You can explain Bitcoin’s technology for hours. You can chart the elegant, immutable logic of its proof-of-work algorithm, describe the cryptographic fortress of the SHA-256 hash function, and map out the branching beauty of Merkle trees. You can speak with authority on nodes, consensus, and the revolutionary concept of a decentralized ledger.

You can draw the supply curve. You can sketch that perfect, upward-sloping line, capped deterministically at 21,000,000. You can overlay it with the stock-to-flow model, demonstrating with near-mathematical certainty how programmed scarcity interacts with human demand. You can talk about the “halving” events not as speculative catalysts, but as predictable, quadrennial supply shocks hard-coded into the protocol, a monetary policy more transparent and reliable than any central bank in history.

You can talk about digital scarcity until you’re blue in the face. You can craft eloquent analogies, comparing it to digital gold or real estate in cyberspace. You can explain how, for the first time in human history, we have created an asset that is provably finite, easily verifiable, globally transferable, and impossible to counterfeit, all within a purely digital realm.

And for most people, for most of modern history, none of it matters.

In this environment, holding cash is not safe. It is a guaranteed loss. Your only defense is to own the things that cannot be printed. Own assets. Or you will be left behind.

These arguments, as sound and intellectually rigorous as they are, exist in the ivory tower of the abstract. They are solutions to problems most people don’t know they have. They are answers to questions they have never thought to ask. The explanations are met with a polite nod, a glazed-over expression, and the quiet internal monologue of, “That’s nice, but my 401(k) is doing fine, and I can buy my groceries without needing a degree in computer science.”

Then, the world changes. Not with a bang, but with the slow, agonizing turn of a screw.