“Bitcoin isn’t money; nobody accepts it.”

I hear it all the time. In casual dinner conversations, in skepticism-laced financial op-eds, and from the critics who view the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem as a speculative bubble waiting to burst.

To the uninitiated eye, it’s true. You cannot walk into your local Walmart today, slap a cold wallet on the counter, and walk out with a gallon of milk—at least, not yet. If you define “money” solely by what the most laggard, legacy institutions accept today, then Bitcoin is still on the fringe.

Except for... a tiny nuance.

That nuance is a massive, subterranean shift in global commerce that is happening right under our noses. While the critics shout that “nobody accepts it,” the infrastructure of the global economy is being rewired, block by block, to accommodate a new standard.

The narrative that Bitcoin cannot be used as a medium of exchange is a lagging indicator. It looks at the world as it was five years ago, ignoring the exponential growth of the payment rails being built today. When you actually look at the data, the maps, and the technological integrations, a different picture emerges. It is a picture of a network that is infiltrating commerce from the bottom up (local merchants) and the top down (major conglomerates).

Let’s dismantle the myth that “nobody accepts Bitcoin” by looking at the hard evidence of where you can actually spend it right now.

How Orbital AI Data Centers Could Turn a Rocket Company Into the World’s First $10 Trillion Civilization.