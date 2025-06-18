Anyone interested in Bitcoin should also be interested in the Bitcoin mining industry. It is thanks to the work of Bitcoin miners that the Bitcoin network can continue to be the most secure decentralized network in the world. However, you know very well that this industry is ruthless and that with each Bitcoin halving, natural selection takes place, leaving only the most profitable miners at the forefront. It has always worked this way and will continue to do so.

In its monthly report, Bitcoin mining media outlet TheMinerMag discussed the significant increase in operating costs for Bitcoin miners in recent months.

We are facing an industry amid a transformation. Despite the low fluctuation in the price of Bitcoin, the Bitcoin mining ecosystem is undergoing significant changes, both in terms of performance and investor sentiment.

