The Land of the Second Chance – How a $4.2B Order Boosted Hertz and Propelled Tesla Past the $1T

“America is the land of the second chance.” — George W. Bush

In 2004, George W. Bush reminded us that America was the land of the second chance during his State of the Union address. This was in a very specific context as here is the full quote:

“America is the land of second chance, and when the gates of the prison open, the path ahead should lead to a better life.”

George W. Bush was talking about the right to a true second chance for people who had committed a crime and were then released after serving their time in prison.

Nevertheless, there has always been this idea that America was the country where all could be forgiven for those who had paid their debt and wanted to start over. And this is true in any field.

It all starts with the bankruptcy protection of Hertz in May 2020

In May 2020, a few weeks after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, America's second-largest car rental company Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection. With $19 billion in debt, the company, which at the time owned 700,000 vehicles and 12,000 franchised agencies worldwide, had just missed a $400 million deadline at the end of April 2021.

The company controlled by the financier Carl Icahn had to face the closure of the airports. These represented two-thirds of the turnover of the rental companies in the United States and Europe.

If the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic had precipitated the bankruptcy of Hertz, the company was already in bad shape long before that.

The reasons for these difficulties are distant since it was taken over by Ford in 1987, and Hertz was bought by debt in 2005 for 5.6 billion dollars. The principle of these arrangements is to pump all the cash flow of the company to repay the debt of the buyers. It has never recovered, especially since its debt has been aggravated by the purchase, in 2012, of Dollar-Thrifty for 2.3 billion dollars, a price considered excessive.

To this must be added mistakes, such as the purchase of compact vehicles, which no longer corresponded to consumer taste.

Listed on the stock market in 2006, the company was gradually bought by billionaire financier Carl Icahn from 2014, who ended up owning 39% of the capital and has three representatives on the supervisory board. Competing with Avis, Enterprise, but also Uber and Lyft, the company had been making losses for four years and wore out five bosses in ten years. Its last executive boss, Kathryn Marinello, who had started to turn around Hertz, was replaced in May 2020 by its vice president, Paul Stone.

It is worth noting that a restructuring of Hertz's debt proved impossible at the time, as the vast majority of its debt consisted of bonds, to the tune of $14.4 billion, which had been used to purchase through financial subsidiaries the rental vehicles.

The upturn in activity in early 2021 revives interest in Hertz, which is being bought out

In early 2021, following the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, Americans showed a renewed appetite for travel, which caused demand for rental cars to surge again. This prompted two groups of investors to submit takeover bids.

In the end, a group led by Knighthead Capital, Certares and Apollo won and provided Hertz with more than $5.9 billion in new money. This allowed the company to reduce its debt by nearly 80%.

Hertz's creditors were able to start being paid off and the company's shareholders received over $1 billion. The stock continued to trade over-the-counter before being allowed back onto a major exchange in early July 2021.

Indeed, that's when Hertz emerged from the bankruptcy protection regime they had filed under in May 2020.

Hertz announces a massive deal with Tesla that blows up the valuation of Elon Musk's company

Since then, Hertz's share price was hardly reassuring. And then, on October 25, 2021, everything changed. Hertz revealed a massive deal with Tesla for an order of 100,000 Tesla cars to be delivered by the end of 2022. This $4.2 billion deal shows Hertz's newfound ambitions, but also that electric vehicles have become mainstream.

The demand and interest for this kind of car are just beginning.

This made Tesla's share price jump, which had already outperformed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic though. Tesla's share price has risen by +23% since the announcement to reach $1,114 at the close on Wall Street on October 29, 2021:

Tesla has also passed a historic milestone: the $1T market cap.

The company founded by Elon Musk joins Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Google in this very prestigious club of companies valued at over $1T. Tesla also takes the opportunity to overtake Facebook (oops Meta), which has had difficulties in recent weeks due to numerous scandals and parliamentary investigations, with a market cap of $1.118T.

Elon Musk has consolidated his position as the richest man in the world with a fortune of $292B at the time of writing. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, his fortune has thus increased by $267 billion. The Cantillon effect has been in full effect since the beginning of this pandemic, and everyone is wondering if Elon Musk is not on a trajectory that should allow him to become the first man with a $1T fortune in the future.

While waiting to get there, it is incredible to see that Elon Musk has a fortune exceeding the valuation of Exxon Mobil, the American oil giant.

Hertz reaches a market cap of $14B, while Elon Musk is upset that Tesla needed the announcement of this deal to exceed $1T market cap

On Elon Musk's side, we could feel some vexation to see that Tesla saw its stock price explode because of the announcement of a deal with a company that has just come out of bankruptcy. So Elon Musk published a tweet that he has the secret:

For Elon Musk, it is surprising that this deal has increased the share price so much because Tesla's problem is not the demand for cars, but rather the capacity to produce.

Anyway, Hertz also took advantage of the announcement of this deal to get back into the stock market with a market cap up by more than 10% which now reaches $14B. Not bad for a company just out of bankruptcy and still recovering.

This can only happen in America, where Americans love these comeback stories more than anyone else in the world.

Final Thoughts

We will see what happens to Tesla and Hertz in the weeks and months to come, but we can already draw 3 major lessons. The first is that America is the land of the second chance. It is also a country where one man can revolutionize an entire sector. Finally, it reminds us once again that there is a lot of money on the market right now (who said too much?) just waiting for one thing: to find a great story to buy.

This is confirmed by the recent episode around Truth Social, the new social network launched by Donald Trump, whose newly created company reached a valuation of 8 billion dollars in a few hours. All this while Truth Social is for the moment only an empty shell.

