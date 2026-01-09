I bought Bitcoin at $1,000, but I should have waited to buy at $100.

I bought Bitcoin at $5,000, but I should have waited to buy at $1,000.

I bought Bitcoin at $15,000, but I should have waited to buy at $5,000.

I bought Bitcoin at $25,000, but I should have waited to buy at $16,000.

I bought Bitcoin at $31,000, but I should have waited to buy at $25,000.

I bought Bitcoin at $48,000, but I should have waited to buy at $41,000.

I bought Bitcoin at $72,000, but I should have waited to buy at $50,000.

I’ll buy Bitcoin at $107,000, but I’ll wish I had waited to buy at $75,000.

I’ll buy Bitcoin at $126,000, but I’ll wish I had waited to buy at $103,000.

This is the internal monologue of nearly every Bitcoin investor. It’s a constant, gnawing whisper of hindsight, a perfected script of buyer’s remorse. It’s the sound of looking at a receipt and knowing, with the false certainty of hindsight, that you overpaid.

Bitcoin always feels expensive when I’m buying.

This feeling is universal. It is perhaps the single greatest psychological barrier to accumulating a meaningful position in the world’s first and only decentralized, hard-capped monetary asset.

When the price is rising, buying feels like chasing. It feels like you’re the “greater fool,” the last one to the party, arriving just as the music stops. When the price is falling, buying feels like catching a knife. It feels like you’re a fool for trying to find a bottom that clearly doesn’t exist.

There is no “comfortable” time to buy Bitcoin. It is an asset designed, by its very nature, to inflict the maximum psychological pain on its holders. Its volatility is a feature, not a bug—a violent price discovery process for a new global money.

And yet, there is a profound, almost comical, trap hidden in that litany of regret.

Read it again.

The price you “should have waited for” in one cycle—the $1,000 that felt like a “missed bottom”—becomes the “expensive” price you foolishly bought at in the next. The $5,000 you kicked yourself for not buying becomes the $15,000 top you regretted.

This pattern reveals a fundamental truth: The problem isn’t the price. The problem is the feeling.

This is the central conflict for every investor: the battle between our emotional intuition and our rational education. And in the world of Bitcoin, one of those is a catastrophic liability, and the other is your only anchor.

But I’m not relying on my feelings here. I’m relying on my understanding of Bitcoin’s fundamentals. My feelings have been wrong A LOT more than my education.

This is the thesis. This is the mantra that separates those who are merely speculating from those who are saving. Let’s dismantle the “feeling” of being expensive and rebuild our conviction on the “education” of its fundamentals.

When Capital Is Drafted by the State, Bitcoin Becomes the Last Fortress of Private Property.

Part 1: The Anatomy of “Expensive”