary promise in a world drowning in central bank improvisation. But Bitcoin’s operational reality is much harder. Every Bitcoin user eventually discovers this.

You may believe in hard money. You may understand proof-of-work. You may know why fiat currencies are doomed to debasement. You may hold your own keys. But when you need to move coins during a fee spike, ideology is not enough. The mempool does not care that you are a long-term HODLer. It does not care that your transaction is important. It does not care that you are moving coins to cold storage. It does not care that your Lightning channel is under pressure. It does not care that you “meant” to pay more.

The mempool only cares about rules, incentives, propagation, and fees. That is where Bitcoin becomes brutally operational. The monetary policy is beautiful. The fee market is war.

Each block has limited space. Each transaction takes space. Each user wants confirmation. Each miner wants maximum revenue. Each node wants to protect itself from spam and abuse. Each wallet tries to estimate how expensive the next block will be. Each attacker looks for weak points in relay policy.

This is the hidden arena of Bitcoin, and it is becoming more important every year. Blockspace is scarce. As Bitcoin grows, more people compete for it. Exchanges batch withdrawals. Institutions settle large transfers. Lightning channels open and close. Wallets consolidate UTXOs. Protocols use the base layer as an anchor. Miners prioritize revenue. Users fight for confirmation.

When the block subsidy keeps declining over time, fees become even more central to Bitcoin’s security model. This is not a theoretical issue for 2140. This is already happening. The era of pretending Bitcoin blockspace is cheap and abundant is over. The next era of Bitcoin belongs to people who understand fees — not casually, but technically and strategically.

Because in the future, bad fee management will not just be annoying. It will be expensive. And in some cases, dangerous.

The 55% Trap: How BIP-110 Threatens to Fracture Bitcoin. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 13 August 7, 2026, may go down as one of the most tense dates in Bitcoin’s modern history. Around block 961,632, a crucial mandatory signaling phase is set to begin for the activation of BIP-110 (Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 110). If the required consensus threshold is met, the rule will activate one month later, around block 965,664, scheduled for early September. Read full story

The Great Lie: “My Transaction Fee Is X”

The average user thinks a Bitcoin transaction has one fee. This transaction pays 10 sat/vB. That transaction pays 50 sat/vB. This one is cheap. That one is expensive. Simple.

Except it is not always true.

A Bitcoin transaction can have an individual feerate, but it can also have an ancestor feerate, a descendant feerate, a package feerate, and under cluster mempool thinking, it can belong to a chunk inside a cluster of related transactions.

That sounds abstract, but the idea is simple: some transactions depend on other transactions. If transaction B spends an output created by transaction A, then B cannot be mined unless A is mined first. A is the parent. B is the child.

Now imagine A pays a terrible fee. Alone, miners do not care about it. But B pays a huge fee. B cannot be mined without A. So what should the miner do? Ignore A because it is cheap? Ignore B because its parent is cheap? No. A rational miner should look at A and B together. If the combined package pays enough, both transactions should be mined.

This is the logic behind Child Pays For Parent, or CPFP. A low-fee parent can be dragged into a block by a high-fee child. The child pays for the parent. This is one of the most important ideas in Bitcoin fee management, and once you understand it, the old model collapses.

You realize that a transaction’s economic value may not exist in isolation. It may depend on the transactions around it. That is the heart of the cluster mempool revolution.

Bitcoin’s mempool is not a list. It is a graph. And trying to manage a graph like a simple list is where the trouble begins.

Bitcoin Transactions Form Economic Families

Let’s take a simple example.

Transaction A is 500 vbytes and pays a 500 sat fee. That is 1 sat/vB. Terrible. Transaction B is 300 vbytes and pays 9,000 sats. That is 30 sat/vB. Excellent. But B spends an output from A, so B cannot confirm without A.

If you look at A alone, it is garbage. If you look at B alone, it is great. But miners cannot mine B alone. They need A plus B. Together, A and B pay 9,500 sats for 800 vbytes. That is 11.875 sat/vB. Now the package looks much better. A was not worthless after all. A was the key that unlocked B.

Now add Transaction C. C also spends from A. C is 300 vbytes and pays 6,000 sats, or 20 sat/vB individually. Now the miner may evaluate A, B, and C together. Total size: 1,100 vbytes. Total fee: 15,500 sats. Package feerate: about 14 sat/vB.

A looked like trash alone, but inside its family, A becomes valuable. This is why mempool policy is hard. The network cannot simply ask, “What is the feerate of this transaction?” It must ask better questions.

What does this transaction depend on? What depends on this transaction? What package does this transaction belong to? What is the best order for mining these related transactions? Which group gives the miner the most revenue for the least blockspace? Which transactions should be evicted when the mempool is full? Which replacements should be accepted? Which packages should be relayed?

This is not a line. This is not a queue. This is not a simple auction. This is a constantly shifting graph of economic dependencies. And the larger Bitcoin becomes, the more this matters.

The Current Model Works — Until It Doesn’t

Bitcoin Core already tracks relationships between unconfirmed transactions. Nodes track ancestors and descendants. An ancestor is an unconfirmed transaction that must be confirmed before another transaction can confirm. A descendant is an unconfirmed transaction that depends on another transaction.

This system has worked well enough for years. But “well enough” is not the same as “perfect.” And Bitcoin cannot afford lazy thinking at the base layer.

The current mempool model uses approximations. Miners tend to select transactions using ancestor feerate logic. When mempool space is limited, nodes may evict transactions using descendant feerate logic. These are useful tools, but they are not exact mirrors of each other.

That mismatch creates a subtle problem. The transaction a node evicts as low-value may not always be the transaction a miner would consider least valuable. In other words, the mempool can sometimes misunderstand economic reality.

This does not mean Bitcoin is broken. Blocks still get mined. Transactions still confirm. The network works. But serious engineers do not wait for failure before improving fragile systems. They study the edge cases. They find the hidden mismatches. They remove unnecessary weakness.

That is how Bitcoin survives. Not by pretending everything is perfect, but by hardening the system before attackers and fee pressure expose the cracks.

Cluster mempool is one of those hardening efforts. It is not glamorous. It is not easy to explain on social media. It will not pump a token. But it attacks a real problem at the heart of Bitcoin’s fee market: how should nodes reason about related unconfirmed transactions?

After twenty years of financial engineering, the United States is betting its geopolitical survival on a massive, highly leveraged return to physical reality.

Cluster Mempool in Plain English

Cluster mempool begins with a simple insight: related transactions should be treated as related.

If transactions are connected by unconfirmed dependencies, they belong to the same cluster. A cluster is an economic family of unconfirmed transactions. If transaction B spends an output from transaction A, they are connected. If transaction C depends on B, it belongs to the same cluster. If transaction D has no relationship with them, it belongs to another cluster.

Simple. But powerful.

Instead of treating the mempool as a giant pile of mostly independent transactions, cluster mempool divides it into connected groups. Then each group can be analyzed. Within each cluster, the node can calculate a better ordering of transactions. Parents must come before children. That is non-negotiable. But among all valid orders, some are more economically attractive than others.

The goal is to understand the cluster in a way that reflects how rational miners would actually build blocks. This introduces the idea of chunks. A chunk is a group of transactions inside a cluster that effectively pays together.

Think of it as generalized CPFP. In simple CPFP, one high-fee child pays for one low-fee parent. In cluster mempool, a chunk can represent a more complex economic package. The goal is to sort these chunks by feerate so the node has a better picture of what should be mined first, what should be evicted last, and how replacements or package relay should be evaluated.

This is the mempool growing up. Bitcoin is moving from crude transaction scoring to graph-aware economic scoring. That is a big deal because once nodes understand transaction clusters better, many other systems can become more reliable: fee estimation, package relay, RBF, CPFP, mempool eviction, Lightning safety, block construction, and wallet behavior.

Everything that touches unconfirmed transactions can benefit from a more accurate model.

The Great Decoupling: How the Fiat Machine Broke the World, and Why Bitcoin is the Only Way Out. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 11 If you have spent the last few years feeling as though you are running on an accelerating treadmill—working harder, producing more, yet somehow continually falling further behind—you are not alone. You are not imagining things. You are not simply bad at managing your finances, and you are not the victim of some abstract, unexplainable economic misfortune. You are the victim of a mathematical certainty. You are actively participating in a game where the rules have been fundamentally altered, designed specifically to siphon the purchasing power of your labor into the assets of those who are closest to the money printer. Read full story

Why Not Just Compute the Perfect Answer?

At this point, someone might say: why not just run the perfect algorithm over the entire mempool and always know the best set of transactions?

Because Bitcoin is decentralized. And decentralization means ordinary people must be able to run nodes.

A full node cannot behave like a massive data center with unlimited computation. It must be efficient. It must be resistant to denial-of-service attacks. It must be able to process transactions continuously without becoming fragile. The mempool changes constantly. New transactions arrive. Transactions are replaced. Transactions are confirmed. Blocks arrive. Reorgs happen. Conflicts appear. Fees change.

If a node had to recompute the entire mempool’s optimal mining order every time something changed, that would be a disaster. Attackers could exploit it. Hardware requirements could rise. Node operation could become more expensive. Bitcoin would become less decentralized. That is unacceptable.

Bitcoin’s engineering constraint is always the same: improve the system without making it harder for ordinary users to verify.

This is why cluster mempool is clever. It does not try to optimize the entire mempool from scratch every time. It partitions the mempool into bounded clusters. Then, when something changes, only the affected cluster needs to be updated.

That is the magic: local updates instead of global chaos. But for this to work, clusters must have limits. If a cluster could grow without limit, an attacker could create enormous transaction dependency structures and force nodes to perform expensive calculations. So cluster mempool needs cluster size limits.

This is not just technical housekeeping. It is a decentralization requirement. Every improvement in Bitcoin must answer the same question: does this make the system stronger without making validation more centralized? If the answer is no, Bitcoin should reject it.

Cluster mempool is valuable because it tries to make mempool policy more accurate while preserving efficient node operation. That is real Bitcoin engineering. No hype. No shortcuts. No fake scalability promises. Just hard, careful work.

The Bitcoin Stateless Revolution. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 8 The macroeconomic reality of the late 2020s is inescapable. With the US national debt surging past $39 trillion, the debasement trade is no longer a speculative thesis; it is the defining financial gravity of our era. Institutional capital, sovereign wealth, and retail savings are aggressively reallocating into hard assets, seeking refuge from systemati… Read full story

The Lightning Connection Almost Nobody Understands

Many people think Lightning is separate from the base layer. They say Lightning is “offchain.” That is true, but incomplete.

Lightning is not independent from Bitcoin. Lightning is anchored in Bitcoin. Every Lightning channel ultimately depends on the ability to settle onchain. That means Lightning security depends on mempool behavior.

This is where things get serious. If a Lightning counterparty disappears or misbehaves, you may need to broadcast a commitment transaction. That transaction may need to confirm before a deadline. If the fee is too low, you need to bump it. If the mempool is hostile, crowded, or manipulated, your ability to confirm on time matters.

This is not theory. This is the security model. Lightning does not magically escape the base layer. It inherits the base layer’s rules. And one of the most important rule sets is mempool policy.

This is why package relay matters. This is why anchor outputs matter. This is why v3 transaction relay matters. This is why ephemeral anchors matter. This is why transaction pinning matters. And this is why cluster mempool matters.

They are all part of the same war: how do we make time-sensitive Bitcoin contracts safe in a hostile fee market?

Imagine a Lightning commitment transaction with a fee that is too low. You want to use CPFP, so you create a high-fee child transaction. Together, the parent and child pay enough. Economically, miners should want the package.

But here is the problem. If nodes reject the low-fee parent before seeing the high-fee child, the package may not propagate. The miner may never see the profitable package. The transaction may remain stuck. The user may be willing to pay. The miner may be willing to mine. But relay policy gets in the way.

That is a relay failure. And relay failures matter. Bitcoin consensus can be perfect, and yet users can still suffer if valid economic transactions do not propagate reliably.

This is why serious Bitcoin developers obsess over mempool policy. Not because they enjoy complexity, but because the complexity is real. Pretending it does not exist is how systems break under pressure.

The Ultimate Bitcoin Backup: Computing Codex32 Seed Shares with Pen and Paper. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 9 For over a decade, the standard for securing Bitcoin has relied on a glaring contradiction: we protect cryptographic, mathematically pure digital assets using a brittle list of 12 to 24 English words scribbled on a piece of paper. If that paper is lost, the funds are gone. If that paper is stolen, the funds are gone. Read full story

Transaction Pinning: The Attack Hiding in Plain Sight

One of the most under-discussed threats in Bitcoin is transaction pinning. It sounds obscure. It is not.

Transaction pinning happens when someone structures transactions in a way that makes it hard or expensive for another participant to fee-bump or replace a transaction. This matters most in multiparty protocols. Lightning is the obvious example.

If you and another person share a contract, and you may need to get a transaction confirmed before a deadline, your counterparty should not be able to jam your escape route. But mempool policy can create opportunities for jamming.

RBF rules. CPFP limitations. Package relay limitations. Ancestor and descendant limits. Absolute fee requirements. All of these can become weapons if a malicious actor knows how to exploit them.

That is why mempool design is not just about efficiency. It is about security. A naive user sees an unconfirmed transaction and asks, “Why hasn’t it confirmed yet?” A serious Bitcoin engineer asks, “Can this transaction be fee-bumped reliably under adversarial conditions?”

That is the right question. Bitcoin is not designed for friendly environments. It is designed for enemies. A monetary system that cannot survive hostile behavior is not a serious monetary system.

This is why cluster mempool matters. By giving nodes a more accurate way to reason about transaction groups, it can help reduce the gap between economic reality and relay policy. That does not magically eliminate every pinning problem. But it gives the system a better foundation.

And foundations matter.

RBF and CPFP Are Not Optional Knowledge Anymore

For years, many Bitcoin users could ignore fee mechanics. Fees were low. Blocks had space. Transactions eventually confirmed. That world is fading.