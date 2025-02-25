Listening to Michael J. Saylor, BlackRock and even Jerome Powell repeatedly tell you that Bitcoin is a better version of gold, more suited to today's and tomorrow's digital world, you'd almost forget that Bitcoin is much more than that. Bitcoin is first and foremost a competitor to fiat currencies, and therefore to the US dollar. Bitcoin aims to offer every willing individual an alternative monetary system superior to the fiat system. For Bitcoin to reach its full potential, it must develop as an everyday MoE throughout the world.

The key to this is the Lightning Network. I spoke to you three years ago about the importance of the LN for the future of Bitcoin:

The situation hasn't changed in 2025, except that financial giant Fidelity has just published an optimistic report on the Lightning Network that should change some people's minds. As a reminder, the Lightning Network is a secondary network linked to the Bitcoin Mainnet, which will increase transaction throughput and payment confidentiality. The Lightning Network will enable Bitcoin to become a true everyday MoE throughout the world.

Here's an overview of the network that's changing everything for Bitcoin.

