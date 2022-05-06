Because of its inherent characteristics, the Bitcoin system does not make any difference between each of its users. All users of the Bitcoin network have equal rights and equal weight when they decide to embrace this incredible monetary revolution.

No matter what your race or gender, Bitcoin will make no difference. That's the power of a leaderless, decentralized system. Anyone can become a node in the Bitcoin network. No special permission is needed. You don't need to give evidence of your good faith. Bitcoin is trustless.

This has immense implications for all those people who are discriminated against or shunned by the institutions of the current monetary and financial system. Bitcoin gives them a unique opportunity to change their financial status by achieving financial freedom.

Bitcoin liberates from financial oppression.

With great power comes great responsibility. You know what Uncle Ben said to Spider-Man, as I do. So it is up to each user of the Bitcoin network to make good use of the power that Bitcoin puts in their hands.

And that's where the danger lies for Bitcoin to improve the situation of millions of people in the future. Indeed, some people will let their greed guide them and see only the lure of gain with Bitcoin. These people will eventually give in to dangerous practices that allow them to make more and more money.

Leverage trading is a perfect example of this. Most people who resort to leverage trading with Bitcoin will lose money. They don't know what they are doing and yet they want to use a technique that only experienced traders should use.

In contrast, HODL Bitcoin no matter what looks like something different in terms of risk. While past performance is no indication of future results, it can be seen that HODL Bitcoin has been an ultra-effective strategy since the inception of Bitcoin.

The key is to understand how to best use Bitcoin to make the most of it. And that's where knowledge sharing has a huge role to play. The reason I've been writing about Bitcoin, money, and the economy daily for years is to help as many people as possible make the best possible choices for their future based on their interests and profiles.

As a Bitcoiner, I consider it my responsibility to pass on my knowledge as best I can to other people who would discover this new world. That's why I try to do my best to answer the different questions I may receive.

I can miss some answers because of lack of time, and I apologize again, but nobody is perfect. I do my best to help as many people as possible.

At your level, what can you do? Well, no matter what level of awareness you have in the Bitcoin revolution, you can always help someone in some way. Never scoff at questions asked by beginners that may seem trivial. We were all beginners once, and we are always in a position to be someone's student.

So take the time to help others make the right choices with Bitcoin to make the most of its revolution. This means explaining the risks to those who do not own the private keys to their Bitcoin, or the risks to those who choose to become Bitcoin Traders.

I'm not talking about forcing others to adopt your views but simply sharing your knowledge and opinions to help pass on that knowledge that will make all the difference in the future. This is how the Bitcoin revolution has progressed since the beginning, and this is how it will continue to progress in the future.

This is the key to making it better for more people in the future.

